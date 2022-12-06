Morocco made history and extended their dream World Cup 2022 journey as they out-thought and out-fought Portugal in a 1-0 win to become the first African country to reach the semi-finals at the tournament. In the 42nd minute, Youssef En-Nesyri leapt above the Portugal defenders to meet a Yahya Attiat-Allah cross, getting just enough of his head to the ball to tip it past goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who misread its flight and crashed into his own defender.Portugal meanwhile struggled to break through the Moroccan defence, Bruno Fernandes coming closest with a shot off the bar shortly after falling behind.Cristiano...

