FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!Kashif FaruqPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Ayo at Maizee Mae’s Vintage Christmas Market
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Maizee Mae’s Vintage Christmas Market starts Saturday with a variety of antique items just in time for the holidays. FOX 12′s Ayo went down to the Double Tree Hilton near the Lloyd Center to see what they have to offer. The market will have...
A pair of Portland cocktail-world stars are opening a Salem hotel bar
Pacific Standard, the new restaurant and bar from former Clyde Common bartenders Jeffrey Morgenthaler and Benjamin “Banjo” Amberg, will open a second location in Salem, according to a press release. Pacific Standard opened its first location in the lobby of Portland’s Icelandic hotel KEX in June, adding a...
kptv.com
On the Go with Joe at ScanFair
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A festival is bringing Scandinavia to Portland this weekend!. ScanFair is happening Saturday and Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center. The festival will include traditional food and drink vendors, an entertainment program focused on cultural heritage, game, activities, and crafts. You can buy tickets online, and...
natureworldnews.com
100-Year-Old Sequoia Poisoned Nearly 2 Years Ago in Portland Now Cut Down by Owner
In Northwest Portland, a 100-year-old Sequoia was poisoned almost two years ago. The owner decided it was time to cut it down a few days ago. The historic tree was located off Northeast 12th Avenue in the Sabin neighborhood. Signs of Poisoning. After a few holes were drilled into its...
pdxmonthly.com
Portland’s Best Chinese Food
Where to chow down on Sichuan spicy bullfrog, handmade dumplings, street food snacks, and more. While Portland’s Chinese food scene might not have the same nationwide reputation as places like Los Angeles, to say that Portland doesn’t have good Chinese food—as I’ve heard many declare—means you’re either not looking hard enough, or you’re not looking in the right places. From Beaverton to Happy Valley, you’ll find multiple regions represented. You can get everything from massive spreads of dim sum to comforting bowls of congee to pots of spicy bullfrog—and find a restaurant that’s perfect for any occasion from solo takeout to massive group dinners. Here are our picks.
kptv.com
Oregon lawsuit spotlights destruction of Black neighborhoods
PORTLAND Ore. (AP) - A home that was a fixture of Bobby Fouther’s childhood is now a parking lot, the two-story, shingle-sided house having been demolished in the 1970s along with many other properties in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. “Growing up there was just all about...
kptv.com
Portland mother finds suspected fentanyl in front yard, feet away from children’s toys
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a shocking moment for one northeast Portland mother. Evelyn Macpherson said this week she was out in her front yard when she saw something strange in her garden box. Sitting on a plant was a flexible, plastic container, and inside were blue pills she suspects were fentanyl.
hereisoregon.com
Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop
Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
Bridgeport Village hosts holiday fun, opens new stores
Santa Claus and holiday activities are now on tap at the shopping complex in Tigard and Tualatin.Bridgeport Village is gearing up for the holidays with a number of special events featuring Santa, holiday characters and choirs. At the same time, the shopping complex — which is divided between Tigard and Tualatin, with a small piece in neighboring Durham — is celebrating the remodeling or addition of several news stores. From now until Christmas Eve, Santa Claus will meet with children in Santa's Cozy Collage, a custom-built structure where children can find out if they are on Santa's "nice"...
kptv.com
Rose City Volksters donate to FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive
Tony Martinez is filling you in on the importance of High-Intensity Activated Crosswalks. More than 3,000 people are killed each year in crashes involving distracted drivers. In this Behind the Wheel, Tony Martinez has more on what you need to take on this year's winter driving conditions. Behind the Wheel:...
kptv.com
On the Go with Ayo at Oregon Zoo’s ZooLights
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon holiday tradition lets you walk on the wild side of a winter holiday wonderland!. The Oregon Zoo’s ZooLights is happening now until Jan. 5, 2023. This year, in addition to the classic walk through a display of 1.5 millions lights, you can bring...
kptv.com
TriMet considers raising its adult fares for the first time in more than a decade
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet is considering raising its adult fares for the first time in more than a decade and it wants to hear public opinions. If approved, the new fares would take effect January 1, 2024, and would increase Adult 2½ hour tickets and LIFT paratransit single ride tickets by 30 cents to $2.80. The Honored Citizen 2½ hour ticket and Youth 2½ hour ticket would increase by 15 cents to $1.40.
kptv.com
‘It’s fun’: Cascade Locks man shovels snow for hours to clear sidewalks
CASCADE LOCKS Ore. (KPTV) - It was a wintry day in the Columbia River Gorge Thursday and some areas have quite a bit of snow and ice on the roads. “I like to do this because it’s fun. Keeps me fit, keeps my body sound,” Andrew Smith, who lives in Cascade Locks, said.
Second storm of the week to drop up to 3 feet of snow in Cascades
The first storm system of the week dropped as much as a foot of snow on Mount Hood in the last three days. A second storm will move into the area on Friday, unloading an additional 1 to 3 feet of snow on the Cascades by Sunday.
No, the town of Boring wasn't named such because it was a dull place to be
BORING, Ore. — As you drive along Highway 212 heading east from Clackamas, you're welcomed to Boring, Oregon, an unincorporated small town in eastern Multnomah County. The town, despite what many might think, was not named after the adjective. "No, the town of Boring is named after a guy...
WWEEK
Portland Police Raid Shroom House Overnight
Police raided the West Burnside psychedelic mushroom shop Shroom House early morning, seizing evidence and arresting multiple people, and putting an end to one of the city’s biggest holiday-season attractions. Shroom House has been operating since Oct. 24, violating federal and state laws governing the use of psychedelic mushrooms...
kptv.com
Portland metro ranks 7th for package thefts in the country
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland metro area is once again in the top 10 for package thefts in the nation’s major metro areas. The area ranks seventh in the US for having the most packages stolen from porches over the past year. In the past year, approximately 260...
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and more
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Channel 6000
Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
Incoming: Valley rain and mountain snow headed for the PNW
Storm clouds will move into the Pacific Northwest tonight, bringing a wave of rain and mountain snow that will wash the Willamette Valley and frost the Cascades into next week.
