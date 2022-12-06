ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Church Sells Trees to Benefit Children

Redemption Life Church in Powell is working with a nonprofit to help children locally and across the world by selling Christmas trees. The church is working with the organization ForHope.us to host the Buy a Tree. Change A Life event. The Christmas tree sale started in 2012 out of Life Pointe Church in Homestead, Florida to raise money to cover the costs of adopting a child from Ethiopia. Since then, it evolved into the event it is today.
POWELL, TN
UT VOLS Gear Sale

Tennessee Athletics is hosting a public inventory sale on Monday, Dec. 12, on the Robert E. White Indoor Field inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center. The one-day sale takes place from 5-7 p.m. ET and will feature jerseys, cleats, shoes, helmets (traditional white helmets only) and other gear and apparel from various Tennessee Athletics programs. Sizes range from men’s extra small to 4X and women’s extra small to 2X.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Mike McGill’s 10th Annual Christmas Spectacular

Local musician Mike McGill is coming back to the stage to raise money to feed our community. On December 18th, McGill will host his 10th Annual Christmas Spectacular. The show features a rotating cast of local musicians joining the country singer-songwriter for some good ole Yuletide and raises money for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee’s Food for Kids program.
KNOXVILLE, TN

