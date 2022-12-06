Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Acting West Virginia Commerce Secretary Gets Permanent Job
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Acting West Virginia commerce secretary James Bailey was named to the position permanently Wednesday. Bailey has been in the interim role since July, when Ed Gaunch retired. Bailey also served with the department as deputy secretary and was general counsel for the departments of Commerce, Tourism, and Economic Development.
Deeply Divided New Hampshire House Comes Together
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s deeply divided House came together for the first time Wednesday for series of votes that highlighted how critical attendance will be over the next two years. The 400-member House headed into “Organization Day” split 201-198 with one seat unsettled after a recount...
17 Top Wisconsin Dells Resorts for Families and Adults
An iconic Wisconsin vacation destination – especially for families – in the state's heartland, Wisconsin Dells touts two dozen water parks, earning it a reputation as the "Waterpark Capital of the World." And while the water parks are undoubtedly the most popular draw to this area, there are plenty of other things to explore in Wisconsin Dells (which also encompasses the village of Lake Delton) – from hiking and boat tours to museums and shows.
California Man, 88, Charged With Killing Girl in Car Crash
INDIO, Calif. (AP) — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago. The Desert Sun reported Friday that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
