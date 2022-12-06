Alvin Wells, MD, PhD: There are a lot of drugs being used to treat patients with lupus nephritis. For example, going back to my analogy about what lupus is, these angry cells are turning, and they spill out of the bloodstream and get into the kidneys, causing lupus nephritis. I want to give drugs that dampen the immune system. I use another analogy that [being] young and healthy balance out the scale, but with lupus nephritis, the scale is tilted on the negative side. Those angry cells are attacking the kidneys. I want to see if I can get it back to as balanced as I can. I don’t want to go too low because we’re going to see some adverse effects. That’s why we talk about our drugs as more like immunosuppressor drugs.

