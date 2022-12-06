Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Juan David Ortiz back in Webb County Jail following guilty verdict
Webb County, TX. (KGNS) - After eight days of trial in San Antonio, the former Border Patrol agent found guilty of the gruesome murders of four women is behind bars at the Webb County Jail. On Friday morning Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar held a press conference where he went...
kgns.tv
Victims’ families react to guilty verdict in Juan David Ortiz Trial
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a case that shocked the community of Laredo and even made national headlines back in September of 2018. A former Border Patrol supervisor was the man believed to be behind the killings of four sex workers. After four years of waiting, the families...
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TCD) -- A jury found a 39-year-old ex-Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four female sex workers within the span of about two weeks in 2018. Juan David Ortiz was convicted in a Bexar County court Wednesday, Dec. 7 — almost exactly four years after he was indicted for the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Humberto Janelle Ortiz, and the aggravated assault of Erika Peña.
kgns.tv
Border Patrol provides inside look at the duties of EMT agents
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents protect over thousands of miles including every corner of Webb County and neighboring counties. While monitoring and securing the border are part of the responsibilities of an agent, so is providing first aid to anyone who needs it. At any time on the...
kgns.tv
Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four Laredo women
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KGNS) - After more than four years, the families of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Guiselda Hernandez Cantu and Janelle Ortiz have received justice. The jury found former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz, the man who killed the four women guilty for his crimes. Following the...
KSAT 12
Laredo mom pulls up roots for the sake of her son with autism
SAN ANTONIO – A single mother from Laredo, Sandy Martinez, said she has “a knot her in stomach” but has no regrets about pulling up roots and moving to San Antonio to give her 23-year-old son, who has autism, a better chance in life. Martinez said she...
kgns.tv
Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for intoxication manslaughter. The Laredo Police Department is searching for 43-year-old Marco Cruz-Gonzalez. The case stems from a car crash that was reported on June 9, 2021, at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop at around 9:20...
kgns.tv
Laredo Border Patrol provides an inside look at brush operations
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We see them patrolling the bridges as well as the riverbanks making sure the U.S.-Mexico Border is secure but guarding the border can be difficult when going over the hills and through the brush. With the use of all-terrain vehicles and four legged animals, securing the...
kgns.tv
Agents arrest undocumetned immigrant with prior convictions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrested a man with previous sexual assault related charges. On Thursday agents arrested a group of five undocumented migrants. Records revealed that Pedro Miranda-Fonseca, 46 had a prior conviction for child molestation out of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Miranda-Fonseca is set to remain in...
kgns.tv
Jury selection scheduled for man accused of fatal shootings outside TKO
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A jury selection date is set for the man accused of killing three men outside a Laredo sports bar. According to the Webb County docket, jury selection has been set for April 2023 in the case against Joe Manuel Martinez. Martinez is accused of the February 13, 2022 shooting outside TKO Sports Bar that killed three men, sparking multiple videos on social media.
kgns.tv
Series of break-ins reported in Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over the span of two weeks, two break-ins have been reported in Laredo. One report from the Laredo Police Department says a robbery happened at a home and a building in central Laredo. The other was reported at Casa Guero, a business in downtown Laredo. One...
kgns.tv
Five vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is causing some traffic congestion on Loop 20. According to the Laredo Police Department, a five-vehicle accident happened at the 6000 block of Bob Bullock Loop, near the UISD Food Production Center. Right now, traffic is backed up on the southbound and...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police getting toys ready for Blue Santa program
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Christmas is coming and it’s not just the Elves in the North Pole who are helping Papa Claus but also those in the Laredo Police Department. The police department is hard at work preparing for its annual Blue Santa Program, a Christmas tradition that is meant to spread some holiday cheer to kids in need.
kgns.tv
Aeromar Airline to leave Laredo International Airport
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After more than two years of direct flights to Mexico City, the City of Laredo has announced that Aeromar will not longer operate at the Laredo International Airport. According to a statement from the city, this was due to a lack of travelers using the airline.
kgns.tv
Shootings reported in Nuevo Laredo
NUEVO LAREDO, Mex. (KGNS) - Several different social media outlets have reported gunfire breaking out in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. They say it happened by the Monterrey to Nuevo Laredo highway during the early hours of Wednesday morning, December 7. Nuevo Laredo government officials recommended alternate routes for the city’s...
kurv.com
7 Dead Following New Outbreak Of Violence In Nuevo Laredo
A new outbreak of violence in Nuevo Laredo has left seven people dead. Tamaulipas state police say Mexican military personnel came under attack by suspected drug cartel gunmen Wednesday. The resulting gunbattle killed seven of the attackers. Reportedly, no soldiers were hurt. The shootout happened on a roadway about 3...
kgns.tv
Paisano rest stop to open on December 16 in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As people make their way through Laredo to go home for the holidays, the Gateway City is getting ready with the return of the Paisano rest stop. The bi-national project, which is offered only in Laredo, has helped Mexican citizens returning home from the United States and Canada for the past 23 years.
kgns.tv
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to celebrate the Virgin de Guadalupe
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local place of worship is inviting the community to celebrate our lady of Guadalupe. Every year on December 12, the Mexican Catholic Community celebrates the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The celebration commemorates the appearance of Mary to the Mexican peasant Juan Diego...
kgns.tv
Security measures in place in Nuevo Laredo as ‘paisano season’ begins
NUEVO LAREDO, Mex. (KGNS) - Before reports of gunfire in parts of the Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo in the early hours of Wednesday, December 7, the director of civil protection and fire in Nuevo Laredo said that the city would have security elements to support the influx of tourists this holiday season.
kgns.tv
Suspect accused of stabbing man during argument
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing aggravated assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a man in central Laredo over the weekend. Laredo Police arrested Jose Luis Garcia, 28, in the case. The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 3 when officers were called out to the 5100 block of...
