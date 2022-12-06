Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner: WNBA star arrives at US hospital after being released by Russia in prisoner swap
Brittney Griner has returned to US soil for the first time in 10 months after she was released from Russian custody in a prisoner swap with “Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout.The WNBA star arrived at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio early on 9 December for examination and any additional medical treatment.Footage showed Ms Griner and Bout being exchanged on the tarmac of a runway in the United Arab Emirates on 8 December following weeks of negotiations between Washington DC and Moscow.The deal failed to include US Marine Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia for...
