Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston County town lands new town manager from Tryon

CRAMERTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cramerton announced Zach Ollis as its new town manager on Friday. Ollis served as Tryon town manager in Polk County for seven years. Before Tryon, the man worked as Wilson’s Mills town manager in eastern North Carolina. Ollis graduated from Appalachian State University twice with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees (master’s in public administration).
GASTON COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Schools Create New Way to Recruit Teachers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An “unfiltered look”, that’s how The Rock Hill School District is describing its first “bus tour”. Its an effort to bring in educators by giving potential candidates a chance to get an inside look at what it could be like to work for the district.
ROCK HILL, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Community Link promotes Gunn to CEO

CHARLOTTE – Community Link has named Tameka Gunn its new president and CEO. Gunn will take over Jan. 1 for Floyd Davis Jr., who is retiring after 20 years of service to the agency. Gunn currently serves as vice president and chief operating officer at Community Link. She joined...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in November?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of November, according to data pulled Dec. 5 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County receives Employer of Choice Award

MONROE – Union County has been recognized with the 2022 Employer of Choice Award by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. County Manager Mark Watson accepted the award at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Gala on Dec. 1. The award recognizes employers committed to creating a world-class workplace for...
UNION COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte men arrested outside Mooresville school

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville. Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said several deputies pursued the men after Troutman Police reported an armed robbery on Tuesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh and 39-year-old Michael Terrance Calvin off...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WFAE

After unwrapping gifts, take that white foam to the recycling center

The holiday season brings lots of foam packing into our homes and it usually gets tossed in the trash. This year, Mecklenburg County will recycle that foam for you. We're talking about the kind of rigid, white, foam packaging that protects new televisions and computers or comes under your beef at the meat counter. It's called "expanded polystyrene" or EPS. It can quickly fill a home trash bin and takes up lots of space in the landfill.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Longtime Cabarrus Active Living and Parks director honored

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the past 41 years, Londa Strong served Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks (ALP) department in various capacities. From part-time employee to current ALP director, Strong witnessed firsthand how the county and her department transformed into what residents and visitors experience today. In...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake

TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Some Schools Delayed Wednesday Because Of Dense Fog

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County, South Carolina school district will operate on a 2 hour delay Wednesday. According to Bryan Vaughn, the Director of Safety and Transportation, because of a dense fog there is concern about students at bus stops and traveling in the fog and darkness. A...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
GASTONIA, NC
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

