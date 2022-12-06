Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Kathy Hilton Apologizes to Mariska Hargitay for 'Rude' Viral Moment During 'People's Choice Awards'
Kathy Hilton is owning up to the awkward moment she was caught applying lipstick while Mariska Hargitay was delivering her acceptance speech at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star came under fire after the now-viral video began circulating online, with many...
Dove Cameron Told Us The Advice She Got From Selena Gomez When She First Was Cast In "Liv And Maddie" On The Disney Channel
"I would text her in a panic being like, 'I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!'"
iheart.com
Distillery Live Streaming Whiskey Aging... Yay or Yawn?
Distillery Live Streams Whiskey Aging An Ohio distillery is offering customers the boozy equivalent of watching paint dry. Hayner Distilling Co. has launched its Whiskey Webcam program in which subscribers can choose a barrel of whiskey and live stream the inside as it ages via webcam over the course of four to six years. Interested parties will pay $149 to subscribe to Hayner’s Whiskey Webcam: $139 at first, and then another $10 in four to six years to get your bottle. You’ll also get a sample every year to try, 24/7 access to the webcam and other gifts. According to Hayner, the camera is sealed inside a port on the top of the barrel and LED lights are used to illuminate the inside without emitting UV rays that could be harmful to the whiskey.
iheart.com
Lizzo's Festive 2-In-1 Outfit Is A Holiday Must See
Lizzo got into the Christmas spirit at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, channeling some of the season's most iconic characters with a festive, sparkly outfit during her energetic performance. Lizzo kicked off her set with "About Damn Time," arriving on stage decked out in a Mrs....
iheart.com
Aerosmith Cancels Remaining 2022 Concerts Due To Steven Tyler's Health
Aerosmith has canceled its remaining 2022 concerts as Steven Tyler continues to deal with an undisclosed illness. The band previously canceled performances in its 'Deuces Are Wild' anniversary residency in Las Vegas December 2 and 5 because Tyler was "feeling unwell and unable to perform." Tyler expressed optimism that he...
iheart.com
Hottie Actress Teri Hatcher Turns 58 Today
Kim Basinger is 69 (“9 ½ Weeks,” “Batman,” “L.A. Confidential,” “8 Mile,” “Fifty Shades Darker”) (FAST FACT: She’s mom to Ireland Baldwin, whom she shares with ex Alec Baldwin) Teri Hatcher is 58 (“Lois & Clark: The New...
Comments / 0