Louisville – The Louisville Metro Comprehensive Review Commission will meet on Friday, December 9, at 3:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in Metro Council Chambers in Historic City Hall, 601 West Jefferson Street.

The Commission is comprised of fifteen-members, three members each from the State Senate, State House of Representatives, Metro Council and GLI; the three other representatives are from the Metro Mayor, Jefferson County League of Cities, and suburban fire districts.

Under KRS 61.826, some members will be video conferencing using WebEx. The meeting will be streamed on the Louisville Metro Council Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LouisvilleMetroCouncil.

The meeting is open to the public. The public may enter City Hall using the Sixth Street entrance. Anyone needing assistance may enter City Hall from the Jefferson Street entrance.