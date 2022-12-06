Read full article on original website
Tips Sought in Gun Theft Case
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in connection with a storage unit burglary in which over a dozen guns were stolen.. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to the agency, on October 1st between midnight and 3:00 A.M., unknown suspect(s)...
Two arrested after north Salina traffic stop Thursday
A traffic violation led to the arrest of two Salinans on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge late Thursday morning in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer on patrol in the 500 block of E. Pacific Avenue saw a blue motorcycle with a man and a woman on it driving eastbound just before noon. The officer recognized the motorcycle as being associated with someone he knew to have an active Saline County District Court warrant.
Motorcycle Ride to Jail
An expired Kansas motorcycle tag leads to the arrest of a Salina couple. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Dillon Sonnier and 22-year-old Elektra Iford were taken into custody on Thursday night around 11:50pm, after the two jumped off the bike and entered the Casey’s General Store at 500 N. Ohio.
Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
Salina Police Department gains three new officers
On Monday, Training Sergeant Tim Brown swore in three new officers for the Salina Police Department. In the group photo, from L to R, are Officer Thornton, Officer C. Coletti, Sergeant Brown, and Officer Leonard. Officer Courtney Thornton is from Minneapolis, Kan., where her father is the Ottawa County Sheriff.
Saline County Fire Department responds to call, finds smoldering gloves
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Fire District 3 found an unlikely burn source after responding to a call on Tuesday. When searching for the source of a burning electrical smell reported by the caller, the fire department found a set of gloves plugged into a USB charger and overheating on a table.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 7
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Burse, Bruce Sharmaine; 45; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Criminal Damage to Property; Value...
Geary Co. reduces speed limit on Junction City road
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The speed limit for one road on the outskirts of Junction City has been reduced by 5 mph. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the Geary Co. Public Works Dept., and the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the speed limit on Ritter Rd.
McPherson Police Chief completes FBI Academy
MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Thursday, McPherson Police Chief Mikel Golden graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Assistant Chief Todd Martens wrote in a release that Chief Golden began training at the FBI National Academy 10 weeks ago, in mid-October and successfully completed the training this week. Chief Golden’s training included classroom instruction, physical fitness, and more.
Hutchinson Resident Receives Prestigious Award by Crime Stoppers USA
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On November 13, 2022, Elaine Cloyd, Hutchinson, KS was awarded Crime Stoppers USA’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her work with local, national, and international Crime Stoppers organizations over the past 40 years. Elaine received this prestigious award for her passion and dedication to Crime Stoppers during the Crime Stoppers USA Annual Training Conference in Orlando, FL.
SPD Tag Reader Talk on KSAL
Twenty-two fixed auto license cameras are coming to town after the Salina City Commission recently okayed the nearly $170,000 purchase and contract that runs through 2025. Salina’s Interim Police Chief Sean Morton joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how these tag readers work – how they are programmed and what they will target? Implementation will begin sometime in January of 2023.
Kansas soldier pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, dishonorably discharged
FORT RILEY (KSNT) – A soldier from Fort Riley has pled guilty to charges after being accused of stabbing a fellow soldier to death earlier this year. Stars and Stripes reports that Spc. Jalen D. Thomas, 21, pled guilty on Friday to the lesser charge of manslaughter after being charged by the Army for murder, […]
Saline County Health Dept.: COVID-19 cases rise in November
There were 194 reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the month of November, up from the 157 cases reported in the previous month. Salina Regional reported six hospitalizations due to COVID-19. One person died of COVID-19 in November. While COVID-19 continues to spread, most cases are being well-managed at home.
Christmas holiday light spectacular in Hutchinson
Whether it’s alone, with friends, or with a significant other, looking at Christmas lights is one of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit. Most people know about the Botanica Gardens lights in Wichita, but what about holiday lights in good old Hutchinson?. Here are a few...
Mark Allen Swenson
Mark Allen Swenson, 59, passed away Monday morning Dec. 5, 2022, in Salina, KS. Mark was born Oct 13, 1963, in Salina and was the first child of Richard and Leanna (Lahman) Swenson. He lived part of his life in Rockford, IL. until the age of 14 and went to Salina Central high school. He worked for several years at McDonalds until he was offered a job with Phillips Lighting. He worked there for more than 20 years until his retirement.
Remember Me Tree, Candlelight Ceremony Honor Loved Ones
Hospice of Dickinson County is sponsoring its annual “Remember Me Tree,” to honor the memory of loved ones during the holiday season. It is on display in the lobby of Memorial Hospital, 511 NE. 10th Street, in Abilene through the end of December. Anyone may place an angel...
VIDEO: TubaChristmas Returns
TubaChristmas, a long-time celebration comprised of tuba and euphonium players, returns to Salina this weekend, The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music will coordinate the event Saturday at the Central Mall. According to KWU, Dr. James McAllister, department chair, will conduct the TubaChristmas ensemble, which will rehearse Saturday morning at KWU....
“Shalimar Shepherds” to Again Spread Goodwill
One of the newest holiday traditions in Salina will continue this year. The “Shalimar Shepherds” will be out spreading Christmas cheer again. The group of neighbors on Shalimar Drive in South Salina known as the “Shalimar Shepherds” will be spreading Christmas cheer Decmebr 16th through 18th, Friday through Sunday, 6:30pm-9:00pm each night in the 2250-2260 block of Shalimar.
Newton seeking members for LEAP
NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton is taking applications for its Law Enforcement Advisory Panel. The volunteer board’s purpose is to advise in policy development, education, community outreach, and communications related to bias-based policing; and to receive, review, and provide feedback to the Chief of Police on complaints related to bias-based policing.
Brad Homman: Three careers, one employer
Brad Homman could write a book about all the things he's seen or done during his nearly four decades with Dickinson County. As a member of the sheriff's department, he worked accidents, investigated crimes - and while undercover - purchased drugs and busted dealers. As the head of 911 Dispatch,...
