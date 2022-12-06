DC Comics & Justice Society Of America #1 Spoilers & Review: Future, Present & Past Collide In A Bloodbath, But Is JSA Relevant Heading Into 2023?!

Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Pulse
Marvel Comics & Venom #13 Spoilers & Review: Bedlam, Venoms & Spinning A Dark Web… Event?!
AL EWING (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH. Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, an unexpected ally lends a hand, and she’s setting the stage for the MOST EPIC CROSSOVER OF THE YEAR!
Inside Pulse
Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #13 Spoilers & Review: Two Hobgoblin, One Goblin Royalty, While Gold Is The New Green?!
ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY DARYL MANDRYK. Hobgoblin’s story comes to a chilling end, and no one is going to be rocked harder by it than Norman Osborn!. Witness the birth of the Gold Goblin!. What does this mean...
Inside Pulse
DC Comics & Stargirl: The Lost Children #1 Spoilers & Review: When Old Is Young Again On The Road To Find “The Thirteen”…?!
DC Comics and Stargirl: The Lost Children #1 Spoilers and Review follows. When Old Is Young Again On The Road To Find “The Thirteen”…?!. $3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) An epic teenage DC hero event brought to...
