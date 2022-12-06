Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs arts leader to head up Denver nonprofit
Arts leader Daisy McGowan will leave her perch at the end of the year as director of University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Galleries of Contemporary Art to head up a Denver-based arts nonprofit. Beginning Jan. 3, she’ll act as executive director of Think 360 Arts for Learning, a 60-year-old...
coloradopolitics.com
The Empty Stocking Fund hedges Grinchonomics | Colorado Springs Gazette
Inflation and high interest form the DNA of this year’s Christmas Grinch. What Grinchonomics taketh away, Whoville can give by back. Simply donate to The Empty Stocking Fund of Gazette Charities and the El Pomar Foundation to grow the power of every dollar given. As the cost of borrowed...
coloradopolitics.com
'So relieved and overjoyed': Club Q shooting survivor discharged from hospital after nearly 3 weeks
Almost three weeks after the Club Q attack, survivor Ed Sanders was discharged from Memorial Hospital Central with a special sendoff from staff in Colorado Springs. The team of nurses and doctors that cared for Sanders lined the halls with pom-poms and balloons to cheer him on as he was released Thursday afternoon, according to a new release from UCHealth.
coloradopolitics.com
District 20 board denies considering LGBTQ+ segregation, transgender bathroom policy at Thursday meeting
Colorado Springs residents clashed over LGBTQ+ issues at Thursday's Academy School District 20 board meeting as crowds overflowed into the hallway outside the conference room. An email that came to light earlier this week via an open-records request showed a community member proposed to administrators that the district set up a separate campus for LGBTQ+ students and suggested transgender students could be sexually assaulted if they use a restroom that aligns with their gender identity.
coloradopolitics.com
FBI confirms Gazette report that it received tip in 2021 about Club Q suspect
The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday confirmed the agency received information a day before authorities arrested the suspect in the Club Q shooting where five people died, for allegedly threatening family members in 2021. “As part of the assessment, the FBI coordinated with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office,...
coloradopolitics.com
Judge finds no constitutional violation by Englewood officer who arrested man filming encounter
A federal judge concluded on Thursday that an Englewood police officer did not violate the constitutional rights of a man by arresting him after he attempted to video record the officer from a public sidewalk. Five months ago, the federal appeals court with jurisdiction over Colorado recognized for the first...
coloradopolitics.com
Judge unseals records of alleged Club Q shooter's 2021 bomb threat
An El Paso County judge on Thursday unsealed a 2021 case involving the suspect in last month's Club Q shooting, despite opposition from the person's family, who are listed as victims in the 2021 case. Defense attorney Joseph Archambault argued that if the case were unsealed, it would destroy Anderson...
coloradopolitics.com
Arrest records for accused Club Q shooter released to public
On Wednesday night, the arrest affidavit for the person accused of killing five and injuring 17 at an LGBTQ+ nightclub last month was released to the public. The affidavit, filed to the court on Nov. 20, reveals that Anderson Aldrich apologized to medical staff at the hospital just hours after Aldrich allegedly opened fire inside Club Q.
