Florida property insurance bills filed ahead of special session

Florida lawmakers will consider several major changes to the state's property insurance laws in an effort to stabilize the market. "The goal we all share is for Florida to have a robust property insurance market that offers homeowners the opportunity to shop for insurance that meets their needs and budget," Senate President Kathleen Passidomo wrote in a memo to lawmakers on Friday after the legislation was filed.
wfsu.org

December 9, 2022

Next week, Florida lawmakers will again meet outside the regular legislative session to try to stabilize the state’s troubled property insurance market. The legislature passed a few measures aimed at reducing the rising cost of homeowner’s insurance when they met in the spring, but legislative leaders say more work is needed. Valerie Crowder spoke with the state’s Insurance Consumer Advocate Tasha Carter about how lawmakers could best help policy holders.
