ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

‘Married at First Sight’ star body-shames plus-size mannequin, says it promotes ‘early death’

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjyzc_0jZFzL1o00

Daniel Holmes of “Married at First Sight” has defended himself after he was called out for body-shaming.

The reality television personality took to his Instagram on Monday to share a photo of a plus-size mannequin that was wearing activewear in a Nike store .

He captioned the image: “Those that say this is empowering are completely delusional.”

“It’s promoting early death. There is no power in that.”

The personal trainer was quickly slammed in the comments, with many labeling his words “body shaming.”

But Holmes doubled down on his comments in a subsequent social media post, saying he received hundreds of direct messages about what he had said.

He said his comments had been taken out of context.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NKKqq_0jZFzL1o00
Daniel Holmes doubled down on his comments after receiving backlash.
Instagram/@_danielholmes_

“I’ve done a bit of a scan of all the crazy DMs and got a bit of an overview of what people were saying,” he said in a video.

“And what people were saying was ‘ what are people supposed to wear in the gym if they can’t promote overweight active wear.’”

“Hey – clothes? It’s just the gym. It’s just a bunch of metal objects that you pick up. You don’t necessarily need to wear a particular brand of clothing to do that.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXkos_0jZFzL1o00 New ‘body checking’ TikTok trend is worrying experts

“That’s not the issue, it’s when brands start to cater to unhealthy body types — my concern is where does that lead?”

He said “with compassion” he understands it’s difficult to lose weight, even though the steps to do so are “relatively simple.”

Holmes said as someone who worked in the fitness industry for a decade, it’s not a new conversation for him, adding there were “two types of fat” you see in people, with one developing internally.

He said being overweight was “extremely dangerous” as it can impact your organs, heart and joints.

Holmes added that it was brands promoting “unhealthy” body types to make money that got under his skin.

News.com.au has contacted Holmes’ representative for comment.

Many took umbrage at his comments, with some telling him to “get a grip” before he passes judgment.

“Definitely wouldn’t be signing up for you to be my PT mate. Get a grip of yourself,” one said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ZwUQ_0jZFzL1o00
Holmes said the problem is brands promoting “unhealthy” body types to make money.
Instagram/@_danielholmes_

“As a personal trainer I’d hope you would want to inspire your clients to live a healthy lifestyle and break down the barriers of what a perfect body figure looks like.”

“I’d hope you reflect on your point of view because in your work environment you see people trying to better themselves very day and your point of view saying that these brands shouldn’t be offering plus-sized people their products is ridiculous.”

“There’s are soo many factors to people being over weight and trying to get fit so I think you need to hit back on the books and do your study with an open mind before commenting this sh*t again! This was definitely just for your five seconds of fame again bud!”

Another added: “You are wrong in what you are saying. I can say because I lived this and if you not even have nice clothes to wear it is just another obstacle adding to not start having a healthy life.”

Another said they were smaller before they were diagnosed with cancer, and the treatment they are on has made them put on weight.

The social media user said that instead of passing judgment on people, Holmes should realize he has no idea of their experiences in life.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘Harry & Meghan’ torn apart by viewers online: ‘WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?’

The rehashing of their royal romance isn’t getting much love. The first half of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s eagerly awaited docuseries was ripped apart and ridiculed by many observers — including one royal expert who asked: “WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?” Despite expectations of fresh drama aimed squarely at the royal family, many online found the first three hours sorely lacking. “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible,” Post columnist Piers Morgan tweeted. “God, they’re so boring!“ He then posted 10 emojis of a face crying with laughter as he noted the couple’s claim that...
New York Post

Woman suddenly drops dead while working out at gym in shocking video

A 28-year-old woman unexpectedly dropped dead while working out at a gym in Ecuador. The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — is believed to have suffered a heart attack at Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, El Oro province, on Nov. 29. Ramírez was captured on the gym’s video footage doing squats and weightlifting when she suddenly stopped and fell forward, face-planting on the floor. Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramírez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived. Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no signs of life. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Police and doctors have yet to issue a cause of death, however, it is believed that Ramírez suffered a heart attack. Family members say that the young woman frequented the gym where she collapsed.
New York Post

Body language expert exposes Harry and Meghan’s ‘tells’ in Netflix doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their new Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” Thursday, and a body language expert analyzed the key moments between the couple. Body language expert Darren Stanton, on behalf of Betfair Casino, pointed out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “tell-tale signs” that prove they showed their “true emotions” on camera. When Harry discussed his first date with Markle, he showed signs of “nervousness” and “embarrassment,” Stanton told The Post. The couple revealed they actually met through Instagram — and that Harry was half an hour late due to traffic. “I was panicking, I was freaking out, I was sweating,” he...
New York Post

Family exhumes grandma after 10 years, shocked by her appearance

She was still drop-dead gorgeous. A family in the Dominican Republic exhumed their grandmother nearly a decade after her burial only to find the corpse perfectly preserved. When Margarita Rosario was dug up at La Colonia Cemetery in Jarabacoa, she was found to still have a full head of hair, some skin and enough bones to be able to stand with little support, relatives told Jam Press. A video shot outside the graveyard shows a man holding the corpse up while a woman dresses her in a white nightgown. A small group crowded to watch the aftermath of the exhumation, some of whom...
New York Post

I tried on my grandma’s old clothes — people think she’s a ‘baddy’

Looks like this granny’s got style. A TikToker stunned the internet when trying on her grandma’s old clothes, revealing outfits that are stylish even in 2022. Alyssa Milleza captioned her viral clip, “My grandma was a fashion icon,” while showing more than 32,000 viewers the various ‘fits she discovered in the closet of her grandma, who is in her late 60s. Shopping smarter and second-hand — or even from your grandparents’ closet — has gained popularity this year among Gen Z who would rather opt for thrifty finds than purchase new. According to the 2023 Instagram Trend Report, the survey in partnership with...
New York Post

T.J. Holmes called Amy Robach his ‘best friend’ and ‘GMA’ his ‘dream job’ ahead of scandal

T.J. Holmes cheerfully called colleague Amy Robach his “best friend” and his “Good Morning America” anchor chair his “dream job” in a Post interview just weeks before his professional and personal life came crashing down. “I am a really, really lucky dude … I am now in my absolute dream job … And I get to sit next to my best friend doing it,” he gushed to The Post on Oct. 21, ahead of running the Nov. 6 TCS New York City Marathon with Robach. The disgraced host, 45, spoke about how happy he was co-anchoring the third hour of GMA3 with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Commemorative coin marks NYPD rookie Vera Mekuli’s lap dance at boozy holiday bash

This lap dance was a gold-medal performance. A commemorative “challenge coin” was made to mark rookie NYPD officer Vera Mekuli’s infamous caught-on-video lap dance for a married lieutenant at the 44th Precinct’s 2021 holiday party. One side of the coin says “NYPD XXX-Mas Party 2021” and “Cumming home late” with an image of two women who look to be strippers in Santa hats. The other side says “Rookie of the Year” and “In the Line of Booty” — a ripoff of The Post’s headline about the boozy bash — with the image of a stripper. Photos of the coin were seen by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy