Pensacola, FL

WEAR

UWF's Center for Cybersecurity weighs in on TikTok security concerns

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The social media giant, TikTok, is now under fire after some U.S. elected officials are calling for it to be banned due to potential cybersecurity threats. Florida District One U.S. House Representative, Matt Gaetz, is one of the latest officials that’s been added to the list.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola remembers Pearl Harbor victims at Barrancas National Cemetery

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- People gathered together Wednesday morning at Barrancas National Cemetery to remember those who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. The Fleet Reserve Association worked with the Pensacola Area Chief Petty Officers Association and other veteran's groups to make the event possible.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Tom Thumb on Summit Blvd. in Pensacola robbed at gunpoint

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Tom Thumb in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the gas station on Summit Blvd. and Spanish Trail Road. Pensacola Police say the suspect forced the clerk into the backroom at gunpoint before taking cash and getting away. No...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

New Escambia County program allows students to ride ECAT buses for free

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new program is coming to Escambia County students. The county's area transit is set to launch the "Student Transit Empowerment Pass" program next Wednesday. The program allows students under the age of 18 to ride ECAT buses free-of-charge. The program's launch will take place at...
WEAR

3 Pensacola men arrested after pursuit with law enforcement

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three Pensacola men were arrested after a pursuit with law enforcement Thursday, according to a release. Quantez Jackson, 26; Jonathan Harris, 32; and Freddie Fountain, 33, received multiple charges after a release states they were involved in a pursuit with multiple law enforcement, which led to the recovery of trafficking amounts of narcotics.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Crumbl Cookies to open in Gulf Breeze on Dec. 16

GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Crumbl Cookies are coming to Gulf Breeze. Owners Mark and Callie Van Wangenen say they are opening up a new Crumbl Cookies location next week. The new location on 844 Gulf Breeze Parkway will open its doors on Dec. 16 at 8 a.m. Along with its...
GULF BREEZE, FL
WEAR

Investigators find Shalimar man in possession of 9 guns, cocaine, $60K

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force arrested a man Thursday following a narcotic distribution investigation. 28-year-old Damian Rene Beltran, of Shalimar, is charged with nine counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies need help identifying home burglar

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers is asking for help trying to identify a man allegedly involved in a burglary in Okaloosa County. According to authorities, the burglary happened at a residence in Laurel Hill back in August. If you have any information regarding the identity of the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

