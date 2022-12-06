ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Trea Turner reportedly turned down more money from Padres to sign with Phillies

By Tim Kelly
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lSOMo_0jZG4HHH00

For the better part of the last six months, multiple reporters have suggested that Trea Turner hoped to return to the East Coast in free agency, with some even going as far as suggesting that the Philadelphia Phillies were his preferred destination.

As it turns out, after a year-and-a-half playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Turner is heading back east, as he reportedly agreed to an 11-year/$300 million deal to join the Phillies Monday .

Turner's deal, according to Audacy MLB Insider Jon Heyman , has no opt outs and includes a full no-trade clause. Both the years and total value that Turner received proved to be larger than any predictions from credible outlets, so it's fair to say that the two-time All-Star made out well in his first -- and probably only -- trip to free agency.

Still, Dennis Lin of The Athletic hears that Turner left some money on the table to join the Phillies, reporting that the San Diego Padres "offered more guaranteed money."

Matt Gelb of The Athletic even says that "San Diego’s offer was believed to be significant enough to offset" California having a higher income tax rate than Pennsylvania.

Ultimately, Turner chose the Phillies anyway.

There's something to be said for familiarity -- Turner was teammates with both Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber in Washington, and also won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019 when Kevin Long was his hitting coach.

There's also something to be said for just being lucky. If the average person was given a chance to live in San Diego or Philadelphia, more people would almost certainly head to the West Coast. But Turner's wife Kristen is from Flemington, New Jersey -- which is just over an hour away from Citizens Bank Park. Turner himself is from Lake Worth Beach Florida, which is at least in the same state as the Spring Training home of the Phillies in Clearwater. The Padres spend their springs in Peoria, Arizona.

And so, Turner is a Phillie. Perhaps if the Phillies and Padres meet in the postseason for the second consecutive season, it will be an interesting exercise to look back on what Dave Dombrowski and company would have done if Turner took the largest offer on the table.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Juan Soto, Padres Reacts To Reported Xander Bogaerts Deal

The Padres made the full jump in an attempt to remove any idea they are a small-market team, and their players are excited for what’s to come. Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with San Diego late Wednesday night. The two-time World Series champion will join a roster that includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea

The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
NESN

Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings

The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
BOSTON, NY
FanSided

Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling

When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
NESN

MLB Rumors: This AL Team Made Offer To Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez

Xander Bogaerts isn’t the only longtime Red Sox to be drawing interest on the open market, as Christian Vázquez has reportedly received an enticing offer from an American League contender. “The Minnesota Twins have made free agent catcher Christian Vázquez an offer, their top non-Correa priority,” Darren Wolfson...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
MEXICO, NY
Yardbarker

Kodai Senga Rumors: Multiple Long-Term Contract Offers Received

In addition to a star-studded shortstop class, 2022 MLB free agency has been notable for the bevy of top-flight starting pitchers available to sign. While the likes of Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw have already come off the board, there are still difference-makers on the open market. The...
FanSided

Yankees have giant opportunity to rectify a midseason failure

The New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, now they have to make a move that they should have made at this past trade deadline. The New York Yankees, despite a brief scare, managed to retain star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. All it took was a call from owner Hal Steinbrenner to Judge to get a nine-year, $360 million deal done. That helped avoid potential catastrophe, as it appeared heading that way after the now infamous “Arson Judge” tweet that hinted that Judge could be heading to the San Francisco Giants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Audacy

Audacy

65K+
Followers
60K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy