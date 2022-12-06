Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Burton area shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect wanted for a Burton area shooting that took place on Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, Marquise Rayshawn Singleton, 26, of Burton, is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a...
live5news.com
Police investigating West Ashley bank robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a bank robbery Friday night. A person walked into United Bank on Orleans Road and gave a note to an employee demanding money just before 5:30 p.m., Lt. Corey Taylor said. The suspect ran away with an undisclosed...
abcnews4.com
Suspects charged with attempted murder, witness tampering in Moncks Corner shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (12/9): Suspect fired 'at least' 47 shots after following murder witness home: Moncks Corner PD. Two suspects are facing charges in connection to a shooting in Moncks Corner in November, town officials announced on Thursday. On Nov. 10, officers responded to Johnny Reb...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. deputy, sheriff face pair of lawsuits after deadly crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly two years after a Charleston County deputy hit two people in a fatal crash, the children of the two killed are suing the deputy, along with Sheriff Kristin Graziano and others, in a pair of new lawsuits. On Jan. 3, 2021, 77-year-old Sandra Eisner and...
abcnews4.com
3 charged by SLED in Williamsburg County shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Three men are facing charges following a shooting in Kingstree in October, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte’ Antwan Green, 20, are charged with assault and battery – 1st degree, breach...
abcnews4.com
Two men arrested after murder on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Two men were arrested in connection to a Nov. 15 murder at Northridge Plaza on Hilton Head Island. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office were called to Northridge Plaza, at 435 William Hilton Parkway, on Hilton Head Island for a man-down call on Nov. 15.
abcnews4.com
Deputies investigating Woodside Manor shooting that left one injured, CCSO says
CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting in the Ladson area that left a man with minor injuries on Wednesday. Deputies said the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. at 4516 Nestwood St., where a man said he was standing outside and then felt pain in his left foot.
Man arrested after disturbing school, fleeing NCPD, crashing on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of acting aggressively towards students and staff at Military Magnet High School then fleeing from police and crashing on I-26. According to the report, Robert Rose was previously a student at Military Magnet. He was visiting Tuesday afternoon […]
live5news.com
Victim’s family reacts to verdict in fatal downtown shooting: ‘He got what he deserved’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old in downtown Charleston in 2019 has been found guilty on Thursday. A jury found Shannon Johnson guilty of shooting and killing Timothy Haman Jr. on Hanover Street. Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident,...
Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
live5news.com
Man injured in Ladson shooting, deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Ladson that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street in the Woodside Manor community at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The victim told deputies he had been standing outside when he felt pain in his left foot and realized he had been shot.
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
abcnews4.com
Student charged after fires started in bathrooms at Summerville High School, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:55pm): A juvenile student has been charged with second-degree arson after police determined fires were started in a bathroom on the first and second floor of Summerville High School on Wednesday, leading to the early dismissal of classes. The student was transported to the...
Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
Student arrested after fires at Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department has arrested one student following two Wednesday morning fires at Summerville High School. According to SPD, two separate fires were reported on the first and second floor of the building. A message sent out to parents indicated that at least one of the fires was in a […]
Student found with gun at Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile student was taken into custody at Summerville High School on Thursday after they were found to be in possession of a gun. Officials with the Summerville Police Department said they received a tip from a student that another juvenile had a gun. The gun was discovered Thursday afternoon and […]
abcnews4.com
Derailed train blocks entire road on McMillan Ave, NCPD says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a train derailed, blocking the entire road on McMillan Avenue before the entrance to the Navy Base. Police encourage you to plan your driving routes accordingly.
abcnews4.com
'We must work together': Student charged after bringing gun to Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A juvenile is facing charges after bringing an unloaded gun to Summerville High School on Thursday, officials say. Two school resource officers and a district security staff member were notified that a student was armed on campus, responded, and located the juvenile, according to a Summerville Police Department spokesperson.
abcnews4.com
Charleston police investigating crash involving pedestrian on Meeting Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Meeting Street was closed at Market Street for a crash involving a pedestrian, the Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday evening just before 8:20 p.m. Police were at the scene and investigating the circumstances of the collision. The status of the pedestrian was not immediately released.
live5news.com
1 injured in North Charleston shooting Tuesday morning, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning. Officers were called just before 9 a.m. to Sorrell Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. The man was taken to a...
