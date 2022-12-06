ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID



Idaho State Journal

Three downtown Pocatello businesses team up to host free meal, winter clothing giveaway

POCATELLO — It’s no secret that the rail yard area of downtown Pocatello can at times be a hub for those experiencing homelessness. The owners of several downtown businesses have seen an uptick of homeless people and those who are seemingly struggling and are teaming up to put warm clothes on the backs and a hot meal into the stomachs of those who are less fortunate or struggling to make ends meet this holiday season. ...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho’s wildlife

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We all have a checklist we run through when winterizing our homes when fall turns to winter. But did you know that you need a checklist of items that need to be done to protect wildlife that might pass through your yards?. Residents across...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Electric to give away $10,000 in prizes during 120-year anniversary celebration

POCATELLO — A business in Historic Downtown Pocatello is turning 120. Pocatello Electric — the oldest independent appliance store in the nation — first opened its doors in 1902 and has been serving the community continuously ever since. To celebrate the anniversary, the business is throwing a party from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at its store at 258 N. Main St., and it’s expected to give away $10,000 in prizes during the event. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dozens host live Nativity program at Pocatello church

POCATELLO – Pocatello’s Grace Lutheran Church held its third annual live Nativity program Wednesday Evening. Numerous people came by to see a live representation of the birth of Jesus. Live animals and music helped grace the story about the true meaning of Christmas. Grace Lutheran started this program...
POCATELLO, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favorite food? If the answer is a nice pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl

IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello's Carson Street Bridge closing for reconstruction

Starting Dec. 15, 2022, the entire Carson Street Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured to the Custer Street Bridge during the construction. The project is expected to be completed late April 2023. The existing Carson Street Bridge was built in 1950 and is approximately 54 feet wide, with a 51-foot span. The bridge was rated as “Poor” in an annual bridge inspection program and replacement was recommended. The deck has severe delamination, spalling, exposed rebar, and steel girders have up to...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man crashes pickup in Pocatello after suffering medical emergency

POCATELLO — A man was hospitalized Friday morning after suffering a medical emergency that caused his pickup truck to leave the roadway on the city's north side. The man was driving a Dodge pickup truck on Highway 30 around 6:40 a.m. when he experienced the medical emergency, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, police said. The pickup left Highway 30 and traveled up and over a berm on...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bannock County sports stadium project up in the air due to COVID stimulus fund restrictions

It appears Bannock County has struck out with its plan to use federal stimulus money to help fund the construction of a $20 million multi-use sports facility in the Pocatello area. Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that funding the construction of a new sports stadium is not an approved use of COVID-19 relief funds, according to the most recent guidance from the federal government that went into effect in April. ...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho8.com

Freezing Fog and lower valley snow this morning

Low clouds and visibility issues make for a slow ride this morning. Freezing fog makes some roads slick in addition to your windshield. Cloudy and foggy even into tonight with limited visibility of 1/4 of a mile for few more days. We have another storm setup hitting the area Friday and Saturday. Highs remain just above freezing for Pocatello - 35 and just under freezing for Idaho Falls at 31. Jackson at 27 for today with snow and pockets of fog. Lows will be in the teens for tonight and then colder air and the next front change everything up. Only upper 20's by Thursday and single digit lows. Check those low beams and tires - prep for more snow this weekend.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman charged after allegedly throwing a glass at man

IDAHO FALLS — A 52-year-old Idaho Falls woman has been charged after allegedly throwing a glass at a man, which caused blood to run down his face. Leslie Lee Billman-Suitter was charged with felony battery and misdemeanor resisting arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Clouds and fog ahead of more snow

Freezing fog advisory ahead of the morning commute for lower valley along I-15 and into Bear River range as well. This was last until mid-morning. We have lots of low clouds, and some might see a snow shower with colder air in the upper highlands and light winds. 23 in Jackson, 26 in Ammon, 31 in Chubbuck and overcast, dreary. There's more bright skies in Salmon at 26.
AMMON, ID

