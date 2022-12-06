Read full article on original website
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
texasstandard.org
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation after failing to show improvements for what state officials said were problems with how the agency operated. The Houston-based Texas Teachers of Tomorrow was found to have been falling short in key areas after audits in 2016...
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
uhd.edu
Get Creative! Staff Council Holiday Decorating Contest Dec. 20
The Holiday Season is on and so is Staff Council's Holiday Decorating Contest!. This year's creative decorations will be judged in the following categories:. The deadline to decorate is noon on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Judging will begin at 1 p.m. Winners will be announced in an upcoming edition of UHD News.
fox26houston.com
Scammers taking over bank accounts, stealing funds
HOUSTON - More people are getting scammed out of money by thieves taking over their bank accounts. Account takeover attacks are up 307% since 2019 and cost people $11.4 billion last year, according to SpyCloud. SUGGESTED: Nearly half of Americans expect to go into debt buying holiday gifts. George Cray,...
cw39.com
Houston buys land to protect communities from future storms
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston City Council voted Wednesday to purchase 73.08 acres (3,183,410 square feet) of land from the City of West University Place along the 9700 block of Ruffino Road for $10,509,460. The land, located along the southern bank of Keegan’s Bayou, will be used for the Ruffino Stormwater Detention Project and represents a significant step in Mayor Sylvester Turner’s goal to purchase open green space to convert into regional stormwater detention.
seattlemedium.com
Texas Board of Education Nixes Black Studies
Houston is considered the most diverse city in the nation. Moreover, HISD, the area’s largest school district, is roughly 89% students of color (61.7% Hispanic/Latinx, 22.4% Black, 9.9% white and 4.4% Asian or Asian Pacific Islander, with 1.4% of students claiming two or more races). Yet, a recent decision...
KHOU
4 analysts at Houston Forensic Science Center fired after starting own company, officials say
The employees are accused of starting their own consulting company in forensic biology, which broke policy. We're looking into if the firings will affect any cases.
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres Homes
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston's Low-income Neighborhood Acres Homes. Acres Home will get an additional much needed community service for its residents. The City of Houston Health Department will soon open a free diabetes center during the upcoming weeks. Acres Home is an area northwest of Houston where more than 18 percent of adults are living with the disease. The new center will provide free diabetes education, help people diagnosed or at risk of diabetes develop self-management skills, and other services to help reduce and prevent chronic disease. In addition the center will receive support from M.D. Anderson Cancer Center's "Be Well Communities", a program that promotes wellness and cancer prevention to underserved communities in the Houston area. Be Well Acres Homes will serve other functions like educational services to the center. The free center is part of the city's DAWN program(Diabetes Awareness Wellness Program).
tsu.edu
Texas Southern University’s Center for Justice Research Awarded $351,000 grant to launch HBCU Criminal Justice Research Hub
Texas Southern University’s Center for Justice Research has received a $351,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation through the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity to form the HBCU Criminal Justice Research Hub. The Hub will facilitate a two-year collaboration between HBCU researchers, community organizations, and community members working toward reducing mass incarceration and violent crime.
travelawaits.com
11 Incredible Things To Do In Charming Alvin, Texas
Alvin, Texas, nestled halfway between Houston and Galveston, has grown tremendously in the 21st century, yet the city’s Southern charm remains intact. It’s a hidden gem if you ask me. Once a farming and ranching town, Alvin’s rich history dates back to 1845 and is widely spread in...
Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston
Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas
Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
2 Texas Cities Among Top 20 Most Fun Cities In America
WalletHub compiled a list of the most fun cities in America.
inforney.com
Demonstrators gathered outside the Harris County Courthouse in Houston
Why some Texas cities and counties had to return millions of dollars meant to help renters during the pandemic. In the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the risk of mass evictions prompted the federal government to appropriate a historic amount of funding to help state and local governments keep low-income renters housed. In two installments, Texas cities and counties received nearly $1 billion for rental assistance, an unprecedented sum.
Mayor Sylvester Turner Receives 2022 Champion of Service Award at ZT Corporate Chairman’s Gala
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Mayor Sylvester Turner was recognized at the Chairman’s Gala as the 2022 recipient of the “Champion of Service Award,” honoring his dedication to the City of Houston, courageous leadership and support of Houston-based ZT Corporate and ZT Baseball over the years. The annual Chairman’s Gala reached new heights in recognition of the company’s 25 th anniversary this year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206006067/en/ Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner accepts the 2022 Champion of Service Award at the ZT Corporate Chairman’s Gala in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)
POLITICO
Houston’s mayor on Brittney Griner’s return
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is home on U.S. soil, Congress passes the Respect For Marriage Act and surprise! Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she’s leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. First, though, a chat with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
ualrpublicradio.org
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
What does the Respect for Marriage Act mean for Texas couples?
HOUSTON — A bill aimed at protecting same-sex and interracial marriages is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But, there's been a lot of confusion over what the Respect for Marriage Act will actually mean for Texas couples. “It's monumental. Yes. You know, we...
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
