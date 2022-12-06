Read full article on original website
Tallassee man one of nine sentenced to federal prison
The ninth and final defendant was sentenced this week for his role in a Macon County-based drug trafficking operation. This concludes a series of sentencings involving nine members of a violent, neighborhood-based organization called the “31 Boys,” named for County Road 31 in Notasulga. According to court documents...
Seven members of Alabama family sentenced for cockfighting
Last of ‘31 Boys’ sentenced in Macon County drug trafficking operation
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Justice says the last of nine defendants convicted for running a drug trafficking operation in Macon County has been sentenced to federal prison. The DOJ said each of the defendants was a member of the “31 Boys,” a violent, neighborhood-based organization named for County Road 31 in Notasulga.
New Brockton mayor resigns, effective Dec. 31, 2022
The New Brockton Town Council met Monday evening, Dec. 5, for the regular monthly meeting, and Mayor Kathy Holley tendered her resignation as Mayor of New Brockton. “I’ve enjoyed being Mayor of New Brockton and the support I have received over the years,” Holley said. “This town is my home, and I cherish the day we moved here to raise our family. I have always tried to improve our town without destroying its character and special qualities, all of which were an act of love for the citizens of New Brockton.”
Dale County has first Aniah's Law case in Alabama
4 former prison officers arrested on ethics, bribery charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four former officers at a north Alabama prison have been charged with bribery and ethics law violations, the state prison system confirmed. The four men face charges of using their public positions for financial gain and bribery, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections wrote in an email. The four had worked as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility. All four resigned on Nov. 22, according to the prison system.
2nd arrest made in August Georgiana murder case
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler confirms a second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting from this summer. Nacardyen Kendavarius Ball, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Darren Stallworth. Stallworth was killed in the parking lot of Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge, located at 707 W State Highway 106, on Aug. 25.
Prattville man gets prison after 2021 hit-and-run, police chase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 28-year-old Prattville man has been sentenced to federal prison following conviction on an early 2021 incident involving a hit-and-run that ended with a police chase and crash. Daniel Cole Ahearn’s plea agreement and sentencing comes nearly two years after a Jan. 13, 2021 hit-and-run...
Two Alabama men arrested after homemade bomb found
Two Alabama men have been arrested after police found them with a bomb. Auburn Police Department investigators said Quintevis Jazuez Phillips, 30, of Auburn, Alabama, and Johnny Phillips Jr., 74, of Notasulga, Alabama, were arrested and charged with possession of an explosive device. Phillips was also charged with possessing a pistol without a permit.
Two juveniles charged in incident on Ann Street
Montgomery police have charged two juveniles in the disturbance involving shots fired on Ann Street Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the two juveniles, who have not been identified due to being under the age of 18, were taken into custody and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Pistol.
Montgomery police searching for leads in unsolved 2020 murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – Montgomery police are looking for leads and any information in Keshon Gardner’s murder. The 30-year-old was the city’s 30th homicide in 2020. He was gunned down in broad daylight in Regency Park on June 28, 2020. Gardner’s mother, Mollie Gardner, will never forget...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
2 arrested after months-long investigation into Greenville gambling operation
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A months-long investigation into illegal gambling has resulted in the arrests of two people and the seizure of multiple devices, guns and drugs, according to the Greenville Police Department. The department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant Thursday evening on a residence on South Pine...
Two arrested in Tallassee on drug charges
The Tallassee Police Department arrested two while executing a search warrant Wednesday on Thelma Drive. “Two white males were arrested,” Tallassee police Chief Todd Buce said. “Derrick Robinson was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. William Ballentine was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a short-barrel shotgun.”
Crash claims life of Coach Prestic Faulk
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, has claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. Faulk was pronounced deceased at the scene.
