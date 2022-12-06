Read full article on original website
Walmart-Owned Payments Firm PhonePe Looks to Raise $1B
PhonePe reportedly hopes to raise $1 billion as it tries to become a super app. The payments company — owned by the eCommerce firm Flipkart, which is itself owned by Walmart — is working with investors that include General Atlantic Tiger Global Management, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending
Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
Instant Payments Forces Banks to Put Fraud Prevention at the Forefront
The speed that makes instant payment apps such as Zelle and Venmo popular also makes them attractive tools for fraudsters. Bad actors defrauded nearly 18 million Americans through digital wallets and peer-to-peer (P2P) payment scams in 2020, for example. There is currently much debate in the United States on who...
TreviPay Buys Apruve
TreviPay is acquiring Apruve to expand its reach into new industry verticals and geographic markets. The provider of B2B payments and invoicing solutions has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apruve, a payment platform, the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. The acquisition will add Apruve’s suite...
Mobile Wallets Attract Consumers Looking for New Payment Options
Mobile wallet usage for brick-and-mortar purchases rose 9% globally in Q2 2022. This signals increased consumer adoption of the alternate payment method that harkens the wholesale embrace of credit cards in the 1950s. PYMNTS surveyed 11 countries in “How the World Does Digital: The Impact of Payments on Digital Transformation.”...
Canadian FinTech Everyday People to Buy General Credit Services
Everyday People Financial is acquiring General Credit Services. The Canada-based FinTech and consumer financing company said in a Friday (Dec. 9) press release that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with the shareholders of General Credit Services, which provides accounts receivable (AR) management services, and General Credit. Everyday...
Apple Beefs Up Cloud Encryption to Protect Data
Apple is adding three new tools to help users protect their data in the cloud. The new security features will be rolled out over the next year, Apple said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release. “We constantly identify and mitigate emerging threats to their personal data on device and...
APIs Help Lean Accounts Payable Departments Do More With Less
Companies must do more with less when it comes to accounts payable. “What I am seeing,” Kenneth Apple, vice president of customer success at Routable, told PYMNTS of the company’s corporate clients, “is that people are being cautious. They’re being financially safe — and making decisions through the lens of, ‘I have a limited number of dollars — and how can I get the most return on those dollars?’”
Google Pay Named Payment Institution in Brazil
Google Pay has reportedly won permission to operate as a payment institution in Brazil. The move helps the company expand its footprint in Latin America’s largest economy at the of a year that has seen Google pledge $1.2 billion to invest in the region’s digital transformation. According to...
Brand Consolidation Key Amid Proliferation of Payment Options in Turkey
In Turkey, the proliferation of payment options has reduced consumers’ reliance on cash. In fact, similar to other countries, Turkey’s transition away from cash was significantly accelerated by the pandemic, a change that has gone hand in hand with the growth of the country’s FinTech ecosystem. According...
Embedded Finance Platform Bond Launches Digital Wallet With Flow
Residential real estate company Flow is partnering with Bond to launch a digital wallet tool. In a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release, embedded finance platform Bond said the team up was a way to give Flow’s residents an innovative way to manage their finances. “Our partnership with Bond enables...
65% of UAE Consumers Use Smartphones to Improve Shopping Experience
Most UAE consumers have their smartphones handy when shopping online or in-store. That finding comes from the 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index report, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration, which relied on data from 2,015 consumer responses and 500 merchant interviews conducted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Read the report:...
Uplinq Raises $5.6M for Bookkeeping and Analysis Platform for SMBs
Bookkeeping solution provider Uplinq has raised $5.6 million in seed funding. This funding joins the $1.6 million it raised in a previously unannounced round, the company said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. Uplinq will invest the new capital in marketing, sales, engineering and customer delivery to support the...
Instacart Looks to Unlock Shoppers’ Unspent FSA/HSA Savings
Instacart is driving sales with consumers rushing to use flex spending funds before they expire. The grocery aggregator announced Wednesday (Dec. 7) the launch of a pop-up online shop for items eligible with Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), featuring items ranging from COVID-19 home tests to over-the-counter medications to sunscreen.
Amex Invests in Hotel Software Firm Selfbook
Hotel payment software platform Selfbook has landed a strategic investment from Amex Ventures. “The American Express brand is synonymous with global travel and payment security, and we are thrilled to have Amex Ventures be part of our investor base,” Khalid Meniri, Selfbook’s co-founder and CEO, said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 8).
Tapline Nets $33.5M Pre-Seed Funding to Finance SaaS Startups
Tapline has secured €31.7 million in equity and debt in a pre-seed funding round. Out of the total, debt funding of €30 million ($33.5 million) was provided by Fasanara Capital. The remaining €1.7 million ($1.8 million) equity round was led by the V-Sharp Venture Studio and several other venture capital (VC) investors.
Buyers Edge Buys Restaurant Finance Firm RASI
Two firms are combining their complementary offerings for the foodservice industry. Buyers Edge Platform, a digital procurement platform for the industry, has acquired Restaurant Accounting Services Inc. (RASI), a provider of accounting, payroll and finance software for the industry, the firms said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. The...
Consumers See Healthcare Super App as Cure for Fragmented Experience
The key to better medical care looks to be better information all in one place. That’s according to recent research in PYMNTS’ December report “Healthcare in the Digital Age,” which found that nearly 80% of consumers want to use a unified digital platform to manage their insurance benefits and information about their care.
Smart Automation and the Cybersecurity Network Effect
Corporate fraud may be on the rise, but so is highly aggressive corporate fraud-fighting. As Nithai Barzam, chief operating officer at cybersecurity FinTech nsKnox, told PYMNTS for the “Executive Insights Series — Top of Mind,” he’s focused on the hurdles his clients must clear every second of every day because, like those tasked with defending it, digital fraud never sleeps.
UK’s Payment Regulator Turns Attention to APP Fraud
The U.K.’s payment regulator has outlined new rules to combat authorized push payment (APP) fraud. The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) published new rules for banks and building societies on Thursday (Dec. 8), requiring them to report details about APP fraud, including the rates of APP scams happening at both sending and receiving institutions.
