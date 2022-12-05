Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas trees not allowed in Dedham libraries this season
DEDHAM - A festive wreath hangs on the door of Dedham Library's Endicott Branch. But step inside, and it's business as usual between the bookshelves. The branch supervisor told WBZ NewsRadio 1030 their Christmas tree is staying in storage. "I was told that, when people, I use the word people, walked in that room, it made them uncomfortable," branch supervisor Lisa Desmond told WBZ Radio. Desmond posted her disappointment on social media; hundreds of passionate responses followed. "Town hall has a menorah out. I say let's celebrate every tradition, religion, whatever it is that sparks joy for...
The Swellesley Report
Christmas dinner delivered to your door from Feast & Fettle
SPONSORED CONTENT: Ready to spend less time cooking for your annual holiday party? Local meal delivery service Feast & Fettle will give you (and your oven) a break this year. Feast & Fettle’s annual Holiday Menu is live and includes a curated selection of fully prepared classics for delivery on Friday, December 23rd.
nshoremag.com
10 Holiday Shopping Nights, Strolls, and Markets on the North Shore
The mall and the big box stores are well and good, but if you want to shop for unique gifts while immersed in holiday spirit, you can’t do better than to check out a local holiday market or shopping night. Support small business, nibble a cookie or two, and find just the right present for everyone on your list. Here are 10 events worth a visit.
Where to dine in or order takeout for a joyful Christmas Day feast
When you want to celebrate with loved ones, head to one of these local restaurants. When you think of Christmas, you probably imagine an exchanging of gifts, the sparkling lights of a tree, and a memorable time dining with family and beloved friends. As the holiday draws nearer, perhaps you are wondering what kind of meal would best be enjoyed on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Luckily, a number of local Boston restaurants are preparing sumptuous feasts.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley history: Part of Sprague Fields used to be a farm
Members of the Mulcahy family have appealed to the Wellesley Public Schools for permission to install a plaque at the Sprague Fields commemorating the family farm that used to be there. The first stop for the family has been to present its case at the Wellesley Historical Commission, which discussed...
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: Top 10 taxpayers; Shubh Kitchen specializes in eggless baked goods
Think your property tax bill is hefty? Maybe looking at those from Natick’s top 10 taxpayers will give you some comfort. The big new entry on the list is utility Nstar. Director of Assessing Eric Henderson says this is due to valuation methodology change. The top 10 taxpayers’ slice...
6 beautiful Massachusetts winter hiking spots to tackle this season
Get out your hiking boots — and gloves. Sure, the temperatures are falling, but that doesn’t mean you have to put your hiking boots away. Massachusetts parks provide lots of pretty trails for hiking and snowshoeing during the cold months. Ahead, discover six parks the Department of Conservation...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Contemporary Colonial on the Coast of Duxbury
Cool, crisp colors and light-filled rooms make this home a special find, as does its heated saltwater pool. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,695,000. Size: 6,523 square feet. Bedrooms: 7. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. This coastal...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs
Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
The Swellesley Report
Something looks different inside E.A. Davis…
I dropped by E.A. Davis (579 Washington St.), now under ownership by Mahi Gold Outfitters, on its opening day this past weekend during Wellesley Square’s Holiday Stroll. The brightly lit store still features the old-timey E.A. Davis sign out front and the classic cash register inside, but otherwise has a freshly renovated feel all dressed up for the holidays. Clothing hangs from fun rope swings, the wood floors have been refinished, and there is no shortage of colors to choose from despite this no longer being Lilly Pulitzer central.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Boston If You're LGBTQ+
Each of these Boston neighborhoods brings its unique flair to the city, but they all have a history of allyship and inclusion with the LGBTQ+ community.
WCVB
Independent, female-owned bookstore opens in Chestnut Hill
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Wendy Dodson openedHummingbird Books in the spring of 2022 at The Street, a popular shopping destination in Chestnut Hill. The store’s opening is part of a post-pandemic bookstore boom. Just a few years ago, it looked as if bookstores — big and small — were headed for the history section. Now, the New England Independent Booksellers Association says 18 new stores have joined the group in as many months — that’s more newcomers than in the previous 10 years combined.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Where are the best thrift shops in Greater Boston?
We want to know the vintage markets, thrift stores, and consignment shops where you've found your best items. Whether you’re looking to save some money or be a more sustainable shopper, there’s no shortage of options in Greater Boston. An increasing number of Americans are turning to thrift...
Tufts Daily
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation project
Due to its close proximity to campus, Davis Square has been a place for many Tufts students to spend time and enjoy a variety of local businesses in the area. But according to recent local news reports, Scape Development plans to construct a four-story lab building that would displace beloved businesses including When Pigs Fly bakery, McKinnon’s Meat Market, Sligo Pub, Kung Fu Tea, Martsa on Elm Tibetan Cuisine and Dragon Pizza. On Sept. 22nd, the City of Somerville’s Planning Board officially approved the renovation plan.
Eater
How to Celebrate Hanukkah in Boston
The Jewish festival of lights starts on the night of Sunday, December 18 and runs until Monday, December 26 this year, and restaurants and markets around Boston are gearing up for the holiday with stacks of sweet sufganiyot and crispy, crunchy latkes. Below, find a guide to special Hanukkah menus for dine-in and takeout around Boston.
Holiday Magic Comes to Life at Boston's New Immersive Experience
Photo by(Immersive Nutcracker) (BOSTON, MA) A classic family tradition has been brought to life for the month of December in Boston. A local art space is hosting 'Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle', and you're invited to experience the magic for yourself!
Malden cemetery suffers several acts of vandalism, veterans memorial toppled
Crews were hard at work Thursday morning trying to repair damage at a Malden cemetery after several graves were vandalized, including a veterans memorial statue that was toppled. According to Forestdale Cemetery Superintendent Chris Rosa, 10 different crews were on cemetery grounds Thursday cleaning up the multiple acts of vandalism.
Grand opening set for unique-looking Boston University building
BOSTON – An eye-catching building in Boston is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday.You've likely seen it and questioned the design but it's what's inside that's making history. Some people think the building looks like Jenga blocks, while others say it's a stack of books.Designers said the building is meant to be a 300-foot conversation starter. It will serve as Boston University's new Center for Computing and Data Sciences.Located near the banks of the Charles River, it is the largest carbon neutral building in Boston, and one of the "greenest" buildings in New England.WBZ-TV's David Wade recently got an exclusive...
Plymouth Mother Gets Blessed with Random Act of Kindness at Market Basket
A Plymouth mother and her daughter were the centers of the ultimate holiday surprise after a total stranger paid for their groceries at Market Basket over the weekend. It was a beautiful reminder for Olivia Cosgrove that random acts of kindness can make the world a better place. It All...
Comments / 0