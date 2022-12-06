ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo remains dropped as Portugal face Morocco in World Cup quarter-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo will start on the bench for the second World Cup match in a row as Portugal take on Morocco in the quarter-finals.Ronaldo remains dropped from Portugal’s starting line-up as manager Fernando Santos keeps faith with Goncalo Ramos, who scored a hat-trick as Ronaldo’s replacement in the 6-1 win over Switzerland in the last 16.The 37-year-old forward started each of Portugal’s three matches in the group stage but was dropped for the knockout stages, reportedly due to his reaction to being substituted in the 2-1 defeat to South Korea.The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) dismissed speculation this week that...
Why is Morocco shortened to MAR? World Cup 2022 squad guide

It has been 24 long years since Morocco last tasted victory in a World Cup finals match: France 1998 on that occasion, with only a single point claimed in Russia four years ago - the first time they had reached the tournament since. Now, though, it’s back-to-back qualifications and every reason to believe they can achieve at least some success in Qatar with a strong-looking squad.Results have been pretty much spot-on for the Atlas Lions since well before the pandemic; they didn’t lose a game in 90 minutes between October 2019 and a friendly in June of this year, with...
