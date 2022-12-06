Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
University Hospitals closing last open unit at Ohio hospital
University Hospitals' Richmond Heights (Ohio) Medical Center will close its behavioral health unit, the last unit in operation at the hospital, on Dec. 17, according to cleveland.com. The Cleveland-based health system is ending inpatient care, emergency services and surgeries at the hospital. The decision was driven by staff shortages. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
MetroHealth board member resigns shortly after CEO firing
A member of the MetroHealth board of trustees has resigned after Akram Boutros, MD, was fired as the Cleveland-based health system's president and CEO, The Plain Dealer reported Dec. 7. MetroHealth confirmed to Becker's Dec. 8 that Terry Monnolly, co-founder of DiGioia-Suburban Excavating, resigned from the board. The health system...
How these 4 projects worth $1.2B will ‘transform’ their Northeast Ohio neighborhoods
New state tax breaks announced Wednesday are expected to revitalize Cleveland's University Circle district, renovate a historic building in Lake County and help build an indoor waterpark in Canton.
General Electric to demolish massive lightbulb factory complex in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – General Electric intends to demolish a sprawling lightbulb factory complex on Cleveland’s East Side that dates back more than a century. A City Planning Commission committee this week approved the plans, giving a green light to GE to move forward with demolition, according to city staff.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Gov. Mike DeWine announces millions in tax credits for capital projects, including 4 in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the approval Wednesday of millions of dollars in tax credits for capital projects across the state, including four combined in the Cleveland and Canton areas. A total of $100 million in investments from the state government will...
Wage theft: Employers are stealing from employees, and getting away with it
Andy Schumann is a Cleveland musician who reports wage theft is a problem for too many local artists, he's hoping for greater accountability and penalties for companies who steal from their employees.
Gaslighting Ohio: The state senate vote was 22-7 to define natural gas, a fossil fuel, as green energy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Within 24 hours of unveiling the idea, Ohio Senate Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would expand the ability to drill in state parks and reclassify natural gas as “green energy.”. We’re talking about the absurdity on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
Walleye finally on the move to spawning areas: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The big schools of Lake Erie walleye are finally moving to their Western Lake Erie spring spawning haunts, and fishermen are reporting the sometimes agreeable fishing weather has been a late season bonus. Very good numbers of trophy walleye have been in the mix lately, as...
Cleveland announces changes to command of city’s police department
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The police department on Tuesday swore in several new leaders as part of changes to its command staff, city officials announced. Sammy Morris, former commander of the Fifth District, has been appointed deputy chief of field operations and will oversee all five police districts, the Bureau of Traffic, and the Bureau of Community Policing.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Nordonia High coach accused of inappropriate conduct with student
A Nordonia High School employee has resigned after allegations were made about his inappropriate behavior on social media.
Flags at half-staff in Ohio Wednesday; here’s why
Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on public grounds be flown at half-staff Wednesday
Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria
CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
AEP: Threats to power grid are not new
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Law enforcement in North Carolina say two power substations were damaged by gunfire on Sunday night in what they believe was an “intentional” attack on the power grid. American Electric Power, the nation's largest electricity transmission system and has more than 224,000 miles of...
cleveland19.com
1 charged after leading police on multi-county chase in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested and charged a man after leading police on a chase through multiple counties in Northeast Ohio Thursday night. The chase started on Dec. 8 after a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. near the entrance ramp to US 422 westbound...
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief Money
Are you struggling even more because of the winter season? Officials know inflation is not the only economic hardship faced by residents. The state has set aside money to help with winter-related expenses.
'It's Not Vacant': Longtime ArtCraft Building Tenants Given Only Weeks To Leave After Cleveland Police HQ Announcement
Artists, some of whom have been there for decades, say they have until December 16th to clear out
One Ohio City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
