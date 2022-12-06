ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
keranews.org

City of Fort Worth prepares to sell Central Library for $18 million to national investment firm

After Tuesday, Fort Worth’s Central Library building will no longer rest in city hands, if a proposed sale goes through. City Council members are preparing to approve the sale of the building to Dart Interests LLC, a national real estate investment and development firm, for $18 million. The firm, which describes itself as a “long-term developer and investor,” owns properties in several states, including Florida, South Carolina, New York, California and Texas.
inforney.com

Swiss chocolate firm lands in AllianceTexas north of Fort Worth

The AllianceTexas development is the sweet spot for a global candy firm. Swiss chocolate company Läderach has planted its flag in the huge industrial development with a new distribution center. Läderach is taking more than 42,000 square feet of shipping space in the Alliance Northport 5 building in Northlake...
dallasexpress.com

DFW Becoming a Warehouse Mecca

After months of supply chain disruptions led to reduced inventory on store shelves across North Texas, retailers are increasingly facing the inverse challenge: managing a glut of excess stock. Short of selling goods at substantial discounts, which many retailers have resorted to this year, businesses are increasingly demanding additional storage...
fortworthreport.org

The unexpected mayor: Business leader’s career leads her to top spot in small town near Fort Worth

Crystal “Crys” Cardwell quickly became an involved community leader after coming to the Fort Worth area in 2008, but she never saw her latest challenge coming. The media and brand consultant’s career has seen the 39-year-old take on major roles at The Parenting Center, GCG Marketing (now Agency Habitat), TopGolf, RideTV and Studios 121, as well as her current role as a partner at Pugnacious, a branding, public relations and events agency.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Swiss chocolate company bringing distribution center to southern Denton County

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will soon occupy a 42,000-square-foot distribution center in far south Denton County. The AllianceTexas warehouse, located in the Northlake area, will distribute Läderach’s high-quality fresh chocolate to all its retail stores in the United States, according to a news release from Hillwood.
CultureMap Fort Worth

Best neighborhoods and homes for Christmas lights around Fort Worth in 2022

Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition.But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) have given some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Fort Worth area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Fort Worth, including drive-thrus and...
fox4news.com

Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder

DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
PLANetizen

Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
CultureMap Fort Worth

Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 10 restaurants to take holiday guests

Used to be, when out-of-town friends and families came to visit in Fort Worth, it was a cinch to find somewhere to eat everyone could agree on.That’s no longer the case, obviously. Our friends and loved ones are now more particular about what and where they eat. Some will only eat at lavish, expensive restaurants, while others want good yet cheap. There’s at least one vegan in everybody’s families these days, and there’s bound to be someone in your group who insists on eating farm-to-table. It’s hard to please everybody, but we’re going to try. As part of our...
starlocalmedia.com

City of Plano released transportation advisory for stretch of McDermott Road

McDermott Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Rockledge Lane and Chama Drive. Beginning Monday, December 12, westbound traffic along McDermott Road will be detoured to the eastbound roadway and restricted to one lane in each direction. A 36-inch waterline valve is being replaced under the westbound roadway.
KEEL Radio

This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood

You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
coaster101.com

Prairie Screamer Coaster comes to North Texas

Prairie Screamer at Prairie Playland — North Texas’ newest coaster — opened last month at Traders Village in Grand Prairie, TX. This E&F Miler Industries Hi-Miler coaster was relocated from Scandia Amusement Park, in Ontario, CA, where it operated from 1995-2019. There, the coaster was known as the Scandia Screamer.
WFAA

3 DFW music venues listed on Billboard's Top Venues of 2022

DALLAS — The music magazine Billboard has released its annual year-end Boxscore charts showing the highest-grossing tours, venues and promoters. The Dallas-Fort Worth venues did fairly well, appearing three times on the top venues lists. American Airlines is the largest DFW venue to appear on the list, taking the...
dallasexpress.com

North Texas’ Top Two Christmas Towns

Texans can find plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year in the Lone Star State. Trips To Discover, a travel discovery platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, which included the North Texas cities of Grand Prairie and Grapevine. Below is just...
