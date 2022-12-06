ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mgoblue

2022 Michigan Athletics Hall of Honor

The University of Michigan Athletics Hall of Honor welcomed seven new members on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Members of the 2022 class: Abby Crumpton (women's soccer), Samantha Findlay (softball), Joan (Spillane) Postma '62, Jim Richardson (women's swimming and diving), Red Simmons (women's track and field), Ellen Tomek (rowing) and Debbie Williams-Hoak (women's track and field). This is the first Hall of Honor class comprised entirely of female student-athletes and coaches of women's teams at Michigan and is in honor and recognition of the 50th anniversary of Title IX legislation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Conqu'ring Heroes: Plocki's Team Culture Prepares U-M for Competitive 2023 Season

Gymnastics often is viewed as an individual sport within a team setting, but University of Michigan women's gymnastics head coach Bev Plocki and her squad have adopted a culture that is all about the team. In this week's Conqu'ring Heroes podcast Plocki explained how they make gymnastics a team sport as well as preparing both physically and mentally for the season ahead.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy