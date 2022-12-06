The New Brockton Town Council met Monday evening, Dec. 5, for the regular monthly meeting, and Mayor Kathy Holley tendered her resignation as Mayor of New Brockton. “I’ve enjoyed being Mayor of New Brockton and the support I have received over the years,” Holley said. “This town is my home, and I cherish the day we moved here to raise our family. I have always tried to improve our town without destroying its character and special qualities, all of which were an act of love for the citizens of New Brockton.”

NEW BROCKTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO