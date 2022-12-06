Driver who reported hitting a deer actually struck deceased 60-year-old Southfield resident: police

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) - A Southfield man is dead after police said he was struck on Telegraph by possibly two drivers, with the second driver believing she had hit a dear early Sunday morning.

Southfield police said they were called out to Telegraph Road just north of 10 Mile around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 4 on a report of a deceased deer in the roadway.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered it was not a deer, but the body of a deceased male.

Police spoke with the caller who reported the incident. According to police, she is cooperating and thought she had hit a deer laying on the road.

Authorities told WWJ that a preliminary investigation led officers to believe that man, identified as 60-year-old Southfield resident, Donald Hautau, had been struck by another vehicle prior to the caller hitting him.

Police are continuing to investigate the case and have asked anyone who had seen Hautau that evening or may have seen the first crash to contact police.

The victim is described as 6' tall and weighing 130 lbs. He was wearing a short-sleeved red shirt with a long sleeve blue shirt underneath, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information should call Southfield Police (248) 796-5500.