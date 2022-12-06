Colorado Springs residents clashed over LGBTQ+ issues at Thursday's Academy School District 20 board meeting as crowds overflowed into the hallway outside the conference room. An email that came to light earlier this week via an open-records request showed a community member proposed to administrators that the district set up a separate campus for LGBTQ+ students and suggested transgender students could be sexually assaulted if they use a restroom that aligns with their gender identity.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO