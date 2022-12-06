Read full article on original website
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
friars.com
Two Men’s Soccer Players Earn United Soccer Coaches All-Region Honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The United Soccer Coaches All-Region Teams were announced on December 8 for NCAA Division I Men's Soccer. Two Providence College student-athletes were featured as All-East Region honorees. Ramzi Qawasmy (Lansdale, Pa.) was named to the All-East Region First Team, while Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, R.I.) was selected to the All-East Region Third Team.
friars.com
Men's Basketball Game Notes Vs. UAlbany
Friars Versus Albany: The Providence Friars have posted a 2-0 mark all-time versus UAlbany. In the first meeting all-time, the Friars earned a 64-60 win on November 15, 2014 at the AMP. In the most recent match up, the Friars earned a 73-43 win on December 18, 2018 in Providence.
friars.com
No.10 Women’s Hockey Falls To No.3 Quinnipiac, 3-2
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The No.10 Providence College women's hockey team fell to the No.3 Quinnipiac University, 3-2, on Friday, Dec. 9 at Schneider Arena. Sandra Abstreiter finished the night with 41 saves. SCORE. Providence – 2 | Quinnipiac –3 RECORDS. Providence – 15-5-1 (11-3-1 HEAW) | Quinnipiac...
friars.com
No. 10/11 Men's Hockey Hosts Key Matchup Against No. 11/10 Merrimack
Matchup: No. 10/11 Providence (9-3-5, 6-0-5 HEA) vs. No. 11/10 (12-4-0, 8-2-0 HEA) Faceoff: 7 PM (Sat.) – Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I. TV: NESN | U.S. Stream: ESPN+ | Play-by-play: Kevin Gehl, Color: Sonny Watrous. International Stream: Stretch Internet. Radio: NewsRadio 104.7 FM | Varsity Network App...
friars.com
Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. Central Connecticut
Game Notes (PDF) | Live Stats | Watch On FloSports. FRIARS HOST CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY IN NON-CONFERENCE ACTION ... Providence will host Central Connecticut State University in non-conference play on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. Tip-off is slated for 1:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FloSports.
Pawtucket’s Isaiah Miranda explains decision to enroll early at NC State
PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – Pawtucket native Isaiah Miranda was spotted at the Donaldson-Lynch basketball tournament. 12 Sports caught up with Miranda just days after he committed to NC State and why he’s headed to Raleigh next week.
James Sorrentine begins coaching tenure with win over Central Falls
PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – Former St. Rays star James Sorrentine, the son of legendary head coach Tom and younger brother of T.J., picked up win No. 1 of his coaching career on Thursday night as his Shea Raiders defeated Central Falls 61-40.
friars.com
Women's Hoops Defeats Brown In Cross-City Match-Up, 62-44
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team defeated cross-city foe Brown, 62-44, at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 7-4 overall, including a 6-1 mark at Alumni Hall. Brown dropped to 6-4 on the season. HIGHLIGHTS:. 1ST QUARTER:. • Providence started the game on...
friars.com
Bryce Hopkins Leads Men’s Basketball Past Manhattan, 99-59
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Manhattan College, 99-59, on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 7-3 on the season and 6-0 at home. Tonight marked the Friars' first home game in 10 days. It was the Friars' first 40-point win since November 25, 2019 (PC 97, Fairfield 56). Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) posted his third double-double of the season and his second in as many games, with a career-high 22 points and 11 rebounds. Graduate student Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) added 15 points and six boards.
Dartmouth High Basketball Court Will Be Named for Beloved Coach
Let’s face it. In 2022, not much is unanimous People go out of their way to argue over anything and everything. That’s why Dartmouth Superintendent Dr. Bonny Gifford was ready for a long series of meetings when the idea came up about dedicating the high school basketball court to someone.
whatsupnewp.com
12 Metre World Championship returning to Newport in 2023
Next summer in Newport, an exciting schedule of competitive sailing will be punctuated by the 2023 12mR World Championship, an International Twelve Metre Association (ITMA) event organized by the 12 Metre Yacht Club Newport Station (official home of ITMA’s Americas 12mR fleet) in partnership with Organizing Authority Ida Lewis Yacht Club.
RI firefighter featured in national calendar
Jacob Francis of the Middletown Fire Department was chosen after becoming one of the top Fight for Air Climb participants.
newsnationnow.com
Providence, Rhode Island, reparations plan allows whites to apply
(NewsNation) — Reparations: It’s a subject that draws strong opinions, both for and against. Despite that, more cities are looking to level the playing field for African Americans, and in the process allow other people to benefit as well. No amount of money will rewrite history, but many...
eastgreenwichnews.com
My Two Visits to the Old Kent County Jail – Trip 2
Above: The Nike missile launch site in Bristol, built in 1956. Photo credit: The Military Standard. This is the second of two stories about Don Rice’s visits to what we now refer to as the “old jail” at the bottom of King Street. You can find the first story HERE.
beckersasc.com
Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center to close in January
Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center in Providence will close its doors on Jan. 31, CBS affiliate WPRI reported Dec. 7. The surgery center is part of Rhode Island's largest health system, Lifespan. The goal of the closure is to help reduce costs at Lifespan after the health system reported an...
Warwick sells former school building for $1.4M
The former Holden Elementary School on Hoxsie Avenue will be sold to Link Commercial Properties LLC, according to city officials.
wgbh.org
Mass. Gaming Commission raises red flags over Barstool Sports’ ties to sports betting applicant
Members of the state gaming commission are raising red flags about the connections between the owners of Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, which is applying for a sports betting license, and Barstool Sports. Massachusetts lawmakers approved legislation to legalize sports betting earlier this year, and regulators hope to make such...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
Valley Breeze
Pawtucket, CF kick off recreational marijuana sales
PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Mother Earth Wellness and Aura of RI dispensaries in Pawtucket and Central Falls were among five facilities in the state to open their doors on Dec. 1 to customers, cultivators, and government officials from across Rhode Island for the first day of legalized recreational cannabis sales.
Toy drive at Mass. casino sparks controversy
According to the flyer, people who brought a toy would receive $10 in free slot play at the casino.
