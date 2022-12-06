Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
Lindsey Stirling Releases Biblical Music Video for ‘O Holy Night’
Former America’s Got Talent star Lindsey Stirling is back with a new music video for the Christmas season, set to her version of “O Holy Night.” The song appears on Stirling’s latest holiday album Snow Waltz. Lindsey Stirling Releases New ‘O Holy Night’ Music Video...
hypebeast.com
Rap Supergroup MOUNT WESTMORE Drop Debut Studio Album 'Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort'
MOUNT WESTMORE, the West Coast rap supergroup comprised of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort, have debuted their first ever studio album aptly titled Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. Clocking in at an hour and five minutes, the 16-track studio effort comes together as a reminder of why the...
hypebeast.com
Gorillaz To Unveil AR Music Video Performances of New Single "Skinny Ape"
Gorillaz continues to push the boundaries of live musical performance with their AR music video performances of their latest single “Skinny Ape.”. Murdoc, 2D, Noodle and Russel are set to literally tower over fans at Times Square and in Piccadilly Circus on December 17 and December 18 for a “first-of-their-kind immersive experiences” which will be directed by Gorillaz co-creator Jamie hewlett and Fx Goby, and created by Nexus Studios. “To all our followers, get ready for the biggest Times Square takeover since that other gorilla smashed the place up. Bigger in fact cos there’s four of us,” Murdoc shared in a statement. “Thanks to the techies at Google, we’ve created the music video event of the century, so don your pink robes and come see Gorillaz like you’ve never seen us before. The future is nigh!”
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Every Song Performed During Chanté Moore’s Timeless Medley of R&B Hits
Singer, songwriter, and actress Chanté Moore took viewers on a nostalgic ride through several timeless r&b records that reminded music lovers why they fell in love with the vocal stylings of the ultra-talent music veteran. Looking fierce in a pink mini dress and shimmery heels to match, Chantè’s voice soared far into the night before finishing off with a powerhouse performance of her signature hit song, ‘Chantè’s Got a Man.’
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
hypebeast.com
See BTS’ RM Explore a Train Car in New “Still Life” Music Video
BTS may be on hiatus but RM is still making moves in the recording studio. Following in the footsteps of fellow band members J-Hope and Jin, RM delivered his new solo studio album Indigo last Friday. In addition to collaborations with Erykah Badu, Mahalia, Paul Blanco and more, the South...
hypebeast.com
Kelela Is “On the Run” in Her New Music Video
Kelela has shared a vibe-heavy music video for her last month’s single “On the Run.” The track comes off of the singer’s forthcoming LP, Raven, which will mark her first full-length project in over five years when it releases in February. In the sultry, red-hued video,...
hypebeast.com
The Weeknd Teases New Music for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Following his standout appearance on “Creepin’” off of Metro Boomin’s new album Heroes & Villains, which dropped on Friday, The Weeknd has even more new music in store for fans. The singer will be contributing to the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated flick Avatar: The Way of Water with a song called “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength).”
hypebeast.com
Caroline Polachek To Drop New LP ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You,’ Shares Frenetic New Single
Three years after the release her breakout album Pang, Caroline Polachek has returned with the news of another exciting, experimental new LP. Desire, I Want to Turn Into You is slated to drop on February 14 next year via Perpetual Novice. In tandem with her announcement, Polachek has given listeners...
hypebeast.com
Miyachi Returns With Sophomore Album, 'CROWS'
Aside from his KONBINI CONFESSIONS YouTube channel, Miyachi stands as one of the hottest rappers in Japan. Known for his hard-hitting style accented by flairs of humor, Miyachi cemented his star status with his 2019 debut album WAKARIMASEN. Miyachi has now returned with his sophomore effort, CROWS, led by “MAINICHI...
EW.com
R. Kelly's new prison album I Admit It pulled from Spotify and iTunes
R. Kelly's latest album, released while the singer remains in prison, has been pulled from major streamers after briefly hitting platforms like Spotify and iTunes on Friday. The R&B singer, currently serving out a 30-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, nevertheless released an album this week titled I Admit It. Despite appearing on iTunes and Spotify earlier Friday morning, it seems to no longer be available on the platforms. Neither streamer immediately responded to EW's request for comment about its apparent removal.
hypebeast.com
SZA Releases Music Video for "Nobody Gets Me"
SZA stans are rejoicing today because her highly-anticipated sophomore album SOS has finally hit streaming services. And to excite the fans even further, the R&B artist has released a brand new music video for “Nobody Gets Me.”. Track 14 is a moody number and tells the story of SZA...
Business Insider
Amazon Prime Video lets you add channels for an extra monthly fee — here's how to get HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Prime Video Channels lets you add extra streaming networks and services to your Prime Video membership. Channels like HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and Showtime range from $9 to $15 a month. You can also watch a few...
hypebeast.com
1017 ALYX 9SM and 999 CLUB Celebrate the Life of Juice WRLD With New Apparel Collab
It’s been three years since the unexpected passing of Juice WRLD, and 1019 ALYX 9SM has just announced that it will be commemorating his life via a new charity-focused apparel capsule alongside the artist’s 999 CLUB imprint. Matthew M Williams‘ luxury label has crafted a duo of long-sleeve...
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023
Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
hypebeast.com
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Delivers Fourth Studio Album 'Me vs. Myself'
Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has dropped off his fourth studio LP, Me vs. Myself. Although the album was initially slated for release in November, Boogie shared that he would be delaying its debut to avoid putting himself in competition with Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss.
hypebeast.com
Paramore's "The News" Video Sees Hayley Williams Rage Against the Headlines
Months ahead of their forthcoming comeback record’s debut, has dropped off one of the album’s lead tracks, dubbed “The News,” alongside a music video directed by Mike Kluge. The visual opens to an eyes-rolled-back, red-headed Hayley Williams, who blindly sings the introductory verses into a bright...
hypebeast.com
Drake Trumps Eminem as Highest-Certified Singles Artist in RIAA History
Drake has broken the record for the highest-selling singles artist in the history of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), surpassing the previous record set by fellow rapper Eminem. Eminem had held the record since March, when he hit 166 million units across his singles catalog. At the time,...
countryfancast.com
Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time (music video and lyrics)
Enjoy watching the Randy Travis "It's Just a Matter of Time" music video and see the song details here... The Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time song became the third country artist to find success with the song. Randy released this song in August 1989 as the lead-off single to the album No Holdin’ Back, Travis’ version became his 10th No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart starting December 2, 1989.
hypebeast.com
A$AP Rocky Announces New Album 'Don't Be Dumb'
A$AP Rocky on Thursday appeared on 2 Chainz‘s Amazon Music Live concert series, where he not only revealed the official title for his upcoming album but also performed three new songs from the project. During a commercial break for Thursday Night Football ahead of his performance, A$AP Rocky appeared...
Comments / 0