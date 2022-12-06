ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

US News and World Report

Acting West Virginia Commerce Secretary Gets Permanent Job

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Acting West Virginia commerce secretary James Bailey was named to the position permanently Wednesday. Bailey has been in the interim role since July, when Ed Gaunch retired. Bailey also served with the department as deputy secretary and was general counsel for the departments of Commerce, Tourism, and Economic Development.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
US News and World Report

Deeply Divided New Hampshire House Comes Together

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s deeply divided House came together for the first time Wednesday for series of votes that highlighted how critical attendance will be over the next two years. The 400-member House headed into “Organization Day” split 201-198 with one seat unsettled after a recount...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
US News and World Report

17 Top Wisconsin Dells Resorts for Families and Adults

An iconic Wisconsin vacation destination – especially for families – in the state's heartland, Wisconsin Dells touts two dozen water parks, earning it a reputation as the "Waterpark Capital of the World." And while the water parks are undoubtedly the most popular draw to this area, there are plenty of other things to explore in Wisconsin Dells (which also encompasses the village of Lake Delton) – from hiking and boat tours to museums and shows.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
US News and World Report

California Man, 88, Charged With Killing Girl in Car Crash

INDIO, Calif. (AP) — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago. The Desert Sun reported Friday that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA

