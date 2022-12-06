Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
New Balance Rainier Boot Is Revealed With Muted Blue Underlays
For the fall and winter 2022, New Balance dug into its archives to bring back a silhouette that aligned with style sensibilities of the seasonal transition: the Rainier boot. Much like the 550 and the 2002R, the brand reintroduced it to the masses via a collaborative capsule with Aimé Leon Dore, and now the 1982 model is being brought back into the spotlight in a muted blue and brown colorway.
hypebeast.com
Maharishi Integrates Military-Spec Elements Into Its Reebok Classic Leather “Ripstop“ Collab
The Reebok team is traveling back across the pond to the U.K. to reunite with Maharishi for a new Classic Leather “Ripstop” collaboration. This offering serves as a follow-up to the duo’s Reebok LT Court Hemp team-up that was revealed in October. The London-based streetwear label wanted...
hypebeast.com
JJJJound Teases Maroon PUMA Suede Colorway
In the age of collaboration, JJJJound has made a name for itself in the footwear industry. The design studio has connected with countless brands, offering tasteful assemblies of classic silhouettes. Recently, its list expanded to include German sportswear brand. . Outfitting the PUMA Suede in “Putty” and “Limestone,” the duo...
hypebeast.com
The Whitaker Group Taps Charlotte Lab School Students to Craft an ASICS GEL-LYTE V Capsule
The Whitaker Group has worked with students of Charlotte Lab School to curate a special. GEL-LYTE V “Eternal Summer” collection. This new launch arrives hot off the heels of the company’s A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 release from last month. Inspiration for this assemblage...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Dunk Low "University Red" is Restocking
Throughout the year, has restocked some of its most in-demand sneakers and silhouettes. Releases such as the Nike Dunk Low “Kentucky” and “Syracuse” returned while Tom Sachs’ NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Studio” has revisited shelves twice since its debut in June. Now, the brand is expected to bring back another of its popular university-themed Dunk Lows, this time in “University Red.” Since launching in 2020, it has reached secondary market prices upwards of triple the original retail price.
hypebeast.com
JW Anderson's FW22 Boots Present Padded Perfection
JW Anderson‘s unhinged Spring/Summer 2023 collection might be available to shop now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t cop some of the House’s winter-ready pieces for the cold days ahead. This is where FW22‘s padded fabric lace-up boots come in, arriving online in either a black or pink colorway for the chilly season.
hypebeast.com
Our Legacy WORK SHOP Creates Its Vans Sk8-Mid LX From Deadstock Materials
Our Legacy is a brand of the moment, following up on its British fabric collection, Baracuta collaboration, Stüssy jacket, Dr. Martens reworking, and Dickies drop with yet another team-up, this time around tapping Vans. Taking the skate stalwart’s signature Vans Sk8-Mid LX, Our Legacy WORK SHOP delivers a shoe indebted to its sustainable practice — using deadstock materials to realize its next collab.
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Finds Harmony Between Tailoring and Streetwear for Pre-Fall 2023
Each season, it feels as if Matthew M Williams settles into his role as Givenchy‘s Creative Director more and more — and for Pre-Fall 2023 the designer has hit the nail on the head with a selection of clothes that sit between streetwear, tailoring, and the luxury realm.
hypebeast.com
Off-White™ Gets Cozy With Its Out of Office Mule Duo
Virgil Abloh‘s vision continues to be instilled into everything Off-White™ delivers, and this couldn’t ring truer for the House’s latest footwear offering — the Out of Office Mule. While sneakers are a huge part of Off-White™’s identity — both from an in-house and collaborative perspective...
hypebeast.com
Tyler, the Creator's Converse GLF 2.0 "Verdant Green/Seaport" Is Revealed
Tyler, the Creator is in the next chapter of his ongoing partnership with Converse as he has honed in on growing the catalog of his new GLF. 2.0 sneaker. The silhouette has been dropping at a rather steady pace and has launched in “Brilliant White,” “Oil Green/Bison” and “Curry/Copper Tan” colorways, and now it has resurfaced onto our radar in a new “Verdant Green/Seaport” palette.
hypebeast.com
50 Years of Nike
Nike’s co-founder Bill Bowerman once said, “If you have a body, you are an athlete.” It’s a statement that—for anyone hearing it for the first time—might cause an eyebrow to raise. After all, not all of us possess the natural ability to soar for a tomahawk, jam like LeBron James, execute a forceful running forehand like Serena Williams, or shatter a two-hour marathon barrier like Eliud Kipchoge. The phrase, however, perfectly encapsulates why the brand has garnered so much success in its 50-year-lifespan:
hypebeast.com
Ballaholic and ASICS Connect to Present New A Version of the EX-89
Is continuing to up its levels. Recently, the footwear giant has released a slew of high-profile collaborations — such as the “Aged Map” GEL-LYTE III with atmos — as well as consistently-dropped general releases that keep fans engaged and excited ahead of what’s to come next. Now, ASICS is presenting its latest footwear installment with a fresh iteration of its EX-89 silhouette in collaboration with Ballaholic.
hypebeast.com
mastermind Japan and Suicoke Get Winter-Ready With a Collaborative BOWER-evabMM Boot
Mastermind Japan and Suicoke hold a slew of collaborative releases under its belt, having united several times over the past decade to set innovative spins on staple footwear models. To close out the year, the duo is joining forces once more to reimagine Suicoke’s BOWER-evabMM boot. The mid-cut silhouette...
hypebeast.com
Calvin Klein Goes Back to Basics with its Latest Footwear Range
Synonymous with designer jeans, status underwear and evocative ad campaigns, Calvin Klein has over the years cemented itself as a fashion establishment and pop cultural icon. Nevertheless, the celebrated brand continues to transform and break new ground even today, adopting a progressive approach with its numerous lines and leveraging on its stylish American sportswear aesthetic to keep at the forefront of trends. Case in point: the renewed focus on fundamentals for footwear.
hypebeast.com
John Elliott Reveals Contemporary Wares With M.A.R.S Jewelry Collaboration
John Elliott has reunited with the Japanese jewelry brand M.A.R.S. for a new collection of contemporary pieces. Launched during Art Basel Miami 2022, the new collaboration features a selection of beaded necklaces, link necklaces, bracelets, cuffs, rings and earrings. What shies about the new collaboration is its attention to material versatility – utilizing sterling silver and yellow gold alongside pearl, smoky quartz, blue topaz and diamond gemstones.
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 11 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Cherry" Launch
The Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cherry” drops this week on Saturday, December 10. The below roundup showcases underrated 11 Retros regaining momentum amongst the sneaker community in anticipation of the new release. For longtime fans of the iconic silhouette, “Cherry” harkens back to the AJ11 Low “Varsity Red” released in 2001, remixing the low-top’s two-tone color story with glossy, patent leather overlays and white mesh.
hypebeast.com
Cactus Plant Flea Market Deliver Their "Japan Made" Collection Season 7
Serving to continue its series, Cactus Plant Flea Market has once again delivered Season 7 of their “Japan Made” collection. The latest installment is comprised of jackets, hoodie, pullovers, T-shirt, pants, balaclava, underwear, and socks. Leading the range is the yin-yang motif marked FUZZY BALANCE JACKET, minimalist SUEDE...
hypebeast.com
Best Furniture and Lighting Designs of 2022
It’s been a bumper year for furniture and lighting launches. Milan Design Week was back in full swing, and other festivals the world over seemed to be bouncing back after a post-Covid break. It’s a good job, really, with so many more of us staying home and paying a renewed interest in our surroundings. We’ve seen collaborations with musicians with A$AP Rocky and Gufram, gallery-worth pieces from the likes of Vincent Pocsik and Arthur Vandergucht, and high-street meets high-end with the launch of H&M Home’s collectible range and Zara’s collaboration with design titan Vincent van Duysen. Here, we select some of our favorites:
hypebeast.com
Goodhood Continues Its 15th Anniversary Celebration With Brain Dead Collaboration
London-based boutique, Goodhood, is not done celebrating its 15th anniversary. To continue the festivities, the retailer has launched a new collaboration with Brain Dead. By linking up with Kyle Ng and Ed Davis’ Los Angeles-based brand, Goodhood gets its feet wet in crafting vivid graphic designs. The collaboration consists of a white t-shirt and a wheat-colored cap. The “face-meltingly good graphics” include Brain Dead’s signature head logo alongside other trippy illustrations in shades of salmon, green, purple and teal.
hypebeast.com
Oakywood Helps You Build the Productivity Station of Your Dreams One Magnet at a Time
Oakywood, a small Polish brand founded by woodworker Mateusz Haberny, looks to reinvent workplace comfort. Following a rebrand, Oakywood introduces its MagSafe collection, a set of wooden desk and office accessories designed to fit within the Apple ecosystem, including an iPhone Stand, an Apple Watch Stand, an iPhone Desk Shelf Mount and an iPhone Wall Mount. The new line accommodates classic and standing desks and offers universal office solutions for the modern professional.
Comments / 0