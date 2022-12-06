LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Compared to a Louisville lineup dominated by fifth-year seniors and loaded with experience, Baylor volleyball looked more like a kiddie corps. That youth – with three freshman starters – still carried the Bears to a runner-up finish in the Big 12, a 25-win season and their fourth-straight NCAA region semifinal. But at least on this day, the Cardinals' experience was their trump card.

