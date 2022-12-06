Read full article on original website
bbbtv12.com
Billy Joe Henderson Sr, Knoxville
Billy Joe Henderson, Sr. age 77, of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Sacred Ground Hospice House. Billy was a member of Riverview Baptist Church and attended North Knoxville Baptist Church. Billy owned and operated H&S Logging for 45 years with his brother-in-law, Frankie Shelton. Billy loved fishing and was an avid bass fisherman. He never met a stranger and loved to talk. He also loved going to watch his granddaughter, Makenzie “Pook” play softball. Billy will be remembered as a family man that loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren but most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Anyone that knew Billy knew that he loved to share his testimony and God’s plan of salvation. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Regina Silvey; parents, James and Elsie Henderson; brother, Pete Jones; sisters, Bobbie Monroe, Polly Sherrod, and Beattie Shelton.
Mary Swicegood Galyon, Kingston
Mrs. Mary Swicegood Galyon, age 84, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Waters of Sweetwater in Sweetwater, Tennessee. She was born July 4, 1938, in Roane County, Tennessee. Mrs. Galyon was a retired seamstress from Roane Hosiery in Harriman. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Swicegood and Nota Conley Swicegood; and several brothers and sisters.
Patrick Garrett Bray, Rocky Top
Patrick Garrett Bray, age 60, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 4, 2022, at his home. Pat was born in Oliver Springs, Tennessee to the late Doug and AnnaLou Sharp Bray on Dec. 6, 1961. Pat was a brother, father, and papaw who will be missed by all. He worked as a material cutter for PACA for over 25 years. Pat was a simple man, who loved to hunt and fish, and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed a helping hand.
Peggy Hill, Rockwood
Mrs. Peggy Hill, age 83 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 6, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. Peggy was a long-time faithful member of Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood, and she dearly loved her church family. She was a lot of things to a lot of people, but what describes Peggy best is she was a Christian wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family fiercely. You didn’t have to be blood to call Peggy “grandma”. She was an avid fan of her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, and she loved to watch the Lady Vols Basketball team. She was a wonderful cook and she loved to feed her family and friends her tenderloin and biscuits, the best dumplings, and of course her pinto beans and cornbread. Peggy and her husband Glenn started Glenn’s Auto Parts in Rockwood in 1961 when she worked as a bookkeeper, but she was really the boss. She loved her horses and enjoyed watching and feeding her birds. Peggy and Glenn loved to play pranks on their closest friends. They loved the Daytona 500 in the spring, and they enjoyed hunting for antique treasures together. Peggy lived a full, happy life and is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The family would like to especially thank Dr. Angela Meadows and her staff for their loving care of Peggy.
Claude Gene McCuiston, Clinton
Claude Gene McCuiston of Clinton, Tennessee passed away at his home peacefully surrounded by his family on December 7, 2022. Claude was born on October 18. 1944. Preceded in death by his father Wade McCuiston, mother Ophelia McCuiston Ault Miller, Arthur Ault (stepfather), George Miller Sr., sister Iva Joe, brothers Cecil and Howard McCuiston, step brothers Dickie Ault, and George Miller Jr, Grandmother Ester Parsley.
Larry Dean Sweeden, Oak Ridge
Larry Dean Sweeden, age 80, of Oak Ridge, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home. He was born July 18, 1942, in Sylacauga, Alabama, the son of Jack and Mary Dean Burleson Sweeden. Larry was a veteran serving with the US Navy. He retired from UCOR. He was a lifelong member of Robertsville Baptist Church where for many years he played the piano for the Adult Singles Sunday School Class. He also served years with the food ministry of the church, Tabitha’s Table. He enjoyed running, hunting and was quite the prankster. He also enjoyed organizing and participating in his annual Navy reunions with shipmates that served aboard the USS Camp DER 251.
Dorothy Huff, Kingston
Dorothy Huff, age 86, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the home of her daughter. She was born March 16, 1936, in Roane County and remained her entire life. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church and one who loved the Lord with all her heart and wanted everyone to prepare to meet her again on the other side with her Saviour. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also had a great passion for animals and rescued numerous pets over the years, making a wonderful home for each one. Preceded in death by her loving husband, James Bryant Huff; parents, Colonel Raggles & Lela Todd Carter; sisters, Mary Lois Mehaffey, and Wilma Basler.
Travis Wade Smith, Rocky Top
Travis Wade Smith, age 32 of Rocky Top passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born on April 8, 1990, in Knoxville, TN. Travis was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed UT Sports, fishing, hunting, and live music. He was a very social person who loved his daughter, Emma very much. Travis is preceded in death by his grandparents, JoAnn Simpson, Helton & Blanche Smith, and uncle, Gary Wayne Simpson.
Josephine Hamby McGhee, Harriman
Mrs. Josephine Hamby McGhee, age 81 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was a 1960 graduate of Central High School in Wartburg. Josephine worked at Roane/Burlington Hosiery in Harriman for many years. She was a faithful member of Knoxville Primitive Baptist Church and a former member of Chattanooga Primitive Baptist Church. The only thing she loved more than her family was the Lord.
Sylvia Alexander Gordon, Ten Mile
Sylvia Alexander Gordon age 84 of Ten Mile, TN passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones and family on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born July 14, 1938, in Loudon County and was a graduate of Midway High School in 1956. Sylvia was a faithful member of Luminary United Methodist Church and loved singing in the choir.
Phyllis Lee Pesterfield, Kingston
Phyllis Lee Pesterfield, age 77, of Kingston, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 9, 1945, in Roane County and was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Phyllis loved her family and was a wonderful caregiver for many of them. Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, William B. Pesterfield; daughter, Regina L. Haymond; parents, Frank A. Grigsby & Ella G. Grigsby; siblings, George Grigsby, Mary Kyle, Robert Grigsby, Frankie Childs, Margaret Bruglio, Betty McDaniel.
