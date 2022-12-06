Mark Allen Swenson, 59, passed away Monday morning Dec. 5, 2022, in Salina, KS. Mark was born Oct 13, 1963, in Salina and was the first child of Richard and Leanna (Lahman) Swenson. He lived part of his life in Rockford, IL. until the age of 14 and went to Salina Central high school. He worked for several years at McDonalds until he was offered a job with Phillips Lighting. He worked there for more than 20 years until his retirement.

