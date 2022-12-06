Read full article on original website
A Florida board extends public comment for a proposed ban on transgender treatments for youth
Members of the public have another few weeks to submit comments to the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine about a proposed ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth. The board extended the comment period after correcting an error. The board originally listed the wrong email address for executive director Danielle...
Florida property insurance bills filed ahead of special session
Florida lawmakers will consider several major changes to the state's property insurance laws in an effort to stabilize the market. "The goal we all share is for Florida to have a robust property insurance market that offers homeowners the opportunity to shop for insurance that meets their needs and budget," Senate President Kathleen Passidomo wrote in a memo to lawmakers on Friday after the legislation was filed.
December 9, 2022
Next week, Florida lawmakers will again meet outside the regular legislative session to try to stabilize the state’s troubled property insurance market. The legislature passed a few measures aimed at reducing the rising cost of homeowner’s insurance when they met in the spring, but legislative leaders say more work is needed. Valerie Crowder spoke with the state’s Insurance Consumer Advocate Tasha Carter about how lawmakers could best help policy holders.
