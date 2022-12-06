ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
friars.com

Two Men’s Soccer Players Earn United Soccer Coaches All-Region Honors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The United Soccer Coaches All-Region Teams were announced on December 8 for NCAA Division I Men's Soccer. Two Providence College student-athletes were featured as All-East Region honorees. Ramzi Qawasmy (Lansdale, Pa.) was named to the All-East Region First Team, while Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, R.I.) was selected to the All-East Region Third Team.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Men's Basketball Game Notes Vs. UAlbany

Friars Versus Albany: The Providence Friars have posted a 2-0 mark all-time versus UAlbany. In the first meeting all-time, the Friars earned a 64-60 win on November 15, 2014 at the AMP. In the most recent match up, the Friars earned a 73-43 win on December 18, 2018 in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

No.10 Women’s Hockey Falls To No.3 Quinnipiac, 3-2

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The No.10 Providence College women's hockey team fell to the No.3 Quinnipiac University, 3-2, on Friday, Dec. 9 at Schneider Arena. Sandra Abstreiter finished the night with 41 saves. SCORE. Providence – 2 | Quinnipiac –3 RECORDS. Providence – 15-5-1 (11-3-1 HEAW) | Quinnipiac...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

No. 10/11 Men's Hockey Hosts Key Matchup Against No. 11/10 Merrimack

Matchup: No. 10/11 Providence (9-3-5, 6-0-5 HEA) vs. No. 11/10 (12-4-0, 8-2-0 HEA) Faceoff: 7 PM (Sat.) – Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I. TV: NESN | U.S. Stream: ESPN+ | Play-by-play: Kevin Gehl, Color: Sonny Watrous. International Stream: Stretch Internet. Radio: NewsRadio 104.7 FM | Varsity Network App...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. Central Connecticut

Game Notes (PDF) | Live Stats | Watch On FloSports. FRIARS HOST CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY IN NON-CONFERENCE ACTION ... Providence will host Central Connecticut State University in non-conference play on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. Tip-off is slated for 1:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FloSports.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Women's Hoops Defeats Brown In Cross-City Match-Up, 62-44

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team defeated cross-city foe Brown, 62-44, at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 7-4 overall, including a 6-1 mark at Alumni Hall. Brown dropped to 6-4 on the season. HIGHLIGHTS:. 1ST QUARTER:. • Providence started the game on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Bryce Hopkins Leads Men’s Basketball Past Manhattan, 99-59

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Manhattan College, 99-59, on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 7-3 on the season and 6-0 at home. Tonight marked the Friars' first home game in 10 days. It was the Friars' first 40-point win since November 25, 2019 (PC 97, Fairfield 56). Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) posted his third double-double of the season and his second in as many games, with a career-high 22 points and 11 rebounds. Graduate student Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) added 15 points and six boards.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

12 Metre World Championship returning to Newport in 2023

Next summer in Newport, an exciting schedule of competitive sailing will be punctuated by the 2023 12mR World Championship, an International Twelve Metre Association (ITMA) event organized by the 12 Metre Yacht Club Newport Station (official home of ITMA’s Americas 12mR fleet) in partnership with Organizing Authority Ida Lewis Yacht Club.
NEWPORT, RI
newsnationnow.com

Providence, Rhode Island, reparations plan allows whites to apply

(NewsNation) — Reparations: It’s a subject that draws strong opinions, both for and against. Despite that, more cities are looking to level the playing field for African Americans, and in the process allow other people to benefit as well. No amount of money will rewrite history, but many...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

My Two Visits to the Old Kent County Jail – Trip 2

Above: The Nike missile launch site in Bristol, built in 1956. Photo credit: The Military Standard. This is the second of two stories about Don Rice’s visits to what we now refer to as the “old jail” at the bottom of King Street. You can find the first story HERE.
KENT COUNTY, RI
beckersasc.com

Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center to close in January

Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center in Providence will close its doors on Jan. 31, CBS affiliate WPRI reported Dec. 7. The surgery center is part of Rhode Island's largest health system, Lifespan. The goal of the closure is to help reduce costs at Lifespan after the health system reported an...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Pawtucket, CF kick off recreational marijuana sales

PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Mother Earth Wellness and Aura of RI dispensaries in Pawtucket and Central Falls were among five facilities in the state to open their doors on Dec. 1 to customers, cultivators, and government officials from across Rhode Island for the first day of legalized recreational cannabis sales.
PAWTUCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy