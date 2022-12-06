ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Mall of America settles suit from family of boy thrown off balcony by deranged man

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObCh4_0jZFzgMx00

The largest mall in the US agreed to crack down on trespassers as part of a settlement with the family of a boy who was thrown off a third-floor balcony by a deranged man who had been twice banned from the shopping center.

The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, announced Monday it would strengthen its security policies after 5-year-old Landen Hoffmann suffered a 40-foot fall at the hands of Emmanuel Aranda in 2019.

Aranda told investigators he had been prowling the mall “looking for someone to kill” because he was angry about being spurned by a romantic interest.

The then-24-year-old pleaded guilty to attempted murder later that year and is serving a 19-year prison sentence .

In a lawsuit filed last year, the victim’s family alleged that mall security should have prevented Aranda from committing the attack, claiming that officials knew about his record of “violent, aggressive, and erratic” behavior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHPV5_0jZFzgMx00
Landen had made a “miraculous” recovery, the statement said as it announced tougher security measures.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLbyJ_0jZFzgMx00
The Mall of America issued a joint statement with the family of Landen Hoffmann after reaching an undisclosed settlement Monday.
AP

The suburban Minneapolis megaplex and the family released a joint statement about new security procedures Monday.

“Mall of America and the family have agreed to work together with a focus on safety, and already are jointly pursuing policy changes to existing trespass limits for violent criminals so as to give greater ability to preclude such persons from their premises,” the statement said.

Young Landen was severely injured in the attack, and had undergone more than 15 surgeries in 2019 on two broken arms and a broken leg, facial and skull fractures and to remove his spleen, his family said that year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dg0RI_0jZFzgMx00
Emmanuel Aranda is serving a 19-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to the attack
AP

Just six months after the accident, he was “ walking perfectly ,” back at school and crediting “angels” for catching him from his fall and aiding in his recuperation.

“The boy’s recovery has been nothing short of miraculous and the focus remains on his health and wellbeing, which includes privacy during this time,” Monday’s statement read.

“The Mall and the family will ask that any resulting change be named in honor of the young boy.”

Neither the mall nor Landen’s family released additional information about the settlement Monday, and it was unclear how much damages were awarded. When the suit was filed, lawyers for the plaintiff said the family had incurred $1.7 million in medical expenses.

With Post wires

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Woman suddenly drops dead while working out at gym in shocking video

A 28-year-old woman unexpectedly dropped dead while working out at a gym in Ecuador. The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — is believed to have suffered a heart attack at Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, El Oro province, on Nov. 29. Ramírez was captured on the gym’s video footage doing squats and weightlifting when she suddenly stopped and fell forward, face-planting on the floor. Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramírez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived. Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no signs of life. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Police and doctors have yet to issue a cause of death, however, it is believed that Ramírez suffered a heart attack. Family members say that the young woman frequented the gym where she collapsed.
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Hospital Worker Convicted in Morgue Rapes Cops to New Crimes

A former hospital electrician convicted of murdering two women and sexually abusing dozens of women’s corpses at two health facilities in England has admitted to more disturbing necrophiliac crimes. David Fuller, already serving a life sentence in England for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, along with 44 charges related to abusing corpses, admitted to molesting an additional 23 corpses between 2007 and 2020, The Independent reports. He’s been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars for the shocking new crimes. Police in Kent have said 13 of the 23 victims have so far been identified. Fuller, who filmed himself abusing corpses in two hospital mortuaries, was described by U.K. authorities as “a controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies.”Read it at The Independent
The Independent

Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of murdered 7-year-old’s sister sobbing

The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...
PARADISE, TX
Complex

Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
The Independent

Texas mother lost her home and job and was threatened with jail after asking eight-year-old son to walk home alone

A Texas mother who asked her misbehaving eight-year-old son to walk half a mile home through a quiet suburban neighbourhood says her life was upended after she was charged with child endangerment.Mother-of-three Heather Wallace, 37, a qualified teacher and child sleep therapist, faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony charge.Rather than risk jail time, Ms Wallace told The Independent she admitted the offence and carried out a community service programme.She was forced to resign from her job and is now barred from working with children. She and husband Scott have sold their family home...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Missouri man convicted as a teen of murdering his mother says the real killer is still out there

A Missouri murder investigation has been reopened after questions have been raised about the conviction of Michael Politte. Politte was 14 when he was charged in 1998 with murdering his mother, Rita, who died after being hit in the head and set on fire in her Hopewell home. More than three years after the crime, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, though he maintained he was innocent. Politte spent nearly 20 years in prison before a new law passed in Missouri that made him eligible for parole. Now 38 and out on parole, Politte tells "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty who he believes is responsible for the murder.
MISSOURI STATE
Law & Crime

Indiana Dad Sentenced to 70 Years as Judge Notes He ‘Fails to Show Remorse’ for Torturing and Murdering 4-Year-Old Son

A 29-year-old father in Indiana faces the rest of his life behind bars for torturing and killing his own 4-year-old son for not being potty trained last year. LaPorte County Judge Thomas J. Alevizos on Tuesday ordered Alan Morgan to serve a sentence of 70 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections for multiple felonies, including murder, in the brutal slaying of young Judah Morgan, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
INDIANA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Gender-fluid US nuclear official charged with felony for stealing woman’s $2.3K suitcase

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTVO) — The Biden administration’s “gender-fluid” senior US nuclear official has been placed on leave after being charged with a felony for stealing a woman’s suitcase at an airport. According to The Hill, Sam Brinton, 35, the Biden administration’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposal for the U.S. Department of […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Woman with child removed from flight after screaming at crew and shoving flight attendant

A woman on a United Airlines flight was met by police on landing after she “shoved” and screamed at staff members while travelling with her child.The incident occurred on United Airlines flight 476 from San Francisco to Chicago on Sunday 13 November, and was recorded by fellow passengers before being posted online.The resulting video shows flight attendants attempting to calm the woman as she screams on the flight, while holding her toddler in her arms.The passenger is said to have told the flight crew that her child “needed to throw up”, and can be heard screaming “Where is it?” in...
CHICAGO, IL
Edy Zoo

Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in America

Why do we seem so quick to ignore our neighbor's needs, and what can we do to change that?. A bone-chilling air rolled off the shores of Seneca Lake and crashed against Geneva, NY. In that cold, officers conducted a welfare check on a man and his toddler who lived on Hamilton Street. David Conde Sr. and his son David Conde Jr. hadn't been heard from in over a week.
GENEVA, NY
iheart.com

Pack of Poodles & Their Owner Allegedly Attack California Woman & Her Dog

A California woman says that she and her dog were attacked by a pack of poodles that pounced upon the pair and, as the fracas unfolded, the owner of the animals wound up also biting her! According to a local media report, the very weird incident occurred in late October as Kathrin Burleson and her pet corgi, Emma, were out for a walk at Trinidad State Beach. Their visit took an ugly turn when ten poodles suddenly poured out of a nearby car and headed their way. While a nervous Burleson managed to scoop Emma up before they arrived, that was all she was able to do before the animals struck. "They jumped us," she recalled, "we were at the bottom of a pack of 10 snarling, biting dogs."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Woman bites passenger’s thigh and tries to open plane door mid-flight, claiming ‘Jesus’ told her to

A Southwest Airlinespassenger was arrested after biting a fellow traveller and trying to force open the plane door mid-flight. Flight 192 from Houston to Ohio on 26 November was forced to make an emergency landing at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, where the passenger was arrested. Court documents name the woman as 34-year-old Elom Agbegninou, reports the New York Post.Agbegninou allegedly had to be restrained after forcing her way to the plane’s rear door. In the process of attempting to open the emergency exit mid-flight, the District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas says Agbegninou...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
New York Post

Police chief didn’t know door where University of Idaho students were killed was open: report

The police chief of the college town where four University of Idaho students were slain last month has admitted that he was unaware that a neighbor reported seeing the door of their home wide open on the morning of the murders. Moscow Police Chief James Frye appeared taken back when asked about an unnamed neighbor’s claim that the door wasn’t shut about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 13, the day Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, are believed to have been killed in the early hours. “I’m not even sure where that came from, to be quite...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy