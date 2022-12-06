ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Grinch’s Whoville Pop-Up Bar at Hilton Garden Inn University Place

The Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh University Place in Oakland is turning green (and red) for the holidays with the return of its Whoville holiday pop-up bar. The restaurant and bar areas have been magically transformed into a “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” wonderland of festive lighting and decorations. Much like a holiday lights themed attraction, but better with Grinch-themed cocktail and food menus.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Yinzer Elf on a Shelf for sale this Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're looking for a holiday gift for someone who loves everything Pittsburgh, here's something that might be perfect for them.You've heard of the elf on the shelf, but this is the Yinzer Elf on a Shelf.Delightfully, he has a mullet, of course he's wearing black and gold, holding a Terrible Towel, and wearing a 'Stillers' foam finger.It sells for $24.99 and supports local nonprofits including Animal Friends.The Yinzer Elf was created by Larry Richert, Jim Krenn, and Rob Rogers, who also created a line of Yinzer Elf Christmas cards.The cards sell for $5. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
pethelpful.com

Cross-Eyed Cat with 7 Toes Is Looking for a Pittsburgh Forever Home

A Pittsburgh-based rescue shelter, known on TikTok as @saveourstrays.pgh is testing its luck with social media so a wider audience can see all their beautiful animals that are up for adoption. This rescue is already doing such an amazing job. They’ve saved over 400 cats a year from living on the city streets. But the hope is to always do better.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

CHMH Hosts Jackie Evancho; Joe Grushecky & Houserockers Play Club Cafe; Chris Higbee at Rivers Casino (Sat., 12/10/22)

1) Who knew there was a world-class voice talent living in the Pine-Richland area? Well, evidently, Jackie Evancho knew! She started out by entering talent contests, including St. Barnabas’ Kean Idol. Acting was also in Evancho’s early repertoire. She performed in Pittsburgh Musical Theater’s version of High School Musical in 2007. She cut an independent album, Prelude to a Dream, and what a prelude to a dream it was. Evancho posted videos of her performances to YouTube. She was turned down twice in auditions for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The third time was indeed the charm. The ladder to mega-stardom presented itself in 2010 after the nation heard her incredible classical song performances on “America’s Got Talent.” She came in second. Since then, she has recorded eight studio albums, all of which achieved success on the music charts, and is the youngest artist ever to achieve platinum sales status. She sang the national anthem at President Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Her latest release is 2019’s The Debut. On it she sings songs of Broadway’s new American songbook. She is also reportedly completing a tribute album of Joni Mitchell songs, Carousel of Time. 8 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. (R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

A Fairy ‘Godmother’ Oversaw the Transformation of this Mount Washington Beauty

Sometimes a thorn in the side can become a rose — enhancing everything around it. Take for instance, the beauty that has grown from 404 Eureka St. When Godmother Properties took over the Mount Washington home in 2018, it appeared ready for foreclosure. The two-story home had white vinyl siding that had turned to gray and in front was a street-level garage with rickety wooden doors. Inside, the 110-year-old home’s former beauty had been lost to years of neglect.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Did you know there are secret rooms inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel?

In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, we get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Fort Pitt Tunnel. Accessing the employee entrance of the Fort Pitt Tunnel is trickier than you might think. We met up with our PennDOT contact a few miles away at a doughnut shop on Banksville Road. From there, we followed her as she approached the tunnel and made the quick turn just before the entrance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Missing Armstrong County teen found safe

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Cameron Kreider, the missing 13-year-old from Armstrong County, was found in West Kittanning this morning, according to police. They are safe. _____. ORIGINAL STORY:. Manor Township police are searching for a teenager who is believed to be in immediate danger. According to a Facebook...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Butler’s Alameda Park is a mountain biker’s dream

At first glance, Alameda Park in Butler County looks like any other county park with its pool, shelters, grass fields, playground and dog park. So the SUV with $3,000 mountain bikes on a hitch rack might look out of place. But dip into the woods surrounding the park and you’ll see why it isn’t.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'

PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
79K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy