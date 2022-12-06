Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Republican Calls Trump "Sort of Crazy and Filled With Rage"News Breaking LIVEFort Worth, TX
How TCU’s Max Duggan Compares to His Heisman CompetitionNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
keranews.org
City of Fort Worth prepares to sell Central Library for $18 million to national investment firm
After Tuesday, Fort Worth’s Central Library building will no longer rest in city hands, if a proposed sale goes through. City Council members are preparing to approve the sale of the building to Dart Interests LLC, a national real estate investment and development firm, for $18 million. The firm, which describes itself as a “long-term developer and investor,” owns properties in several states, including Florida, South Carolina, New York, California and Texas.
inforney.com
Swiss chocolate firm lands in AllianceTexas north of Fort Worth
The AllianceTexas development is the sweet spot for a global candy firm. Swiss chocolate company Läderach has planted its flag in the huge industrial development with a new distribution center. Läderach is taking more than 42,000 square feet of shipping space in the Alliance Northport 5 building in Northlake...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Becoming a Warehouse Mecca
After months of supply chain disruptions led to reduced inventory on store shelves across North Texas, retailers are increasingly facing the inverse challenge: managing a glut of excess stock. Short of selling goods at substantial discounts, which many retailers have resorted to this year, businesses are increasingly demanding additional storage...
Dallas-Fort Worth house prices still strong year over year, but falling fast from their springtime peaks
DALLAS — Home price growth in Dallas-Fort Worth is holding stronger on a year-over-year basis than other Texas metros and the nation as a whole, according to a new report from CoreLogic. But home prices in DFW are falling from their peaks at a faster pace than the national average.
fortworthreport.org
The unexpected mayor: Business leader’s career leads her to top spot in small town near Fort Worth
Crystal “Crys” Cardwell quickly became an involved community leader after coming to the Fort Worth area in 2008, but she never saw her latest challenge coming. The media and brand consultant’s career has seen the 39-year-old take on major roles at The Parenting Center, GCG Marketing (now Agency Habitat), TopGolf, RideTV and Studios 121, as well as her current role as a partner at Pugnacious, a branding, public relations and events agency.
Swiss chocolate company bringing distribution center to southern Denton County
Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will soon occupy a 42,000-square-foot distribution center in far south Denton County. The AllianceTexas warehouse, located in the Northlake area, will distribute Läderach’s high-quality fresh chocolate to all its retail stores in the United States, according to a news release from Hillwood.
Year in Review: Here's what DFW searched for the most on Google in 2022
DALLAS — This year was quite the year... and our searches online matched that energy. Here are the top trending searches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for 2022, according to Google:. The Top 10 trending "near me" searches in Dallas-Fort Worth. Gas prices. Remote jobs. Ssa office. Pilates. Cheapest...
Businesses urge Fort Worth to shop local at 'Merry on Magnolia' and 'Merry on Main'
Small businesses on Fort Worth’s Near Southside are working together on a campaign to draw customers to small shops and restaurants this weekend.
Best neighborhoods and homes for Christmas lights around Fort Worth in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition.But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) have given some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Fort Worth area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Fort Worth, including drive-thrus and...
fox4news.com
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 10 restaurants to take holiday guests
Used to be, when out-of-town friends and families came to visit in Fort Worth, it was a cinch to find somewhere to eat everyone could agree on.That’s no longer the case, obviously. Our friends and loved ones are now more particular about what and where they eat. Some will only eat at lavish, expensive restaurants, while others want good yet cheap. There’s at least one vegan in everybody’s families these days, and there’s bound to be someone in your group who insists on eating farm-to-table. It’s hard to please everybody, but we’re going to try. As part of our...
starlocalmedia.com
City of Plano released transportation advisory for stretch of McDermott Road
McDermott Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Rockledge Lane and Chama Drive. Beginning Monday, December 12, westbound traffic along McDermott Road will be detoured to the eastbound roadway and restricted to one lane in each direction. A 36-inch waterline valve is being replaced under the westbound roadway.
Downtown Fort Worth to Gain Upscale Italian Restaurant
61 Osteria will begin offering traditional dishes with a focus on seasonal ingredients in early 2023.
nrn.com
Fazoli’s to make highly anticipated debut in Louisiana and North Texas with new area development deals
FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fazoli’s and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces two franchise development agreements to bring Fazoli’s to Denton, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana. The agreements will result in the long-awaited debut of the iconic Italian brand in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and...
This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood
You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
coaster101.com
Prairie Screamer Coaster comes to North Texas
Prairie Screamer at Prairie Playland — North Texas’ newest coaster — opened last month at Traders Village in Grand Prairie, TX. This E&F Miler Industries Hi-Miler coaster was relocated from Scandia Amusement Park, in Ontario, CA, where it operated from 1995-2019. There, the coaster was known as the Scandia Screamer.
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
3 DFW music venues listed on Billboard's Top Venues of 2022
DALLAS — The music magazine Billboard has released its annual year-end Boxscore charts showing the highest-grossing tours, venues and promoters. The Dallas-Fort Worth venues did fairly well, appearing three times on the top venues lists. American Airlines is the largest DFW venue to appear on the list, taking the...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas’ Top Two Christmas Towns
Texans can find plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year in the Lone Star State. Trips To Discover, a travel discovery platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, which included the North Texas cities of Grand Prairie and Grapevine. Below is just...
Comments / 0