AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bill Payment, Restaurant Management Platform MarginEdge Secures $45M via Series C
MarginEdge, the restaurant management and bill payment platform, announced it has raised a $45 million Series C investment “led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from Fiserv, Derive Ventures, and all previous institutional investors.”. This funding, “which more than doubles funding to date to over $70 million, not only...
AdWeek
Assembly Names Bria Bryant Its New Global CMO
On the heels of a significant rebrand in 2022, Stagwell media agency Assembly has hired Bria Bryant as its new CMO. Bryant, who has already begun the new role, succeeds Mary Beth Keelty, who will take an elevated leadership role within Stagwell’s Brand Performance Network, of which Assembly is a subsidiary.
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
mhwmag.com
First Financial Equipment Leasing expands operations in Canada following acquisition of NorFund Capital
First Financial Equipment Leasing (FFEL), a provider of equipment financing solutions and a member company of JA Mitsui Leasing Ltd (JAML), announces a strategic expansion into Canada with the acquisition of NorFund Capital. Based in Toronto, Canada, NorFund Capital is an independent leasing company specializing in capital equipment, solar and alternative energy, and vendor finance programs.
Workhuman Completes Workday Certified Integration
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM. & DUBLIN, IRELAND – Workhuman, a Workday certified software partner, today, December 8, announced that it has recertified its Workday integration to continue providing customers with a seamless experience that connects Workday HCM with the Workhuman Cloud.
crowdfundinsider.com
OKQ8 Teams Up with European Card Issuing, Processing Platform Enfuce
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing platform, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s “largest” fuel companies, under transformation to become a brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card program, as “part of OKQ8’s larger modernization of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.”
Helios Technologies Appoints Lee Wichlacz to Newly Created Position as President of Electronics Segment
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Lee Wichlacz recently joined the Company and has been appointed to the newly created corporate officer position of President, Electronics, effective December 7, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006074/en/ Lee Wichlacz (Photo: Business Wire)
theindustry.fashion
FitFlop appoints new Creative Director and Chief Marketing Officer to drive global expansion
Wellness footwear brand FitFlop has announced the appointment of Jude Whyte as Creative Director and Phil Borthwick as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Whyte, who joins FitFlop from MADE where she was Brand Creative Director, starts her role this month and will head-up the brand’s Creative Studio. She will help to drive the brand’s global expansion by leading creative direction and “transforming the customer experience at all touchpoints” - from in-store to digital.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Collins Aerospace inaugurates new engineering and international operations center in India
The new Collins Aerospace GETC is built with an aim to optimize cooperation and innovation while offering customers cutting-edge solutions and expanding STEM-based employment opportunities. Collins Aerospace, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp., has formally opened its new Global Engineering and Technology Center (GETC) and Collins India Operations Center in...
crowdfundinsider.com
MarketTime, Fintech Firm Balance to Launch B2B Payments Solution
MarketTime, the provider of order-writing, business intelligence and B2B eCommerce platforms in the industry, has announced its payments solution will be powered by Balance, the B2B payments experience company “offering the first online checkout built for businesses.”. Balance claims it is “flipping the old, complacent ways of B2B transacting...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Labs Leads Private Round II for GoPlus Security to Build Permissionless Security Services
Binance Labs, the venture capital, innovation and incubation arm of Binance, is pleased “to announce that it is leading a private round II for GoPlus Security.”. GoPlus Security claims it is “a leading Web3 security infrastructure provider that covers most of the major blockchain networks with multidimensional risk detection to build a safer Web3 environment.”
scaffoldmag.com
US software house buys Mistral
US software company Aptean has acquired Mistral Group, the French developer of ERP software for rental companies and distributors of construction and agricultural equipment. The seller was private equity company Omnes Capital and other private shareholders. Mistral’s software is used by more than 500 dealers, distributors, rental companies and workshops...
agritechtomorrow.com
Avirtech collaborates with Astrocast & advances Satellite IoT connectivity to boost the Southeast Asia AgriTech system
Avirtech Avirlink BIOTA and Astrocast SatIoT integration allow agribusiness better connectivity in areas with limited or no cellular connectivity, such as mountainous and nursery regions. Avirtech is a precision AgriTech leader in Southeast Asia, and Astrocast, a leading global nanosatellite IoT network operator, collaborates to advance Satellite IoT connectivity (SatIoT)...
salestechstar.com
neonVest Closes Seed Round Led by 7BC Venture Capital for Their SaaS-Based Startup Scaling Platform
NeonVest announced today that it closed a seed financing round led by 7BC Venture Capital and an elite group of founders and VCs. Andrew Romans, General Partner of 7BC Venture Capital, has previously backed numerous early-stage tech startups that have gone on to surpass $500m and unicorn-level valuations, including Superhuman, NexHealth, Daily Harvest and Nylas.
