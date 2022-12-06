ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

University Hospitals closing last open unit at Ohio hospital

University Hospitals' Richmond Heights (Ohio) Medical Center will close its behavioral health unit, the last unit in operation at the hospital, on Dec. 17, according to cleveland.com. The Cleveland-based health system is ending inpatient care, emergency services and surgeries at the hospital. The decision was driven by staff shortages. The...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

MetroHealth board member resigns shortly after CEO firing

A member of the MetroHealth board of trustees has resigned after Akram Boutros, MD, was fired as the Cleveland-based health system's president and CEO, The Plain Dealer reported Dec. 7. MetroHealth confirmed to Becker's Dec. 8 that Terry Monnolly, co-founder of DiGioia-Suburban Excavating, resigned from the board. The health system...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland announces changes to command of city’s police department

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The police department on Tuesday swore in several new leaders as part of changes to its command staff, city officials announced. Sammy Morris, former commander of the Fifth District, has been appointed deputy chief of field operations and will oversee all five police districts, the Bureau of Traffic, and the Bureau of Community Policing.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria

CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
CLEVELAND, OH
10TV

AEP: Threats to power grid are not new

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Law enforcement in North Carolina say two power substations were damaged by gunfire on Sunday night in what they believe was an “intentional” attack on the power grid. American Electric Power, the nation's largest electricity transmission system and has more than 224,000 miles of...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy