Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Ronaldo Gets Emotional After Portugal World Cup Loss
The Portuguese fell to an underdog Moroccan side in what could be the 37-year-old striker’s final World Cup match.
Grant Wahl was a kind, wise champion of the voiceless in soccer
Everyone has a Grant Wahl story. This was never more true than on Friday night, when messages of love, support, shock, and grief poured out across social media with the news of his sudden death while covering the World Cup in Qatar. On Twitter, I remarked that for other journalists,...
Morocco vs Portugal LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and reaction as Morocco seal historic win to knock out Ronaldo
Morocco made history and extended their dream World Cup 2022 journey as they out-thought and out-fought Portugal in a 1-0 win to become the first African country to reach the semi-finals at the tournament. In the 42nd minute, Youssef En-Nesyri leapt above the Portugal defenders to meet a Yahya Attiat-Allah cross, getting just enough of his head to the ball to tip it past goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who misread its flight and crashed into his own defender.Portugal meanwhile struggled to break through the Moroccan defence, Bruno Fernandes coming closest with a shot off the bar shortly after falling behind.Cristiano...
TMZ.com
Neymar Breaks Down Crying After Brazil's Devastating World Cup Loss
Soccer superstar Neymar was absolutely crushed after Brazil's devastating loss to Croatia on Friday ... breaking down in tears as his team was eliminated from the World Cup. The match was as thrilling as it gets ... with Neymar breaking a 0-0 tie in the 106th minute, and Croatia's Bruno Petkovic responding by finding the back of the net for the equalizer in the 117th minute.
TMZ.com
Streamer IShowSpeed Has Racist Exchange with Chinese World Cup Fan
Popular Streamer IShowSpeed is coming under fire for a gross racist exchange he had with a Chinese fan at The World Cup ... with people urging he do better. IShowSpeed -- who has 14M subscribers on YouTube and nearly 6M followers on Instagram -- is in Qatar for the massive soccer tournament, and has live streamed a lot of his time in the stands.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 DMZ players split after player reveals exfil kill method
A Warzone 2 DMZ player unearthed an easy way to prevent teams from completing their exfil, but community members bashed the practice. Inspired by Escape from Tarkov, DMZ provides a blend of PVE vs. PVP gameplay. The goal is to loot and extract all of your findings through one of the several exfiltration zones. However, AI enemies and real players stand in the way of making that happen.
TMZ.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Shows Off Boxing Skills, Not Interested In Celeb Fight
Tekashi 6ix9ine has been spending a ton of time in the boxing gym recently ... but those looking to see him settle his many beefs in the ring are SOL -- 'cause TMZ Sports is told the rapper is NOT interested in taking a celebrity fight. The New York rapper...
Colombia’s Infamous ‘Pink Cocaine’ Is on the Rise in Europe
A bright pink drug from Colombia that is a mish-mash of MDMA and ketamine is gaining traction among drug users in Europe. Known to buyers as “tusi” (pronounced ‘2C’) – and by the media and police as “pink cocaine” even though it contains no cocaine –the concoction is increasingly being taken by drug users and seized by police in Spain, and is surfacing elsewhere in Europe.
TMZ.com
Angel McCoughtry Says She Wouldn't Play Ball In Russia After Griner Saga
WNBA superstar Angel McCoughtry, who spent three seasons in Russia playing basketball, says she will NOT hoop in Russia anymore ... after Brittney Griner was held captive in a cell for nearly 10 months, and was only freed after a high-profile prisoner swap. McCoughtry joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports"...
Warzone 2 cheater gets delicious comeuppance live during $100K tournament
The sweet karma, how it sings to me.
TMZ.com
World Cup Reporter Grant Wahl Dead At 49 Days After Detainment For LGBTQ+ Shirt
9:02 PM PT -- LeBron James shared kind words about Grant Wahl, who wrote the NBA superstar's first Sports Illustrated cover story when he was a high school phenom at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary ... remembering the reporter as a special person. "First of all, my condolences go out to...
Comments / 0