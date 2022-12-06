ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad Cavegirls control home basketball opener with 36-point win over Santa Teresa

By Mike Smith, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Abbey Dugan and Mariana Sepulveda scored 12 points apiece as the Carlsbad Cavegirls downed the Santa Teresa Lady Desert Warriors 47-11 in the home opener Dec. 5.

The Cavegirls (5-0) dominated the game from the opening tipoff to the final buzzer against Santa Teresa (1-6).

Lady Desert Warriors shutout in opening minutes of first half

The Cavegirls led 17-0 at the end of the first quarter as Sepulveda led all Carlsbad scorers with four points.

Santa Teresa scored the first basket of the game early in the second quarter as the Cavegirls outscored the Lady Desert Warriors 13-2.

Carlsbad coasts the rest of the game

Santa Teresa scored its second goal early in the third quarter as Carlsbad head coach Matt Enloe mixed reserve players with the starting lineup of Dugan, Sepulveda, Kilea Estrada, Allie Myers and Carly Younger.

Estrada, Myers and Younger scored 5 points each for the Cavegirls in the victory.

“We’re getting a little better each time. We want to play our best basketball in March (during state tournament play),” said Cavegirl head coach Matt Enloe.

Cavegirls back on the road and home for three games

Carlsbad started the 2023 season Nov. 28 at Alamogordo and won the Artesia City of Champions Classic Dec. 1 through Dec. 3.

The Cavegirls travel for a 1:30 p.m. contest Dec. 10 at Albuquerque Cibola (0-3).

Enloe said the Cavegirls have an early day starting at 4 a.m. with a nearly five-hour bus trip to the Duke City.

“(Cibola) is a good team. They got some good players on the team,” Enloe said.

Carlsbad seeks a season sweep over Alamogordo at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 in Carlsbad during a three-game homestand.

“It’s nice to play in front of the home crowd,” Enloe said as Organ Mountain and Las Cruces High School travel to Carlsbad Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 to conclude home play.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on Twitter.

