Colorado Springs, CO

coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs arts leader to head up Denver nonprofit

Arts leader Daisy McGowan will leave her perch at the end of the year as director of University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Galleries of Contemporary Art to head up a Denver-based arts nonprofit. Beginning Jan. 3, she’ll act as executive director of Think 360 Arts for Learning, a 60-year-old...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

'So relieved and overjoyed': Club Q shooting survivor discharged from hospital after nearly 3 weeks

Almost three weeks after the Club Q attack, survivor Ed Sanders was discharged from Memorial Hospital Central with a special sendoff from staff in Colorado Springs. The team of nurses and doctors that cared for Sanders lined the halls with pom-poms and balloons to cheer him on as he was released Thursday afternoon, according to a new release from UCHealth.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

District 20 board denies considering LGBTQ+ segregation, transgender bathroom policy at Thursday meeting

Colorado Springs residents clashed over LGBTQ+ issues at Thursday's Academy School District 20 board meeting as crowds overflowed into the hallway outside the conference room. An email that came to light earlier this week via an open-records request showed a community member proposed to administrators that the district set up a separate campus for LGBTQ+ students and suggested transgender students could be sexually assaulted if they use a restroom that aligns with their gender identity.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Judge unseals records of alleged Club Q shooter's 2021 bomb threat

An El Paso County judge on Thursday unsealed a 2021 case involving the suspect in last month's Club Q shooting, despite opposition from the person's family, who are listed as victims in the 2021 case. Defense attorney Joseph Archambault argued that if the case were unsealed, it would destroy Anderson...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Arrest records for accused Club Q shooter released to public

On Wednesday night, the arrest affidavit for the person accused of killing five and injuring 17 at an LGBTQ+ nightclub last month was released to the public. The affidavit, filed to the court on Nov. 20, reveals that Anderson Aldrich apologized to medical staff at the hospital just hours after Aldrich allegedly opened fire inside Club Q.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

