Waco, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Gall Headlines FB's All-Texas Honorees

WACO, Texas – Five Baylor football players received All-Texas honors from Dave Campbell's Texas Football, as announced by the publication on Thursday. Sixth-year senior offensive lineman Jacob Gall headlined BU's praise as the Best Offensive Lineman in the state. Gall, a first-team selection, was joined by fifth-year senior offensive lineman Connor Galvin, junior defensive lineman Siaki Ika and fifth-year senior tight end Ben Sims as second-team honorees.
VB Falls in Sweet 16 to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Compared to a Louisville lineup dominated by fifth-year seniors and loaded with experience, Baylor volleyball looked more like a kiddie corps. That youth – with three freshman starters – still carried the Bears to a runner-up finish in the Big 12, a 25-win season and their fourth-straight NCAA region semifinal. But at least on this day, the Cardinals' experience was their trump card.
LOUISVILLE, KY

