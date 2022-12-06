Read full article on original website
Bossier Parish School Board thanks longtime board member J.W. Slack for 24 years of service
Not a dry eye was in the house when James Watkins “J.W.” Slack, Bossier Parish School Board representative for District 7, said farewell during last Thursday night’s Bossier Parish School Board meeting. Slack’s farewell and final meeting as a school board member on Thursday December 8, 2022 marks the end of 24 consecutive years of service.
Job fair set for Thursday seeks customer service reps
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions. The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2...
Major crash on East 70th Street and Dixie Meadow Road
SHREVEPORT, La. - A major crash occurred on East 70th and Dixie Meadow Road in Shreveport Thursday evening. According to police, an 18-wheeler pulled out unsafely forcing two cars to stop. A third car was unable to stop and collided with one of the stopped vehicles. Police said one woman...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Shreveport Police department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday evening. The accident happened on Shreveport's East 70th and Dixie Meadow Road. Police claim that an 18-wheeler pulled out onto the highway in a dangerous manner, causing two vehicles to come to a stop.
Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees
Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
$25M transformation of old apartment complex nears completion of first phase
SHREVEPORT, LA. -- People should starting moving into the first units that'll be ready in a $25 million dollar renovation of an apartment complex at bustling southeast intersection. Contractors have been transforming the nearly 50 year old Haystack Apartments into what's billed as a luxury apartment community. It's called Fern...
New east-west road in north Bossier Parish in beginning stage
BENTON, La. -- Beginning stages for construction of an east-west throughway running from Benton Road to the intersection of Bellevue and Winnfield roads were disclosed Wednesday when the Bossier Parish Police Jury's road/subdivision regulations committee discussed road projects. During their meeting prior to the regular session, police jurors heard parish...
Shreveport Needs Emergency Help Before Independence Bowl
For those who know me, I have been griping about this problem in Shreveport for years. This is not an Adrian Perkins problem. I want to make that clear. This has been an ongoing problem and I don't know why we can't solve it. Other cities seem to find a way to keep the street lights on, especially on major roadways.
This is the Most ‘Shreveport’ Gender Reveal We’ve Ever Seen
When it comes to gender reveals for expecting parents we've seen a little bit of everything here in Shreveport-Bossier City; tannerite, smoke from a tractor, you name it... but this one takes the proverbial cake!. One of my horse friends, Stephanie Judkins, shared this video with me and she just...
What to know for Election Day Dec. 10
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana voters will head to the polls Saturday for the final election in 2022. In Shreveport, a contentious mayoral runoff is by far getting the most attention. Republican Tom Arceneaux is facing Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver, each hoping to move into Government Plaza after incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins lost in the November primary election.
Willis-Knighton First in Region to Offer Focal One
Willis-Knighton Health System is the first health system in the Ark-La-Tex to offer Focal One™ noninvasive robotic focal HIFU (high intensity focused ultrasound) to patients with localized prostate cancer. Gerard Henry, MD, urologist with WK Advanced Urology, performed the surgery on Monday, Dec. 5, at WK Bossier Health Center.
Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice
Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. In a show of unity, a group of Texarkana teens came together to bring holiday cheer and support to those in need. Graduation ceremony held...
The Morning Break: High School Football Championships & 24 Hours of Giving Toy Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason, Nate, and Jade discussed high school football championships and the 24 Hours of Giving Toy Drive.
Shreveport Mayoral Candidate Vows to Shut Down New Business
Amid weeks of controversy and protests, the new Hustler Hollywood Retail Store is officially open in West Shreveport. Located in the former iHop location on Financial Plaza off of Pines Road, Hustler Hollywood has caused quite a ruckus in West Shreveport since announcing months ago they were planning to open.
Fast Food Italian, Unlimited Breadsticks Coming to Shreveport, LA
I've been saying it for years, Shreveport needs this restaurant/franchise to come to town! I'm not going to lie, the news that Fazoli's is coming to town has my inner fat kid insanely happy. I first encountered the wonder that is Fazoli's when I was living in Cincinnati, right across...
Jim Taliaferro announces endorsements for upcoming runoff election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Councilman-Elect Jim Taliaferro announced his endorsement for Tom Arceneaux and Tony Nations on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Arceneaux is running for mayor of Shreveport against Senator Greg Tarver, while Nations is running for District E representative against incumbent Alan Jackson. Taliaferro released the following statement:
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
Shreveport man charged with drug possession while in jail for hammer attack
A Shreveport man who was arrested and charged with assault faces additional charges of drug possession charges after narcotics found in his home on the day he was arrested were chemically identified by the crime lab. All the details here » https://trib.al/2ZZ17tB. Shreveport man charged with drug possession while...
