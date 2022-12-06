Read full article on original website
Three downtown Pocatello businesses team up to host free meal, winter clothing giveaway
POCATELLO — It’s no secret that the rail yard area of downtown Pocatello can at times be a hub for those experiencing homelessness. The owners of several downtown businesses have seen an uptick of homeless people and those who are seemingly struggling and are teaming up to put warm clothes on the backs and a hot meal into the stomachs of those who are less fortunate or struggling to make ends meet this holiday season. ...
kidnewsradio.com
It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho’s wildlife
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We all have a checklist we run through when winterizing our homes when fall turns to winter. But did you know that you need a checklist of items that need to be done to protect wildlife that might pass through your yards?. Residents across...
Pocatello Electric to give away $10,000 in prizes during 120-year anniversary celebration
POCATELLO — A business in Historic Downtown Pocatello is turning 120. Pocatello Electric — the oldest independent appliance store in the nation — first opened its doors in 1902 and has been serving the community continuously ever since. To celebrate the anniversary, the business is throwing a party from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at its store at 258 N. Main St., and it’s expected to give away $10,000 in prizes during the event. ...
eastidahonews.com
Dozens host live Nativity program at Pocatello church
POCATELLO – Pocatello’s Grace Lutheran Church held its third annual live Nativity program Wednesday Evening. Numerous people came by to see a live representation of the birth of Jesus. Live animals and music helped grace the story about the true meaning of Christmas. Grace Lutheran started this program...
eastidahonews.com
Demonstration shows how quickly a candle and Christmas tree can destroy your home
POCATELLO — It takes less than 10 minutes for a dry Christmas tree to transition from holiday decoration to the cause of a home’s destruction. In hopes of showing the dangers of improper care during the holidays, Servpro of Blackfoot/Pocatello hosted a Christmas tree burning demonstration Wednesday in Pocatello.
eastidahonews.com
We surprise one of GENTRI’s biggest fans for Feel Good Friday after a medical issue keeps her from their concert
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. GENTRI was recently in Idaho and when they found out one of their biggest fans wouldn’t be able to attend their...
eastidahonews.com
Christmas concert in Idaho Falls will feature world-renowned violinist, Irish soprano and bestselling author
IDAHO FALLS – Grammy-nominated artist and renowned concert violinist Jenny Oaks Baker is returning to eastern Idaho next week, and she’s bringing a few guests with her for a performance. “Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration” is back for its third year at the Idaho Falls Civic...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favorite food? If the answer is a nice pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Fort Hall fire destroys residential home
The Fort Hall Fire Department and Blackfoot Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Jim and Diggy Road on the Fort Hall Reservation. The post Fort Hall fire destroys residential home appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
eastidahonews.com
Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl
IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
Pocatello's Carson Street Bridge closing for reconstruction
Starting Dec. 15, 2022, the entire Carson Street Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured to the Custer Street Bridge during the construction. The project is expected to be completed late April 2023. The existing Carson Street Bridge was built in 1950 and is approximately 54 feet wide, with a 51-foot span. The bridge was rated as “Poor” in an annual bridge inspection program and replacement was recommended. The deck has severe delamination, spalling, exposed rebar, and steel girders have up to...
Pocatello East Bench Wildfire fuels mitigation project
The City of Pocatello plans to conduct wildfire fuels mitigation on approximately 70 acres of City-owned gullies located east of Satterfield Drive. The post Pocatello East Bench Wildfire fuels mitigation project appeared first on Local News 8.
Man crashes pickup in Pocatello after suffering medical emergency
POCATELLO — A man was hospitalized Friday morning after suffering a medical emergency that caused his pickup truck to leave the roadway on the city's north side. The man was driving a Dodge pickup truck on Highway 30 around 6:40 a.m. when he experienced the medical emergency, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, police said. The pickup left Highway 30 and traveled up and over a berm on...
Bannock County sports stadium project up in the air due to COVID stimulus fund restrictions
It appears Bannock County has struck out with its plan to use federal stimulus money to help fund the construction of a $20 million multi-use sports facility in the Pocatello area. Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that funding the construction of a new sports stadium is not an approved use of COVID-19 relief funds, according to the most recent guidance from the federal government that went into effect in April. ...
New City Clerk and Treasurer appointed for the City of Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper has appointed a new city clerk and treasurer to fill recently created vacancies. The post New City Clerk and Treasurer appointed for the City of Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho8.com
Freezing Fog and lower valley snow this morning
Low clouds and visibility issues make for a slow ride this morning. Freezing fog makes some roads slick in addition to your windshield. Cloudy and foggy even into tonight with limited visibility of 1/4 of a mile for few more days. We have another storm setup hitting the area Friday and Saturday. Highs remain just above freezing for Pocatello - 35 and just under freezing for Idaho Falls at 31. Jackson at 27 for today with snow and pockets of fog. Lows will be in the teens for tonight and then colder air and the next front change everything up. Only upper 20's by Thursday and single digit lows. Check those low beams and tires - prep for more snow this weekend.
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged after allegedly throwing a glass at man
IDAHO FALLS — A 52-year-old Idaho Falls woman has been charged after allegedly throwing a glass at a man, which caused blood to run down his face. Leslie Lee Billman-Suitter was charged with felony battery and misdemeanor resisting arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the...
Idaho8.com
Clouds and fog ahead of more snow
Freezing fog advisory ahead of the morning commute for lower valley along I-15 and into Bear River range as well. This was last until mid-morning. We have lots of low clouds, and some might see a snow shower with colder air in the upper highlands and light winds. 23 in Jackson, 26 in Ammon, 31 in Chubbuck and overcast, dreary. There's more bright skies in Salmon at 26.
