Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Childhood Maltreatment Associated With Atopic Disease
Patients exposed to childhood maltreatment were at greater risk for developing atopic disease compared with unexposed counterparts, and risk of atopic dermatitis and allergic rhinoconjunctivitis may have been attentuated by misdiagnosis. Childhood maltreatment may increase the risk of developing atopic disease, particularly asthma. Findings were published in eClinicalMedicine. Affecting 1...
ajmc.com
Optimizing Outcomes in Venous Thromboembolism Among Hospitalized Medically Ill Patients Through an Integrated Risk Assessment Program
This publication was supported by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and is intended for formulary decision makers, population health decision makers, and/or similar entities. This AJMC® Profiles in Care is an actionable resource for provider organizations seeking to implement a prevention protocol to reduce the incidence of preventable venous thromboembolism in hospitalized medically ill (nonsurgical) patients.
ajmc.com
Care Fragmentation Predicts 90-Day Durable Ventricular Assist Device Outcomes
Russell J. Funk, PhD, Francis D. Pagani, MD, PhD, Hechuan Hou, MS, Min Zhang, PhD, Guangyu Yang, MS, Preeti N. Malani, MD, MSJ, P. Paul Chandanabhumma, PhD, MPH, Lourdes Cabrera, BSc, CCRC, K. Dennie Kim, PhD, Donald S. Likosky, PhD, Michigan Congestive Heart Failure Investigators. The American Journal of Managed...
ajmc.com
Organizational Capacity Among Hospitals in Medicare and Commercial Bundled Payments
John Urwin, MD, Amol S. Navathe, MD, PhD, Lingmei Zhou, MS, Jay Bhatt, DO, Peter D. Kralovec, BA, Joshua M. Liao, MD, MSc. The American Journal of Managed Care, December 2022, Volume 28, Issue 12. A national survey demonstrated differences in organizational capacity between hospitals participating in Medicare bundled payment...
ajmc.com
Rethinking Quality Care in Endometriosis
Maria Lopes, MD, MS, leads a panel of experts in a discussion surrounding clinical and patient burden associated with endometriosis. This presentation is brought to you by Myovant Sciences. Maria Lopes, MD, MS: Hello, and welcome to this AJMC® program, “Rethinking Quality Care in Endometriosis.” I’m Dr Maria Lopes. I’m...
ajmc.com
Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Impacting Treatment and Management of COPD
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Right now, there’s a hot topic: social determinants of health. We see that a lot. I’m not sure everybody fully understands that, but there are a lot of people involved in these types of programs. How do they impact this particular disease state? How do we approach it in terms of treatment management?
ajmc.com
I-SPY2 Data on Dual Immune Blockade Support Use of Investigative REGN3767
The ongoing multicenter open-label adaptively randomized phase 2 I-SPY2 trial is currently investigating dual immune blockade with cemiplimab plus the investigational agent REGN3767 as neoadjuvant therapy for high-risk breast cancer, and new data were presented yesterday at the. I-SPY2, an ongoing multicenter open-label adaptively randomized phase 2 trial, is currently...
ajmc.com
Dr Kalin Clifford Outlines Research Into Alternative/Complementary Therapies for Dementia
There is new data coming out on complementary and alternative therapies for dementia, including supplements, mindfulness techniques, exercise, music therapy, and more, said Kalin Clifford, PharmD, BCGP, BCPS, FASCP, associate professor, Geriatrics Division, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy. There is new data coming...
ajmc.com
Review: Infertility Associated With Depression, Anxiety, and Emotional Distress
Infertility and mental health have a complex relationship, with the impact of mental distress in evaluating for infertility and fertility treatments being quite significant. Many pharmacologic treatments in assisted reproduction technology (ART) can affect mental health. Similarly, depression, anxiety, and emotional distress may affect the outcomes of (ART) and other infertility treatments, although this is controversial.
ajmc.com
Safety and Efficacy of New Hemophilia Treatments Are Most Important, Patients Report
Safety and efficacy were the most important factors for patients with hemophilia learning about gene therapies, although more research is needed to see how collaboration between providers and patients contributes to the best outcomes. When it comes to hemophilia education for patients, safety and efficacy were discovered to be the...
ajmc.com
Assessing Frequency of Orthostatic Hypotension in Patients With Parkinson Disease
Frequency of orthostatic hypotension among Ethiopian patients with Parkinson disease (PD) was shown to be higher than that among healthy controls, with a higher proportion of constipation, urinary urgency, and nocturia symptoms reported in those with PD. Frequency of orthostatic hypotension (OH) in Ethiopian patients with Parkinson disease (PD) is...
ajmc.com
Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D
Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
ajmc.com
Cannabis Used With ICIs Appears to Have No Impact on NSCLC Outcomes
Differences in overall survival between cannabis users and those who did not use the plant were small and could be explained by differences in the make-ups of the 2 cohorts of patients with non-small cell lung cancer, researchers said. The use of medical cannabis does not appear to impair the...
ajmc.com
Key Considerations in COPD When Utilizing Combination Therapy
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Let’s discuss guideline-based disease management. I’m going to address this first question to Rey. I’m going to read something, and then I’ll ask you a couple of questions. Multiple studies show that combination treatment with LABAs [long-acting beta-agonists] and LAMAs [long-acting muscarinic antagonists] increase FEV1 [forced expiratory volume in 1 second] and reduces symptoms compared with monotherapy. That isn’t surprising. Generally speaking, combination therapy is more effective than monotherapy. But combination therapy may also reduce exacerbations compared with monotherapy. Additionally, the most recent GOLD [Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease] guidelines support this idea of combination therapy. How do you approach the initiation of combination therapy in your practice? [Do you use it in the] first line, despite what guidelines say? Or are you still stepping up?
ajmc.com
Egg Donors and Recipients With PCOS
No difference was shown regarding pregnancy and childbirth outcomes among patients with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) who receive oocytes from women with or without PCOS. A version of this article was originally published on Contemporary OB/GYN. This version has been lightly edited. Patients with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) who receive...
ajmc.com
Two Pediatric Tertiary Care Centers Evaluate Efficacy of CBD on Refractory, Intractable Epilepsy
Abstracts from the American Epilepsy Society (AES) display potential benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) on pediatric patients with epilepsy in tertiary care centers and highlight areas where further research is needed. New studies on the therapeutic impact of cannabidiol (CBD) in pediatric patients with genetic and other etiologies of epilepsy are...
ajmc.com
IHI Announces National Coalition Aiming For Systemic Change in Health Equity
The novel coalition was announced at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) Forum, which took place December 4-7 in Orlando, Florida. The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and American Medical Association (AMA) will spearhead a new National Coalition for Equity in Health Care, which aims to catalyze individuals and organizations committed to health equity and justice to build, change, and transform health care with shared solutions and collective actions.
ajmc.com
LN Treatment Landscape Overview
Alvin Wells, MD, PhD: There are a lot of drugs being used to treat patients with lupus nephritis. For example, going back to my analogy about what lupus is, these angry cells are turning, and they spill out of the bloodstream and get into the kidneys, causing lupus nephritis. I want to give drugs that dampen the immune system. I use another analogy that [being] young and healthy balance out the scale, but with lupus nephritis, the scale is tilted on the negative side. Those angry cells are attacking the kidneys. I want to see if I can get it back to as balanced as I can. I don’t want to go too low because we’re going to see some adverse effects. That’s why we talk about our drugs as more like immunosuppressor drugs.
ajmc.com
Looking to the Future of Disease State Indexes
Tom Robinson, vice president of global access at JDRF, lists 3 pieces of advice for groups looking to create indexes for other conditions similar to the Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Index. Other health groups are looking to develop indexes similar to the Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Index, said Tom Robinson,...
ajmc.com
Risk Prediction Model Effective in Determining CKD Risk in Patients With Diabetes
Patients with type 2 diabetes can determine their risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) by using a risk prediction model. A study published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism found that a risk prediction model developed in a separate study was able to predict the risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in participants from Germany and Austria with type 2 diabetes.
Comments / 0