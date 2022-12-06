ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Sebastian Maniscalco Weighs In On Ordering Off The Menu

By Allie Gold
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGrvt_0jZG44t500

This is Maniscalco's third Netflix special, but sixth overall. "I shot this in Las Vegas towards the end of the tour. I’m glad it’s done and I’m glad to retire that material, and now we’ll see what the special does," Maniscalco tells Elvis Duran. "If I had my choice I’d rather film a special without me even knowing it was being filmed. There is a little bit added. This one I performed in a tuxedo, I don’t usually perform in a tuxedo. The special adds a little bit of anxiety." Maniscalco continues saying he had to ignore a teleprompter while he was filming 'Is It Me?' "Ironically enough, there is sometimes a teleprompter at the special. And one time they said ‘wipe down your forehead you’re sweating. I didn’t cause I don’t like to stop and start up again."

Maniscalco also weighs in on our debate of ordering off the menu and gives us some insight as he was a waiter himself for many years! Watch our full interview above!

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Adele Shares Passionate Kiss With Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Concert As He Remains 'By Her Side' During Las Vegas Residency

Go easy on us, Adele!The famed singer shared a heartwarming moment with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, on the opening night of Weekends with Adele, her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.As Adele belted out her hit song "When We Were Young" on Friday, November 19, the 34-year-old strolled through the crowd and paused in front of Paul for an intimate display of affection.ADELE ALLEGEDLY THROWS 'HISSY FIT' OVER CAESARS PALACE ACCOMMODATIONS, OPTS TO STAY AT THE WYNN AMID VEGAS RESIDENCYAs seen in a viral TikTok video, the sports agent reached his hand out to grab his girlfriend's, who then leaned...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OK! Magazine

Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency

After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears' Former Assistant Felicia Culotta Reveals If She Speaks To The Pop Star After Conservatorship Drama: 'I Write All The Time'

Though Britney Spears is a free woman after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she hasn't reached out to her ex-assistant Felicia Culotta. “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” Culotta said in a new interview. However, Culotta, who was close with the pop star, 40, when she was first starting to rise to fame, admitted she has attempted to get in touch. “I write all the time,” Culotta said. “I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very...
LOUISIANA STATE
Page Six

Andy Cohen speaks out for the first time after Ramona Singer’s ‘RHONY’ exit

Andy Cohen called out the hypocrisy of some Bravo fans after Ramona Singer announced she was leaving the “Real Housewives of New York” after 13 seasons on the show. The Bravo boss finally addressed Singer’s exit on his Sirius XM radio show, “Radio Andy,” Wednesday, saying that “people saw that coming.” “It’s interesting, [it’s] one of those hilarious things of the internet, which is, every time it was mentioned, it was ‘Please, no Ramona.’ You go on Twitter, ‘Get rid of Ramona!'” Cohen joked. “But the second Ramona announces she’s leaving, ‘Nooo, Ramona’s a legend!’ Like, it’s so funny. It’s so funny.” Cohen,...
NEW YORK STATE
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Believes She Looks 'Exactly Like Jessica Simpson' In Old Photo

The princesses of pop unite! Britney Spears went on a posting rampage on Friday, December 2, a.k.a. her 41st birthday, as she shared her thoughts on her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, in addition to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. But fans loved the moment when she brought up singer Jessica Simpson. "Why do I look EXACTLY like Jessica Simpson ??? Also my face looks so pale 🤧🤧🤧🤔🤔🤔 !!!" she captioned an old photo of herself via Instagram. Of course, fans couldn't help but comment on the "Toxic" singer's remarks. One person wrote, "A JESSICA MENTION OMG," while another...
E! News

Adele Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain in Crowd of Her Las Vegas Concert

Watch: Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name. That does impress her much. Last week, Adele kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing to an audience of 4,000 fans. But most recently, the "Easy On Me" singer had a fangirl moment of her own after finding out Shania Twain attended one of her concerts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Us Weekly

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s Relationship Timeline

Something to sing about! Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s relationship is heating up. The two musicians were first romantically linked after they were spotted dancing at Miley's New Year's Eve Party special in January 2022. During the broadcast, which she cohosted with Pete Davidson, Cyrus sang a new track titled “You,” which many fans believe […]
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Darren Criss Is Doing A “Crissmas” Residency In NYC

There's nowhere like the New York are during Christmas time. That's why Darren Criss is staying in the area this season bringing the 'Crissmas' to us!. While on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show Thursday morning, Criss tells Elvis Duran all about his shows happening right now at Café Carlyle. The 12 day residency is already sold out but the Carlyle opened up a waitlist for any cancellations. While on the show Criss also mentions the other shows he will be doing this holiday season. A list of the dates can be found here. He could be bringing out guests, so you never know who you will find at these shows!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Talan Torriero Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio Was A 'Huge Fan' Of MTV Show 'Laguna Beach'

Plot twist! Talan Torriero, who appeared on MTV's hit series Laguna Beach in the '00s, revealed Leonardo DiCaprio was interested in the drama. "I was at a CAA party, you know, Hollywood Hills, which is where just the absolute wildest s**t on the planet. Like TMZ would have an absolute heyday in one of those things, like for real. It was a Halloween party, and it was late at night. I think I was like hanging out with Steve-O or something. I forget. We were doing just being crazy, and this guy walks up to me in a devil mask,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
E! News

"Shooketh" Harry Styles Reacts After Concertgoer Rushes Stage During Brazil Show

Watch: Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner Rumors: Everything We Know. One way or another, this concertgoer was determined to share the stage with Harry Styles. During the "As It Was" singer's Dec. 8 show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a fan climbed onto the stage and attempted to approach him. Video from the incident shows the concertgoer rushing at Harry while he sang One Direction's hit "What Makes You Beautiful," only to be intercepted by security guards. During the incident, Harry continued singing, simply moving out of the way, he addressed it after finishing the song.
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Swiftie Searches, Rolling Stone Top Songs & Dahmer Viewership

"Taylor Tops GoogleWould it surprise you to find out that Taylor Swift was the most Googled artist this year? Celebrity news and gossip site CelebTattler conducted a study and found that people searched for Swift on Google more than 2.1 million times. Harry Styles came in second, and Ye West took the third spot. Both Styles and West pulled in more than two million searches as well. All three of these artists made significant headlines — for various reasons — throughout the year so the result maybe isn't all that surprising.Best Songs of the YearRolling Stone is also taking a...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

25K+
Followers
614
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're your morning show family! Love all, serve all.

 https://elvisduran.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy