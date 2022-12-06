ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

An inside look at Grady's largest investment in 30 years

Atlanta-based Grady Health System is weeks away from wrapping construction on its 600,000-square-foot Correll Pavilion — a project that will expand the hospital's clinic capacity by 45 percent and increase total operating room volume by 25 percent. The Correll Pavilion will house six operating rooms — with the ability...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy