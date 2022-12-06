ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Braves 2022 Season Review: Robbie Grossman

When the Atlanta Braves acquired Robbie Grossman, it was in the hope that he could be a platoon option with some upside in the outfield. While his overall season stat line left a lot to be desired, he did have some big moments for the Braves during the 2022 season.
