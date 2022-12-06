ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Grant Wahl was a kind, wise champion of the voiceless in soccer

Everyone has a Grant Wahl story. This was never more true than on Friday night, when messages of love, support, shock, and grief poured out across social media with the news of his sudden death while covering the World Cup in Qatar. On Twitter, I remarked that for other journalists,...
The Independent

Morocco vs Portugal LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and reaction as Morocco seal historic win to knock out Ronaldo

Morocco made history and extended their dream World Cup 2022 journey as they out-thought and out-fought Portugal in a 1-0 win to become the first African country to reach the semi-finals at the tournament. In the 42nd minute, Youssef En-Nesyri leapt above the Portugal defenders to meet a Yahya Attiat-Allah cross, getting just enough of his head to the ball to tip it past goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who misread its flight and crashed into his own defender.Portugal meanwhile struggled to break through the Moroccan defence, Bruno Fernandes coming closest with a shot off the bar shortly after falling behind.Cristiano...
TMZ.com

Neymar Breaks Down Crying After Brazil's Devastating World Cup Loss

Soccer superstar Neymar was absolutely crushed after Brazil's devastating loss to Croatia on Friday ... breaking down in tears as his team was eliminated from the World Cup. The match was as thrilling as it gets ... with Neymar breaking a 0-0 tie in the 106th minute, and Croatia's Bruno Petkovic responding by finding the back of the net for the equalizer in the 117th minute.
TMZ.com

Streamer IShowSpeed Has Racist Exchange with Chinese World Cup Fan

Popular Streamer IShowSpeed is coming under fire for a gross racist exchange he had with a Chinese fan at The World Cup ... with people urging he do better. IShowSpeed -- who has 14M subscribers on YouTube and nearly 6M followers on Instagram -- is in Qatar for the massive soccer tournament, and has live streamed a lot of his time in the stands.
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 DMZ players split after player reveals exfil kill method

A Warzone 2 DMZ player unearthed an easy way to prevent teams from completing their exfil, but community members bashed the practice. Inspired by Escape from Tarkov, DMZ provides a blend of PVE vs. PVP gameplay. The goal is to loot and extract all of your findings through one of the several exfiltration zones. However, AI enemies and real players stand in the way of making that happen.
Vice

Colombia’s Infamous ‘Pink Cocaine’ Is on the Rise in Europe

A bright pink drug from Colombia that is a mish-mash of MDMA and ketamine is gaining traction among drug users in Europe. Known to buyers as “tusi” (pronounced ‘2C’) – and by the media and police as “pink cocaine” even though it contains no cocaine –the concoction is increasingly being taken by drug users and seized by police in Spain, and is surfacing elsewhere in Europe.
TMZ.com

Angel McCoughtry Says She Wouldn't Play Ball In Russia After Griner Saga

WNBA superstar Angel McCoughtry, who spent three seasons in Russia playing basketball, says she will NOT hoop in Russia anymore ... after Brittney Griner was held captive in a cell for nearly 10 months, and was only freed after a high-profile prisoner swap. McCoughtry joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy