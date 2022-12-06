Read full article on original website
Pensacola mayor proposes recognition of Juneteenth as holiday for city employees
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves is proposing the city recognize Juneteenth as a holiday for city employees. President Joe Biden signed off on The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act back in June of last year. Since then, Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday. This year, Escambia...
UWF's Center for Cybersecurity weighs in on TikTok security concerns
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The social media giant, TikTok, is now under fire after some U.S. elected officials are calling for it to be banned due to potential cybersecurity threats. Florida District One U.S. House Representative, Matt Gaetz, is one of the latest officials that’s been added to the list.
Pensacola remembers Pearl Harbor victims at Barrancas National Cemetery
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- People gathered together Wednesday morning at Barrancas National Cemetery to remember those who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. The Fleet Reserve Association worked with the Pensacola Area Chief Petty Officers Association and other veteran's groups to make the event possible.
Tom Thumb on Summit Blvd. in Pensacola robbed at gunpoint
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Tom Thumb in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the gas station on Summit Blvd. and Spanish Trail Road. Pensacola Police say the suspect forced the clerk into the backroom at gunpoint before taking cash and getting away. No...
Old Pensacola Beach Sailfish Sign removed as replacement project begins
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Crews have began replacing the Pensacola Beach Sailfish Sign, which sustained damage during Hurricane Sally in September 2020. Escambia County says work began Tuesday with the removal of the old sign components. WEAR News reported in July that the sign would be replaced. D&R Painting Inc....
UPDATE: Threat cleared at Pine Forest HS, Longleaf Elementary, Success Academy
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say the lockdowns have been lifted at Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary and Success Academy Friday morning. Deputies were investigating a social media threat, but have found no credibility to it. An investigation into the matter is still ongoing. Check back here for more...
Ascend Performance Materials donates to Communities Caring at Christmas
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A special delivery came from the north end of Escambia County for Communities Caring at Christmas Wednesday morning. Ascend Performance Materials made their annual trek to WEAR News bearing gifts. They have been long time supporters of the program. The foster children on our list especially...
'Don't find it surprising:' Drivers react to violent attack on Pensacola taxi driver
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County man was in court Wednesday afternoon after investigators say he strangled a taxi cab driver earlier this week. Rickey Wiggins is also accused of attacking several others. The incident unfolded in front of a hotel and restaurant off of Pensacola Boulevard Monday morning.
New Escambia County program allows students to ride ECAT buses for free
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new program is coming to Escambia County students. The county's area transit is set to launch the "Student Transit Empowerment Pass" program next Wednesday. The program allows students under the age of 18 to ride ECAT buses free-of-charge. The program's launch will take place at...
3 Pensacola men arrested after pursuit with law enforcement
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three Pensacola men were arrested after a pursuit with law enforcement Thursday, according to a release. Quantez Jackson, 26; Jonathan Harris, 32; and Freddie Fountain, 33, received multiple charges after a release states they were involved in a pursuit with multiple law enforcement, which led to the recovery of trafficking amounts of narcotics.
Escambia County commissioner looks to create new fire station for Paradise Beach residents
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- For five years, hundreds of residents who live in the Paradise Beach area have gone without a fire station. Station 20 in Paradise Beach was closed by the county after the lease expired on the property. The county says they hope to build a new fire...
Tree-lighting ceremony at Ascension Sacred Heart honors lost loved ones
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A special tree lighting ceremony Thursday at Ascension Sacred Heart's Pensacola campus. The hospital's "Tree of Life" was lit up in honor of organ, eye, and tissue donors who have passed away. Donor families decorated ornaments to hang on the tree to remember their loved ones. It's...
Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
Crumbl Cookies to open in Gulf Breeze on Dec. 16
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Crumbl Cookies are coming to Gulf Breeze. Owners Mark and Callie Van Wangenen say they are opening up a new Crumbl Cookies location next week. The new location on 844 Gulf Breeze Parkway will open its doors on Dec. 16 at 8 a.m. Along with its...
Investigators find Shalimar man in possession of 9 guns, cocaine, $60K
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force arrested a man Thursday following a narcotic distribution investigation. 28-year-old Damian Rene Beltran, of Shalimar, is charged with nine counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Gulf Breeze man shares story of saving man from jumping off 3 Mile Bridge to help others
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Gulf Breeze man who saved someone from jumping off the 3 Mile Bridge is sharing his story Friday. Steven Parlier prefers to stay out of the spotlight. This happened Oct. 13. He’s only telling WEAR News his story because he hopes it can save someone’s...
UWF associate professor speaks on why Brittney Griner was released ahead of Marine
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- WNBA player Brittney Griner is on her way home after a prisoner swap with a Russian arms dealer. WEAR Spoke with the University of West Florida's Department of Government Associate Professor Jacob Shively about her release. He says Griner's release does not promise the release of Paul...
Nick's Boathouse staff say nearby construction impacting business, customer experience
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Staff at Nick's Boathouse in Downtown Pensacola say a city construction project is driving customers and their tips away. It's part of the Bruce Beach revitalization project. A city spokesperson told WEAR News the restaurant gave written approval for workers and equipment to be on the property.
Convicted felon arrested in Santa Rosa County on illegal hunting charge
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A convicted felon was arrested in Santa Rosa County on an illegal hunting charge. Michael Lovins, 33, of Milton, was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail last Friday on these charges:. conservation animals - take deer or turkey with gun and light. possession of weapon...
Okaloosa County deputies need help identifying home burglar
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers is asking for help trying to identify a man allegedly involved in a burglary in Okaloosa County. According to authorities, the burglary happened at a residence in Laurel Hill back in August. If you have any information regarding the identity of the...
