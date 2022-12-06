PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Manhattan College, 99-59, on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 7-3 on the season and 6-0 at home. Tonight marked the Friars' first home game in 10 days. It was the Friars' first 40-point win since November 25, 2019 (PC 97, Fairfield 56). Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) posted his third double-double of the season and his second in as many games, with a career-high 22 points and 11 rebounds. Graduate student Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) added 15 points and six boards.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO