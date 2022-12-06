Read full article on original website
WKHM
274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County
Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
Soaring rents in Michigan prompt renewed talks about intervention
Soaring rent in southeast Michigan has been a growing problem, one made worse by the pandemic and recent inflation.
Control Tower could see $2.2M upgrade at Jackson County Airport
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – As it is now, the control tower at the Jackson County Airport - Reynolds Field is mostly unused by staff. But that could change. In a Tuesday, Nov. 6 study session, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted 8-0 to approve a $269,009 contract with Mead & Hunt for consultant services to upgrade the tower. The consultant will help the county complete its final steps to receive a federal grant for the project, Airport Manager Juan Zapata said.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
Several I-94, U.S. 127 closures coming up in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Several closures are coming to I-94 and U.S. 127 in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation is implementing the various lane restrictions in place as part of the ongoing $120-million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east U.S. 127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni townships.
Ann Arbor gas ban proposal draws mixed reactions from builders, climate activists
ANN ARBOR, MI — Climate activists are urging Ann Arbor to ban gas connections for new buildings, while building industry and union representatives are pushing back. The city’s Planning Commission heard more arguments for and against the proposal Tuesday night, Dec. 6. “It is of the utmost importance...
Michigan dispensary chain pulls hemp products after illicit marijuana found at future store
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan marijuana chain has pulled hemp products from its shelves after an administrative law judge ruled to uphold the license suspension of a Flint-based provisioning center. JARS Cannabis announced in early December that it had removed all hemp products from its stores in response to...
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Fire scare at Jackson Family Dollar store caused by air system malfunction
JACKSON, MI -- A failure in the building’s heating and air system filled a Jackson Family Dollar store with smoke and a strong burning smell Friday morning, officials said. At about 7:38 a.m. Dec 9, crews from the Jackson Fire Department were called to the Family Dollar store at 805 Francis St. for a potential commercial building fire.
Consumers Energy to cover $7.25M in heating bills
According to Consumers, many homes and businesses can expect double-digit percent increases in heating bills.
City of Lansing sells portion of North Cemetery
Pretty soon, the land in Lansing's North Cemetery will get a new purpose. Developer VMG construction has been eyeing the location since the group bought the land right next to it.
Police: Carjacking near Michigan State library turned into police chase
A report of a car jacking on Michigan State's campus near the main library along West Circle Drive led to a police chase early Friday morning, officials said.
Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS
In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Michigan Medicine to own Lansing-based Sparrow Health System for $800M
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan Medicine announced Thursday the $800 million purchase of the Lansing-based Sparrow Health System. The University of Michigan Board of Regents unanimously approved a move during the Dec. 8 meeting that will align both the Sparrow and UM Health health systems, according to university documents. The...
How Michiganders can get help as heating costs spike this winter
LANSING, MI – Home heating costs are expected to jump this winter. And state and local partners are offering ways Michigan households can get help paying their utility bills. “No Michigan family should have to worry about keeping the heat on during the cold weather,” said Nicole Denson-Sogbaka from...
What's the average gas heating bill in Lansing?
I just got my first bill and was surprised at how much the charge for natural gas was, especially since I keep my house pretty cold. Can you all help me get an idea of what a typical gas heating bill should be?
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
An old safe at The Parlour was finally cracked open. Here’s what was inside
JACKSON, MI – John Cuneo was aware of the old safe that sat unopened on the second floor of The Parlour when he took ownership of the business last year. In fact, he said other owners of the longtime, popular Jackson ice cream parlor at 1401 Daniel Road also knew about the safe, but no one could never open it.
