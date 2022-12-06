Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
milwaukeemag.com
12 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Dec. 9-11
1. Milwaukee Maker’s Market at the Cheer District. For the first time ever, the Milwaukee Maker’s Market will have a three-day event at the Deer District’s Beer Garden. This is an easy way to shop local for holiday gifts because the outdoor market is open all weekend and will have food trucks on site.
WISN
Holiday deliveries blocked by Wauwatosa wild turkeys
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — "Cards are coming. Packages are coming as Christmas gifts, and we're all wondering, where are they?" said Natalie Thiel. She and several of her Wauwatosa neighbors received notices this week that their packages could not be delivered. They were being blocked by "animal interference." "I don't...
visitwaukesha.org
Holiday Gift Ideas at Local Waukesha Pewaukee Shops
Find one-of-a-kind gifts at these local Waukesha Pewaukee shops with our 2022 holiday gift guide featuring these shops that offer a little bit of something for everyone. Click on the image for a larger view of the items. We’d love to have included more businesses but this post would be huge. These are just some of the local shops. Find a full list of places to check out here on our website if you have a particular item on your wish list ;).
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Toy drive in Jackson girl's memory benefits Children's Wisconsin
JACKSON, Wis. - Giving back through grief, the family of a little girl who lost her life after a trip to the dentist is honoring her memory. Inside the Hampel house in Jackson, the memory of that girl, Jocelyn Hampel, is all around. "Every ornament was sent by someone who...
WISN
Milwaukee tenant with soaked apartment gets speedy renovation
MILWAUKEE — On Wednesday, Dec. 7 Charles Wilson reached out to WISN 12 News for help. A water issue in his apartment left his carpet constantly so soaked he had to cover it with plastic and cardboard just to walk on it. He said at the time he’d been...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 3rd Street Market Hall 2nd chance hiring offers 'purpose'
MILWAUKEE - You may not think they’re the prime candidates for a job, but the owner of Milwaukee's 3rd Street Market Hall is being intentional when it comes to hiring people who need second chances. There seems to be more than just the perfect resume. May it be people...
WISN
Historic Milwaukee mansion up for auction
MILWAUKEE — Either luck or fate led Laura Sue Mosier and her husband Rick to the corner of 32nd and Wells streets in Milwaukee in 2007. The couple stumbled upon the historic Schuster Mansion, also known as "The Wells Street Red Castle." "He goes, 'We don't know Milwaukee. Where...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Old World Christmas Market: One-stop shop for handmade gifts
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - The Osthoff Resort’s 24th annual Old World Christmas Market draws local, regional and international exhibitors that display their specialty products in booths that offer the warmth and merriment of an Old World tradition. Brian Kramp is in Elkhart Lake with a look at what to expect during this year’s market.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Lake deaths; mother, daughter identified
MILWAUKEE - After a car was pulled from Northridge Lake on Thursday, Dec. 8, a family member has identified the woman and child found inside. Keonta Boose, the child's grandmother, identified the two as mother and daughter Khaliah Brister, 25, and Tyrielle Jefferson, 7. Boose called Tyrielle her princess. "She...
wbrc.com
Family, friends asking for birthday cards to 4-year-old girl with terminal cancer
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A 4-year-old girl from Wisconsin has inspired nearly everyone she meets as she battles a terminal illness. Delaney Krings is battling brain cancer and, next week, she will mark a birthday that her mother says will be extra special. “She brought light and love to people. That’s...
Milwaukee's first land trust home is now available for purchase
With homeownership rates on the decline, a new community-led program hopes to bridge the gap and welcome new residents to move-in ready homes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near 38th and North; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 38th and North Avenue sent a 22-year-old Milwaukee man to a hospital on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. The victim arrived at a hospital with non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown shooter. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pedestrian hit by bus, taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus hit a pedestrian Friday, Dec. 9. An MCTS spokesperson said the Route 57 bus was "going slow due to weather conditions" Friday afternoon when it hit the pedestrian near 30th and Lisbon. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when they were...
CBS 58
Milwaukee inmates graduate with MATC welding certificate as part of 'Second Chance' program
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Dec. 8, Milwaukee inmates received certificates for welding. The applause, loud, and the smiles, big, at Milwaukee Area Technical College as 11 men took their next steps towards life on the outside. "I've done the crime, I'm doing the time, and once I'm home I...
multihousingnews.com
Hines Breaks Ground on Luxury Milwaukee Community
The development is taking shape in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines has officially broken ground on 333 N. Water St., a 333-unit luxury multifamily development in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines’ U.S. Direct Investments platform secured financing for the $165 million project, while the Union Labor Life Insurance Co. provided an additional construction loan.
WISN
Grafton woman discovers long-lost siblings
GRAFTON, Wis. — "Holidays for me, growing up with my grandma and grandpa were special," said Heather Boesch. But this holiday season will be unlike any other for her, a holiday that she says is 48 years in the making. The Grafton woman had a difficult childhood. She and...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
You Need an ID to get Access to Some Food Pantries, Shelters and Other Essential Services. Here are Three options.
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. With temperatures predicted to be colder than normal this winter, and Milwaukee County struggling with high levels of food insecurity, exacerbated by the pandemic, easy...
These are the winners of the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade
The 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade winners were announced by the City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.
Comments / 0