Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
Cincinnati Football: 3-star Jayden Davis decommits from Louisville after Bearcats visit
Jayden Davis, 2023 3-star defensive back, decommitted from Louisville last night and is expected to consider the Bearcats after having a recent visit with defensive coordinator Bryan Brown. The senior safety received an offer from Cincinnati on Tuesday then met with Brown and Bearcats new linebackers coach Derek Nicholson the...
Luke Kandra goes in-depth on his decision to transfer to Cincinnati
On Thursday former Louisville offensive lineman Luke Kandra announced his intention to transfer to Cincinnati and become the first commitment for the Bearcats in the Scott Satterfield era. Following his commitment to Cincinnati, Bearcat Journal spoke with Kandra about his decision to come home and play for the Bearcats. Here...
Cincinnati Football: Bearcats most recent transfer portal rumors, updates
The transfer portal officially opened this week and there were reportedly 1,000 players to enter within 24 hours. Check out the Bearcats most recent transfer portal rumors and updates!. After head coach Scott Satterfield came to Cincinnati on Monday morning, former Louisville offensive guard Luke Kandra entered the transfer portal...
UC Announces Kerry Coombs Is Staying On Football Staff
The Cincinnati native isn't leaving Clifton anytime soon.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Ohio State assistant to be retained on Cincinnati coaching staff following hiring of Scott Satterfield, per report
There were some changes expected to be made to the Cincinnati coaching staff now that Scott Satterfield is the head coach. Luckily for one assistant that isn’t going to be the case. Kerry Coombs has some history with the NFL as well as multiple jobs in the college football...
Cincinnati Football: Recruiting rumors as the Bearcats offer several prospects
There has been a lot of movement to the Bearcats recruiting class following Scott Satterfield’s hire including offers to Louisville commits safety Jayden Davis and tight end Jamari Johnson. Davis is a 2023 3-star safety that received an offer from Cincinnati on Tuesday and met with Bearcats defensive coordinator...
goxavier.com
Xavier, Cincinnati Set for Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout on Friday Night
CINCINNATI - Xavier women's basketball takes on crosstown rival Cincinnati in the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout on Friday, Dec. 9. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. from Cintas Center. The game will serve as Mental Health Awareness Night with the first 1,000 fans in attendance receiving a t-shirt courtesy of...
Kerry Coombs: The Head Coach 'Matters Less Than Who Sits In That Locker'
'West Side Jesus' brought the passion following Thursday's practice.
Purcell Marian High School names Jeremy Pflug as its next head football coach
Purcell Marian High School named Jeremy Pflug as its next head football coach on Friday morning. Pflug has a 55-26 record as a head coach in eight years in Greater Cincinnati high school programs.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Putting Full-Court Press on Four-star 2024 Running Back Jordan Marshall, Who Hopes to Commit by Early Summer
Running back is one of the most important positions for Ohio State to recruit in the 2024 cycle. Considering the Buckeyes may not take a running back in 2023, OSU desperately needs a premier tailback to anchor its 2024 class, and maybe even two. Its top target may just reside in the state of Ohio.
momcollective.com
Save Our Rink
Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
Beechwood boys basketball team posts season’s first win with balanced scoring effort against Brossart
The Beechwood boys basketball team got off to an 0-3 start this season even though senior guard Cameron Boyd averaged 32 points in those first three games. The Tigers snapped that losing streak on Wednesday with a more balanced offensive effort that carried them to a 79-62 home court win over Brossart, a team that had won the first four games on its schedule.
wvxu.org
A bobcat in Redhawk territory? Why Miami says that's a good thing
A Miami University biology professor and his students were surprised as they played back footage from a trail camera last month. They're studying the deer population in Miami's 1,000-acre preserve system and expected to see what white-tailed deer there are eating. Instead, they watched as a bobcat tiptoed across a log, paused to glance about, then carried on its way.
moversmakers.org
Faths now up to $2 million at Purcell
The Faths want you to buy into home-field advantage at Purcell Marian High School. After contributing $1 million in 2021 to the school, the Faths have pledged a $1 million matching gift — hoping to unleash $2 million toward completion of new stadium seating and lights by August 2023 — in time for next season’s first home games.
wvxu.org
WKRC-TV devotes hour to 'Sister Blandina Segale: A Cincinnati Saint'
The Sisters of Charity nun under consideration for sainthood taught in a Colorado Territory school in the 1870s, and encountered outlaw Billy the Kid and 'frontier justice,' before founding Cincinnati's Santa Maria Institute. Until August, Good Morning Cincinnati co-anchor Bob Herzog had never heard of Sister Blandina Segale, the Cincinnati...
kentuckytoday.com
Student at Northern Kentucky University says BCM has been life-changing
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (KT) - Maddy Del Rio admits to being scared before entering her freshman year of college. She was so frightened it sent her to her knees. “I prayed going into school because I was terrified,” she said. “I heard the statistics, especially for Christians going into college, that 70 to 80 percent lose their faith. I thought, ‘I’m going to have no community. I’m not going to see any Christians.’ I prayed all summer leading up to that, ‘Lord, would you send me to a school where they have a good Christian community?’ I know that’s why I’m here.”
Cincinnati Herald
No place for sadness… here
Recognition from The West End, Cincinnati State and The World. The Alumni Association of Central High and Courter Tech pay honor, appreciation and offer blessings to our Past President Dr. O’dell Moreno Owens and his Family. Today, sadness found no resting place. Today a Memorial was held to Celebrate...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fox 19
Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
wvxu.org
Jerry Thomas woke us up with a smile on WKRC-AM for four decades
Jerry Thomas woke up Greater Cincinnati radio listeners with "punch lines you missed" and quips from his "Granny" character for four decades on WKRC–AM, and helped build sister station WKRQ-FM (Q102) into a rock powerhouse with the hiring of a young programmer named Randy Michaels. He died Thursday morning...
Comments / 0