The University of Michigan Athletics Hall of Honor welcomed seven new members on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Members of the 2022 class: Abby Crumpton (women's soccer), Samantha Findlay (softball), Joan (Spillane) Postma '62, Jim Richardson (women's swimming and diving), Red Simmons (women's track and field), Ellen Tomek (rowing) and Debbie Williams-Hoak (women's track and field). This is the first Hall of Honor class comprised entirely of female student-athletes and coaches of women's teams at Michigan and is in honor and recognition of the 50th anniversary of Title IX legislation.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO