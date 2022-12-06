Read full article on original website
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
As focus groups conclude, a new CMS board will hear ideas for the next superintendent
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools wrapped up a series of focus groups Thursday on what people want to see in the next superintendent. Those findings will be presented to a school board with five new members next week. The school board desperately wants to get this next hire right. Three of the last...
3,300 students are experiencing homelessness so far this school year, CMS says
CHARLOTTE — School districts across the country are required by law to provide services for students experiencing homelessness. The law is called the McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act. Homelessness under McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is defined as youth lacking a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence. The legislation...
WBTV
Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
qcnews.com
Gaston County town lands new town manager from Tryon
CRAMERTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cramerton announced Zach Ollis as its new town manager on Friday. Ollis served as Tryon town manager in Polk County for seven years. Before Tryon, the man worked as Wilson’s Mills town manager in eastern North Carolina. Ollis graduated from Appalachian State University twice with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees (master’s in public administration).
cn2.com
Rock Hill Schools Create New Way to Recruit Teachers
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An “unfiltered look”, that’s how The Rock Hill School District is describing its first “bus tour”. Its an effort to bring in educators by giving potential candidates a chance to get an inside look at what it could be like to work for the district.
Waxhaw elementary school teacher cited with 'influence of alcohol' on school grounds
WAXHAW, N.C. — On Tuesday, Kensington Elementary school resource officers were called to an incident involving an intoxicated teacher on school grounds. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. After investigating the incident, it was confirmed that the teacher was under...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Community Link promotes Gunn to CEO
CHARLOTTE – Community Link has named Tameka Gunn its new president and CEO. Gunn will take over Jan. 1 for Floyd Davis Jr., who is retiring after 20 years of service to the agency. Gunn currently serves as vice president and chief operating officer at Community Link. She joined...
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in November?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of November, according to data pulled Dec. 5 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
NC school lunch debt has topped more than $1M in just the first few months of school
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — In North Carolina, school lunch debt has topped more than $1 million in just the first few months of school. During the pandemic, schools offered free lunches to all students, but that’s not the case anymore after Congress didn’t renew a waiver that gave students free lunches during the pandemic.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County receives Employer of Choice Award
MONROE – Union County has been recognized with the 2022 Employer of Choice Award by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. County Manager Mark Watson accepted the award at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Gala on Dec. 1. The award recognizes employers committed to creating a world-class workplace for...
Local News Roundup: Moore County power substation attack; SCOTUS case out of North Carolina; light rail Silver Line update
Duke Energy customers in Moore County, North Carolina, who were without power for days due to a shooting of substation equipment, now have power after extensive repairs that took most of the week. We’ll recap what happened and what the governor had to say. The U. S. Supreme Court...
qcnews.com
Charlotte men arrested outside Mooresville school
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville. Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said several deputies pursued the men after Troutman Police reported an armed robbery on Tuesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh and 39-year-old Michael Terrance Calvin off...
New Anson County sheriff in town, but controversy lingers
Anson County officials swore in Scott Howell Wednesday morning as the new sheriff. At the same time, the county’s other sheriff, voted into power by county commissioners, filed a lawsuit that would give him control of the office.
After unwrapping gifts, take that white foam to the recycling center
The holiday season brings lots of foam packing into our homes and it usually gets tossed in the trash. This year, Mecklenburg County will recycle that foam for you. We're talking about the kind of rigid, white, foam packaging that protects new televisions and computers or comes under your beef at the meat counter. It's called "expanded polystyrene" or EPS. It can quickly fill a home trash bin and takes up lots of space in the landfill.
WBTV
Longtime Cabarrus Active Living and Parks director honored
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the past 41 years, Londa Strong served Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks (ALP) department in various capacities. From part-time employee to current ALP director, Strong witnessed firsthand how the county and her department transformed into what residents and visitors experience today. In...
Gun pulled on SW CLT elementary school parent, records say
Reports say the reporting person stated, "the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun."
lakenormanpublications.com
Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake
TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Some Schools Delayed Wednesday Because Of Dense Fog
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County, South Carolina school district will operate on a 2 hour delay Wednesday. According to Bryan Vaughn, the Director of Safety and Transportation, because of a dense fog there is concern about students at bus stops and traveling in the fog and darkness. A...
qcnews.com
Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
Howell remains Anson sheriff as legal dispute over who is sheriff proceeds
A superior court judge denied a preliminary injunction to a man appointed and sworn in as Anson County sheriff Monday night. The Anson County Commission, with new board members, appointed interim Sheriff Scott Howell the following night to fulfill the term of the former Sheriff Landric Reid, who died in late September.
WFAE
