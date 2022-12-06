ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
momcollective.com

Save Our Rink

Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Beechwood boys basketball team posts season’s first win with balanced scoring effort against Brossart

The Beechwood boys basketball team got off to an 0-3 start this season even though senior guard Cameron Boyd averaged 32 points in those first three games. The Tigers snapped that losing streak on Wednesday with a more balanced offensive effort that carried them to a 79-62 home court win over Brossart, a team that had won the first four games on its schedule.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
wvxu.org

A bobcat in Redhawk territory? Why Miami says that's a good thing

A Miami University biology professor and his students were surprised as they played back footage from a trail camera last month. They're studying the deer population in Miami's 1,000-acre preserve system and expected to see what white-tailed deer there are eating. Instead, they watched as a bobcat tiptoed across a log, paused to glance about, then carried on its way.
OXFORD, OH
moversmakers.org

Faths now up to $2 million at Purcell

The Faths want you to buy into home-field advantage at Purcell Marian High School. After contributing $1 million in 2021 to the school, the Faths have pledged a $1 million matching gift — hoping to unleash $2 million toward completion of new stadium seating and lights by August 2023 — in time for next season’s first home games.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

WKRC-TV devotes hour to 'Sister Blandina Segale: A Cincinnati Saint'

The Sisters of Charity nun under consideration for sainthood taught in a Colorado Territory school in the 1870s, and encountered outlaw Billy the Kid and 'frontier justice,' before founding Cincinnati's Santa Maria Institute. Until August, Good Morning Cincinnati co-anchor Bob Herzog had never heard of Sister Blandina Segale, the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
kentuckytoday.com

Student at Northern Kentucky University says BCM has been life-changing

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (KT) - Maddy Del Rio admits to being scared before entering her freshman year of college. She was so frightened it sent her to her knees. “I prayed going into school because I was terrified,” she said. “I heard the statistics, especially for Christians going into college, that 70 to 80 percent lose their faith. I thought, ‘I’m going to have no community. I’m not going to see any Christians.’ I prayed all summer leading up to that, ‘Lord, would you send me to a school where they have a good Christian community?’ I know that’s why I’m here.”
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Cincinnati Herald

No place for sadness… here

Recognition from The West End, Cincinnati State and The World. The Alumni Association of Central High and Courter Tech pay honor, appreciation and offer blessings to our Past President Dr. O’dell Moreno Owens and his Family. Today, sadness found no resting place. Today a Memorial was held to Celebrate...
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Jerry Thomas woke us up with a smile on WKRC-AM for four decades

Jerry Thomas woke up Greater Cincinnati radio listeners with "punch lines you missed" and quips from his "Granny" character for four decades on WKRC–AM, and helped build sister station WKRQ-FM (Q102) into a rock powerhouse with the hiring of a young programmer named Randy Michaels. He died Thursday morning...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy