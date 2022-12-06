ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barksdale Air Force Base, LA

bossierpress.com

Bossier Parish School Board thanks longtime board member J.W. Slack for 24 years of service

Not a dry eye was in the house when James Watkins “J.W.” Slack, Bossier Parish School Board representative for District 7, said farewell during last Thursday night’s Bossier Parish School Board meeting. Slack’s farewell and final meeting as a school board member on Thursday December 8, 2022 marks the end of 24 consecutive years of service.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Job fair set for Thursday seeks customer service reps

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions. The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Major crash on East 70th Street and Dixie Meadow Road

SHREVEPORT, La. - A major crash occurred on East 70th and Dixie Meadow Road in Shreveport Thursday evening. According to police, an 18-wheeler pulled out unsafely forcing two cars to stop. A third car was unable to stop and collided with one of the stopped vehicles. Police said one woman...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees

Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

$25M transformation of old apartment complex nears completion of first phase

SHREVEPORT, LA. -- People should starting moving into the first units that'll be ready in a $25 million dollar renovation of an apartment complex at bustling southeast intersection. Contractors have been transforming the nearly 50 year old Haystack Apartments into what's billed as a luxury apartment community. It's called Fern...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

New east-west road in north Bossier Parish in beginning stage

BENTON, La. -- Beginning stages for construction of an east-west throughway running from Benton Road to the intersection of Bellevue and Winnfield roads were disclosed Wednesday when the Bossier Parish Police Jury's road/subdivision regulations committee discussed road projects. During their meeting prior to the regular session, police jurors heard parish...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

What to know for Election Day Dec. 10

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana voters will head to the polls Saturday for the final election in 2022. In Shreveport, a contentious mayoral runoff is by far getting the most attention. Republican Tom Arceneaux is facing Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver, each hoping to move into Government Plaza after incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins lost in the November primary election.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Willis-Knighton First in Region to Offer Focal One

Willis-Knighton Health System is the first health system in the Ark-La-Tex to offer Focal One™ noninvasive robotic focal HIFU (high intensity focused ultrasound) to patients with localized prostate cancer. Gerard Henry, MD, urologist with WK Advanced Urology, performed the surgery on Monday, Dec. 5, at WK Bossier Health Center.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice

Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. In a show of unity, a group of Texarkana teens came together to bring holiday cheer and support to those in need. Graduation ceremony held...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Jim Taliaferro announces endorsements for upcoming runoff election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Councilman-Elect Jim Taliaferro announced his endorsement for Tom Arceneaux and Tony Nations on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Arceneaux is running for mayor of Shreveport against Senator Greg Tarver, while Nations is running for District E representative against incumbent Alan Jackson. Taliaferro released the following statement:
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child

Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man charged with drug possession while in jail for hammer attack

A Shreveport man who was arrested and charged with assault faces additional charges of drug possession charges after narcotics found in his home on the day he was arrested were chemically identified by the crime lab. All the details here » https://trib.al/2ZZ17tB. Shreveport man charged with drug possession while...
SHREVEPORT, LA

