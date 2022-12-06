Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
ServeMontana Award nominations open for 2023
MISSOULA, Mont. — Nominations are now open for the annual ServeMontana Awards, which recognize community members committed to service and volunteerism. Applications are due April 2, 2023, and can be submitted here. (hyperlink) The Montana Governor's Office of Community Service released the following information:. The Governor’s Office of Community...
NBCMontana
Montana families invited to discuss education
MISSOULA, Mont. — Families in Montana are invited to join in several talks on education ahead of the upcoming legislative session. Superintendent Elsie Arntzen will host four community events in the upcoming week that invites parents, school leaders and legislators to listen in on each session. Meetings take place...
NBCMontana
Active shooter hoax calls happening across Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Law enforcement across several Montana counties have responded to hoax calls about an active shooter. There has been not evidence of this and no active threats found. The following was sent out by the Office of Attorney General Austin Knudsen:. Law enforcement have responded today to...
NBCMontana
Montana on track for record year of new business registrations
MISSOULA, Mont. — The state of Montana is on track for another record year of new business registrations for the third-consecutive year in a row. Nearly 50,000 new businesses were registered with the Secretary of State's Office through November this year. "It's exciting to see Montanans follow their dreams...
NBCMontana
FWP announces muzzleloader season begins Saturday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced muzzleloader season opens this Saturday and runs through Dec. 18. During this season, muzzleloaders should only be used and no other means of taking game is allowed. FWP released the following information:. Muzzleloader season opens on Saturday, Dec. 10, and...
NBCMontana
Mild today; light snow arrives tomorrow
We've got another mild day in store for us across western Montana, albeit cooler than yesterday. Temperatures will warm to the 20s and 30s with sunshine & dry conditions. Late tonight, snow showers will begin to move in- lasting into Friday. This system will mainly target the mountains along the Montana-Idaho state line, where passes such as Lookout/Lolo/Lost Trail will pick up 1-4". For valley locations, a trace to an inch is expected. Overall, not a huge impact, but just enough for a slick morning commute in some locations. Besides a few isolated snow showers, by the time Montana State VS William & Mary is kicking off in Bozeman we're mostly dry and chilly.
NBCMontana
Multiple traffic hazards on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several road hazards on I-90 this morning. -Chains Required For Towing Units westbound until further notice. -Lookout Pass-Exit 0 - Disabled Vehicle in the driving lane eastbound until further notice. Livingston. 0.75 mile east of Junction Interstate 90 Business...
NBCMontana
Mountain snowfall today; active weather pattern brings more snow through early week
Areas of snow will pass through western Montana today, however, the bulk of the snow will accumulate in the mountains. Mountain passes along the Montana/Idaho Border could see 1 to 3 inches of snow through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations in the lower elevations will be light, less than 1 inch. Daytime highs will be in the 20s. Overnight lows into Saturday morning will fall into the single digits and teens.
NBCMontana
Patchy fog, next weather maker to bring light snow
Low clouds and patchy fog will be possible this morning. Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies with highs in the 20s and 30s. We are tracking our next weather maker that arrives tonight and Friday. Gusty winds and a quick shot of snow will be possible in our valley locations. Snow accumulations in the lower elevations will be light. Mountain passes along the Montana/Idaho Border could see 2 to 5 inches of snow.
NBCMontana
Montanans warned of scam callers posing as law enforcement
HELENA, Mont. — Attorney General Austin Knudsen is warning Montanans of scammers posing as law enforcement asking for personal information from individuals over the phone. "The DOJ’s Office of Consumer Protection encourages Montanans who are targeted by these scammers to either hang up the phone, or, if they think a law enforcement agency may be trying to get a hold of them but they are not sure of the legitimacy of the call, take the following steps."
