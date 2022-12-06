Read full article on original website
Two arrested after north Salina traffic stop Thursday
A traffic violation led to the arrest of two Salinans on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge late Thursday morning in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer on patrol in the 500 block of E. Pacific Avenue saw a blue motorcycle with a man and a woman on it driving eastbound just before noon. The officer recognized the motorcycle as being associated with someone he knew to have an active Saline County District Court warrant.
Police: Suspects spray painted walls inside Kansas church
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 9
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Abrego-Salas, Erick Oswaldo; 28; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Regulations on Use of Controlled-Access...
Sheriff: Car theft suspect caught hiding under bridge in Solomon
DICKINSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a California man who allegedly stole a vehicle in Colorado. Just after 12:30a.m. Monday, the Salina Police Department notified the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department of a stolen black Mercedes GL Coupe traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 at approximately 150mph, according to Undersheriff Jeff Vaughan.
WIBW
RCPD searches for man wanted on burglary, theft warrant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley Co. are on the hunt for a man wanted on an active burglary and theft warrant. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7, that it is in search of Brandon Welty. It said Welty is wanted on an active warrant for residential burglary and three counts of theft.
Police use K9, drone to arrest man in Kansas who allegedly stole vehicle in Colorado
A San Francisco, California, man was taken into custody in Dickinson County after police say a vehicle in Colorado was reported stolen due to it being fraudulently purchased.
2,500 pills possibly containing fentanyl, cocaine seized in Junction City drug bust
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department reports that more than 2,000 pills believed to be fentanyl were found along with cocaine after a search warrant was served on Thursday. The JCPD’s Drug Task Force and Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Special Operations Division executed a search warrant in the 600 block of West […]
Police: 2,500 fentanyl pills, cocaine seized from 2 Kan. dealers
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. On Wednesday, the Junction City Police Department’s Drug Task Force with assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Special Operations Division, served a search warrant in the 600 block of West 4th Street, according to a media release. As a result of this warrant, over 2,500 counterfeit prescription pills believed to be fentanyl and over 13 grams of Crack Cocaine were seized.
Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
ksal.com
Salina Bank Falls Victim to Friday Night Shooting
Police were called to Great Plains Federal Credit Union on Saturday morning after employees arrived to work and discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the ATM and drive through window. A concerned citizen called 911 on Friday night at 8:37 PM after reportedly hearing multiple gunshots and saw...
WIBW
Geary Co. reduces speed limit on Junction City road
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The speed limit for one road on the outskirts of Junction City has been reduced by 5 mph. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the Geary Co. Public Works Dept., and the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the speed limit on Ritter Rd.
McPherson Police Chief completes FBI Academy
MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Thursday, McPherson Police Chief Mikel Golden graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Assistant Chief Todd Martens wrote in a release that Chief Golden began training at the FBI National Academy 10 weeks ago, in mid-October and successfully completed the training this week. Chief Golden’s training included classroom instruction, physical fitness, and more.
KWCH.com
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
Saline County Health Dept.: COVID-19 cases rise in November
There were 194 reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the month of November, up from the 157 cases reported in the previous month. Salina Regional reported six hospitalizations due to COVID-19. One person died of COVID-19 in November. While COVID-19 continues to spread, most cases are being well-managed at home.
The Garage in Salina garners recognition from Safe Kids Kansas
The Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America - aka The Garage - was honored Tuesday for its work to help keep children safe. Safe Kids Kansas recognized the museum during the organization's annual awards ceremony Tuesday in Topeka. The Garage received an Outstanding Coalition Organization award. "We are thrilled to...
New county burn resolution on agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners will consider a new burn resolution for the county at their meeting on Tuesday. According to agenda documents, the proposed resolution has been reviewed and edited by all of the fire chiefs in Reno County, the Kansas Forest Service, NRCS, Conservation District, District Attorney's Office, County Counselor and Emergency Management.
TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
Brad Homman: Three careers, one employer
Brad Homman could write a book about all the things he's seen or done during his nearly four decades with Dickinson County. As a member of the sheriff's department, he worked accidents, investigated crimes - and while undercover - purchased drugs and busted dealers. As the head of 911 Dispatch,...
South Hutchinson day care provider coming up against federal regulations
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Post has received some new information related to the zoning case of a child care provider from South Hutchinson we attempted to write about earlier this week. It was our error in the original story to assume that this was chiefly a local zoning issue. It actually reaches back to decades old federal regulations.
TubaChristmas returns to Salina Saturday
TubaChristmas, a long-time celebration comprised of tuba and euphonium players, returns to Salina Saturday. The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music will coordinate the event. James McAllister, department chair, will conduct the TubaChristmas ensemble, which will rehearse Saturday morning of Dec. 10 at KWU. The group will then play at Central Mall at 12:30 p.m. Area tuba and euphonium players are encouraged to attend and perform.
