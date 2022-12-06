Read full article on original website
Related
1037qcountry.com
Klepack calls to address social media risks ‘more aggressively’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County medical director says more can be done about social media issues. Dr. William Klepack says officials can try to address risks more aggressively, in efforts to prevent “adverse childhood experiences.”. A Lansing High School student was arrested in June after allegedly...
1037qcountry.com
Myrick cleared of ethics wrongdoing in Reimagining Public Safety probe
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An independent investigation into the Reimagining Public Safety Working Group has ended. Allegations of a conflict of interest were leveled against former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick over the involvement of the People for the American Way, a group Myrick was already working for part-time. The...
1037qcountry.com
Tompkins County official concerned with underage cannabis sales
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Tompkins County official is worried about the sale of cannabis to youth. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says a handful of Ithaca stores have products that resemble junk food. County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says people can share their concerns with the State Office...
1037qcountry.com
Department of Emergency Response hiring for key position in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response is hiring. They’re looking for their next Emergency Medical Services Program Manager. Click here to learn more about the position, including qualifications and pay rate. Apply here.
1037qcountry.com
Tompkins County reports a more diverse workforce in 2022
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is reporting a more diverse workforce. Compared to last year, the number of minority employees is up nearly two percent. White workers account for about 88 percent of county jobs. Officials say females outnumber males in the workforce. In other Tompkins County news,...
1037qcountry.com
Reimagining Public Safety work plans approved in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The City of Ithaca approving the Community Justice Center’s Reimagining Public Safety work plans. The approval was delayed in September due to questions about some aspects of the plan by Common Council members. The Tompkins County Legislature agreed to the elements of the work plans as part of its budget process. The initiatives in the 2022 Work Plan and 2023 Work Plan will commence immediately and carry into the new year. To learn more and submit feedback and suggestions visit www.publicsafetyreimagined.org.
1037qcountry.com
ICSD to continue offering free meals
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca City School District has a message to students: if you can’t pay for meals, don’t worry. At the start of the school year, district officials noted the USDA decided to end its free breakfast and lunch program, which was introduced at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
1037qcountry.com
Village of Waverly Recreation Director pleads guilty to official misconduct
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A former Tioga County official pleads guilty to official misconduct. 67-year-old David Shaw of Sayre, Pennsylvania, admitted to destroying and altering records and taking $16,525 while working as the Director of Recreation for the Village of Waverly, a position he held since 2015. Shaw collected cash in his capacity as Director for child sports registrations, fundraisers, tournaments and field trips.
1037qcountry.com
State Police announce charges for Ithaca man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
1037qcountry.com
Owego firefighters to host food drive
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Owego are hosting a holiday food drive. Peanut butter, canned vegetables, and other non-perishable items can be donated. Monetary donations will also be accepted. The food drive happens on Saturday from 9 AM to 3 PM at the fire station on Talcott Street....
1037qcountry.com
UWTC’s Youth and Philanthropy Program present grant awards in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – $25,000 in grants awarded to non-profits in Tompkins County. High school students from Dryden, Ithaca, and Lehman Alternative Community School presented the awards this week. They chose them as part of the United Way of Tompkins County’s (UWTC) annual Youth and Philanthropy Program, which also focuses on leadership training and education on advocacy. The award funding was made possible through the Triad Foundation. UWTC donors that support “Student Engagement” programs plus the Corporate Cornerstone Partners cover the operating expenses of the program.
Comments / 0