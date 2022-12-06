Read full article on original website
Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D
Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
Lower Risk of Cardiovascular, Metabolic Outcomes Associated With Rituximab for Pemphigus Treatment
Patients with pemphigus reported lower risk of myocardial infarction and stroke, among other cardiovascular and metabolic outcomes, when treated with rituximab compared with the first-line corticosteroid-sparing agents azathioprine and mycophenolate mofetil. Rituximab may be a preferred treatment option vs first-line corticosteroid-sparing agents for patients with pemphigus who are at risk...
What We’re Reading: Warning on Cigarettes Blocked; Mpox Vaccine Provides Protection; Activity Reduces Risk of Death
A judge blocked the FDA’s mandate that would require cigarette companies to publish a graphic warning on packaging; the Jynneos mpox vaccine effectively offered strong protection against the virus; intense movement was found to reduce the risk of death within 7 years. FDA Graphic Warning Requirement Blocked by Judge.
Childhood Maltreatment Associated With Atopic Disease
Patients exposed to childhood maltreatment were at greater risk for developing atopic disease compared with unexposed counterparts, and risk of atopic dermatitis and allergic rhinoconjunctivitis may have been attentuated by misdiagnosis. Childhood maltreatment may increase the risk of developing atopic disease, particularly asthma. Findings were published in eClinicalMedicine. Affecting 1...
Optimizing Outcomes in Venous Thromboembolism Among Hospitalized Medically Ill Patients Through an Integrated Risk Assessment Program
This publication was supported by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and is intended for formulary decision makers, population health decision makers, and/or similar entities. This AJMC® Profiles in Care is an actionable resource for provider organizations seeking to implement a prevention protocol to reduce the incidence of preventable venous thromboembolism in hospitalized medically ill (nonsurgical) patients.
Review: Infertility Associated With Depression, Anxiety, and Emotional Distress
Infertility and mental health have a complex relationship, with the impact of mental distress in evaluating for infertility and fertility treatments being quite significant. Many pharmacologic treatments in assisted reproduction technology (ART) can affect mental health. Similarly, depression, anxiety, and emotional distress may affect the outcomes of (ART) and other infertility treatments, although this is controversial.
Risk Prediction Model Effective in Determining CKD Risk in Patients With Diabetes
Patients with type 2 diabetes can determine their risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) by using a risk prediction model. A study published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism found that a risk prediction model developed in a separate study was able to predict the risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in participants from Germany and Austria with type 2 diabetes.
Assessing Frequency of Orthostatic Hypotension in Patients With Parkinson Disease
Frequency of orthostatic hypotension among Ethiopian patients with Parkinson disease (PD) was shown to be higher than that among healthy controls, with a higher proportion of constipation, urinary urgency, and nocturia symptoms reported in those with PD. Frequency of orthostatic hypotension (OH) in Ethiopian patients with Parkinson disease (PD) is...
Risk of Severe Asthma Attacks Increased After Relaxation of COVID-19 Restrictions
The end or relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions was associated with increased risk of severe asthma attacks. The relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions and decreased use of face coverings coincided with a significant increase in asthma and acute respiratory illness (ARI) exacerbations, according to recent study findings. This population-based study, whose findings...
I-SPY2 Data on Dual Immune Blockade Support Use of Investigative REGN3767
The ongoing multicenter open-label adaptively randomized phase 2 I-SPY2 trial is currently investigating dual immune blockade with cemiplimab plus the investigational agent REGN3767 as neoadjuvant therapy for high-risk breast cancer, and new data were presented yesterday at the. I-SPY2, an ongoing multicenter open-label adaptively randomized phase 2 trial, is currently...
Rethinking Quality Care in Endometriosis
Maria Lopes, MD, MS, leads a panel of experts in a discussion surrounding clinical and patient burden associated with endometriosis. This presentation is brought to you by Myovant Sciences. Maria Lopes, MD, MS: Hello, and welcome to this AJMC® program, “Rethinking Quality Care in Endometriosis.” I’m Dr Maria Lopes. I’m...
Key Considerations in COPD When Utilizing Combination Therapy
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Let’s discuss guideline-based disease management. I’m going to address this first question to Rey. I’m going to read something, and then I’ll ask you a couple of questions. Multiple studies show that combination treatment with LABAs [long-acting beta-agonists] and LAMAs [long-acting muscarinic antagonists] increase FEV1 [forced expiratory volume in 1 second] and reduces symptoms compared with monotherapy. That isn’t surprising. Generally speaking, combination therapy is more effective than monotherapy. But combination therapy may also reduce exacerbations compared with monotherapy. Additionally, the most recent GOLD [Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease] guidelines support this idea of combination therapy. How do you approach the initiation of combination therapy in your practice? [Do you use it in the] first line, despite what guidelines say? Or are you still stepping up?
Cannabis Used With ICIs Appears to Have No Impact on NSCLC Outcomes
Differences in overall survival between cannabis users and those who did not use the plant were small and could be explained by differences in the make-ups of the 2 cohorts of patients with non-small cell lung cancer, researchers said. The use of medical cannabis does not appear to impair the...
Phase 3 CADENZA Trial Validates QOL Improvements Reported by Patients With CAD Receiving Sutimlimab
Mental and physical health aspects of quality of life (QOL) improved after sutimlimab treatment in patients with cold agglutin disease (CAD) during a phase 3 trial. Results of the phase 3 CADENZA trial, published in the European Journal of Hematology, show that patients reported improvements in cold agglutin disease (CAD) symptoms after receiving sutimlimab intravenous infusions compared with a placebo group. The results of this trial further confirm the effectiveness of this therapy in improving quality of life for patients with CAD.
Dr Douglas Mann on Next Steps to Studying Gene Editing in Heart Failure
Initial data on NTLA-2001, which is a novel investigative intravenous agent that works to prevent development of cardiac transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis by targeting the TTR gene and TTR protein levels, were presented at this year’s American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions in Chicago. In an interview with The American...
Humanistic Burden and Risk Factors for Endometriosis
A panel of experts illustrate risk factors contributing to endometriosis, as well as associated burdens affecting patients. This presentation is brought to you by Myovant Sciences. Maria Lopes, MD, MS: Amber, in your experience, what’s the type of pain that women are experiencing? When does this typically occur?. Amber...
Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Impacting Treatment and Management of COPD
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Right now, there’s a hot topic: social determinants of health. We see that a lot. I’m not sure everybody fully understands that, but there are a lot of people involved in these types of programs. How do they impact this particular disease state? How do we approach it in terms of treatment management?
Dr Dawn Hershman Discusses Tactics to Increase Drug Adherence in Clinical Trials
Dawn L. Hershman, MD, an oncologist from Columbia University, shared insight into the current challenge of ensuring drug adherence within clinical trials and how this adherence can impact the quality of care for patients in real-world settings. Dawn L Hershman, MD, an American Cancer Society Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology...
CKD Associated With Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
A cohort study found that chronic kidney disease (CKD) was associated with the development of abdominal aortic aneurysm, with risk increasing as CKD stage advanced. Abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) were found to develop more frequently in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in Annals of Surgical Treatment and Research. The findings demonstrated that risk increased as the stage of CKD advanced.
