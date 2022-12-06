ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Ayo at Maizee Mae’s Vintage Christmas Market

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Maizee Mae’s Vintage Christmas Market starts Saturday with a variety of antique items just in time for the holidays. FOX 12′s Ayo went down to the Double Tree Hilton near the Lloyd Center to see what they have to offer. The market will have...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Joe at ScanFair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A festival is bringing Scandinavia to Portland this weekend!. ScanFair is happening Saturday and Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center. The festival will include traditional food and drink vendors, an entertainment program focused on cultural heritage, game, activities, and crafts. You can buy tickets online, and...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland’s Best Chinese Food

Where to chow down on Sichuan spicy bullfrog, handmade dumplings, street food snacks, and more. While Portland’s Chinese food scene might not have the same nationwide reputation as places like Los Angeles, to say that Portland doesn’t have good Chinese food—as I’ve heard many declare—means you’re either not looking hard enough, or you’re not looking in the right places. From Beaverton to Happy Valley, you’ll find multiple regions represented. You can get everything from massive spreads of dim sum to comforting bowls of congee to pots of spicy bullfrog—and find a restaurant that’s perfect for any occasion from solo takeout to massive group dinners. Here are our picks.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon lawsuit spotlights destruction of Black neighborhoods

PORTLAND Ore. (AP) - A home that was a fixture of Bobby Fouther’s childhood is now a parking lot, the two-story, shingle-sided house having been demolished in the 1970s along with many other properties in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. “Growing up there was just all about...
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop

Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Bridgeport Village hosts holiday fun, opens new stores

Santa Claus and holiday activities are now on tap at the shopping complex in Tigard and Tualatin.Bridgeport Village is gearing up for the holidays with a number of special events featuring Santa, holiday characters and choirs. At the same time, the shopping complex — which is divided between Tigard and Tualatin, with a small piece in neighboring Durham — is celebrating the remodeling or addition of several news stores. From now until Christmas Eve, Santa Claus will meet with children in Santa's Cozy Collage, a custom-built structure where children can find out if they are on Santa's "nice"...
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Rose City Volksters donate to FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive

Tony Martinez is filling you in on the importance of High-Intensity Activated Crosswalks. More than 3,000 people are killed each year in crashes involving distracted drivers. In this Behind the Wheel, Tony Martinez has more on what you need to take on this year's winter driving conditions. Behind the Wheel:...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Ayo at Oregon Zoo’s ZooLights

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon holiday tradition lets you walk on the wild side of a winter holiday wonderland!. The Oregon Zoo’s ZooLights is happening now until Jan. 5, 2023. This year, in addition to the classic walk through a display of 1.5 millions lights, you can bring...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

TriMet considers raising its adult fares for the first time in more than a decade

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet is considering raising its adult fares for the first time in more than a decade and it wants to hear public opinions. If approved, the new fares would take effect January 1, 2024, and would increase Adult 2½ hour tickets and LIFT paratransit single ride tickets by 30 cents to $2.80. The Honored Citizen 2½ hour ticket and Youth 2½ hour ticket would increase by 15 cents to $1.40.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Police Raid Shroom House Overnight

Police raided the West Burnside psychedelic mushroom shop Shroom House early morning, seizing evidence and arresting multiple people, and putting an end to one of the city’s biggest holiday-season attractions. Shroom House has been operating since Oct. 24, violating federal and state laws governing the use of psychedelic mushrooms...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland metro ranks 7th for package thefts in the country

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland metro area is once again in the top 10 for package thefts in the nation’s major metro areas. The area ranks seventh in the US for having the most packages stolen from porches over the past year. In the past year, approximately 260...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
PORTLAND, OR

