CORALVILLE, Ia. — Greetings from Xtream Arena. The 2022 UWW men's and women's freestyle World Cup competitions, wrestling's international dual-meet championships, run all day today. It will be a blast. This is the first time ever the men's and women's wrestling World Cups are being held together, making this event historic. It is...

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO