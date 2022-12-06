Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Related
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Approx. 300 traffic stops in Winnebago County in the last 72 hours
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. We keep everyone...
WIFR
Traffic accident on I-90 shuts down two lanes
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders are on the scene of a crash on I-90 heading east Friday night. The accident happened just after 10:15 at US-20 near Cherry Valley at mile marker 17.5. Two of the three eastbound lanes are blocked. Investigators say drivers should try to reroute.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Injuries, Possible Vehicle on Fire
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. On I-39 just South of the bypass. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. One vehicle might be on fire. Not confirmed. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is possibly injured. It is...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a vehicle has crashed into a pole in Loves Park
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. One vehicle is reported to have crashed into a pole. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is possibly injured. It is unknown on the severity of...
4 Aurora police officers followed department policy in moments leading up to deadly crash: officials
AURORA, Ill. - Four Aurora police officers acted properly and followed department policy in the moments leading up to a crash that killed two men in June, the Kane County State's Attorney said Friday. On June 10, Aurora police learned that Arlington Heights police were searching for several individuals believed...
Burglars disguised as Beloit utility workers rob home
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are warning residents to be on the lookout after three men, disguised as Beloit utility workers, stole from a home while the residents were there. According to Beloit Police, around 6 p.m. on Thursday, two Hispanic men claiming to be from the city’s water department, knocked on the door of […]
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police handle two crashes with injuries Wednesday
The Oswego Police Department responded to two crashes Wednesday morning with injuries. The first happened at S. Madison and E. Washington just after seven. Two vehicles were involved and two people were taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment. The second crash happened at Minkler Road and Route 71 at...
WIFR
Two hurt duirng Avon Street shooting in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday shooting in Freeport. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street. Freeport police say they have identified a suspect, but details about any charges haven’t been released at this time. This...
Driver flees Rockford Police, crashes into empty house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two men were arrested late Wednesday after fleeing police and crashing into an empty house on Broadway. According to police, officers tried to stop a car in the 2600 block of Broadway around 10:25 p.m., but the driver sped away. The car crashed into a house in the […]
2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say
ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Facing DUI Charge Following Fiery Head-on Crash Sends One to the Hospital
On Monday evening, Ogle County Deputies, along with Lynn Scott Rock EMS were dispatched to the intersection of North Illinois Route 251 and East Lindenwood Road for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. It was further reported that one vehicle on scene was fully engulfed in flames from the accident. After...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Another Auto Accident in Boone County
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Boone County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx.. 5:30 am. In the neighborhood of Davis School and Pearl St Rd. Avoid the area for a bit. Bookmark our website and check back later on, for possible updates. If you have...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : An Automobile Accident That Happened Earlier Today in Rockford
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person was reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. The scene should be cleared...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Automobile Accident in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened earlier today near 700 block of Ralston rd. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident that involves 2 vehicles near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is possibly injured. It is unknown...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Paranormal Files : Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley.
Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley. Sources are reporting that they have saw some strange lights in the skies over SE Rockford and Cherry Valley. Shortly after the strange lights disappeared, there were many reports of helicopters circling the...
Autopsy shows missing Algonquin woman died as a result of drowning after her body was found in Fox River
The coroner says that the 52-year-old woman who went missing in Algonquin and was found in the Fox River on Monday is believed to have died as a result of drowning. The Kane County Coroner’s Office said they were called around 8:50 a.m. Monday to the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road in Carpentersville. […]
MyStateline.com
Homicide suspect caught 1 year after crash that killed East High School football player
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won't be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle. This came as a shock to the more than 14-hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the plant couldn't officially close.
WIFR
Two shot during attempted robbery on Avon Street in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two young men are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries after a person they knew tried to rob them Thursday. Just before 5 p.m., Freeport police dispatched to the 600 block of W. Avon Street. At the scene, police found two men, ages 18 and 20, suffering...
WIFR
Police: 81-year-old woman almost robbed in Freeport
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An 81-year-old woman claims a man tried to rob her in Freeport. According to the woman, the man approached her just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in the 2000 block of W. Galena Avenue. She says the man demanded money and threatened her life by saying he was armed with a weapon.
Beloit man dies after crashing into Pecatonica River near Blanchardville, sheriff says
BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — A 73-year-old Beloit man died after crashing into the Pecatonica River south of Blanchardville late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Wednesday night, Sheriff Reg Gill said a deputy responded to the 19000 block of State Highway 78 at the Pecatonica River around 3:50 p.m. for a...
Comments / 0