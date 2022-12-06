An iconic Wisconsin vacation destination – especially for families – in the state's heartland, Wisconsin Dells touts two dozen water parks, earning it a reputation as the "Waterpark Capital of the World." And while the water parks are undoubtedly the most popular draw to this area, there are plenty of other things to explore in Wisconsin Dells (which also encompasses the village of Lake Delton) – from hiking and boat tours to museums and shows.

